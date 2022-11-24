Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon: World Cup 2022 – as it happened

12.31pm GMT

Thank you for joining me! Here is Louise Taylor’s match report.

Related: Breel Embolo’s strike sees Switzerland edge past wasteful Cameroon

12.20pm GMT

ITV have gone straight into discussing Ghana v Portugal later. Maybe Loose Women will provide the analysis on Switzerland v Cameroon.

12.14pm GMT

Due to the timings of the matches, ITV follow Switzerland v Cameroon with Loose Women. Should I just carry on with a minute-by-minute for that?

12.12pm GMT

Karen Carney on England v USA …

Related: Phil Foden can exploit USA gaps but England’s bench offers a vital edge | Karen Carney

12.05pm GMT

Laura Woods: “You couldn’t really script it, the boy born in Cameroon scoring the winner.”

I respectively referee you to this:

12.03pm GMT

Nigel De Jong: “At least they scored a goal. I think it was very flat in the second half.”

A fair assessment.

12.00pm GMT

It is a tough group to be in, if you are not Brazil. You have to think Cameroon’s chances of getting through a pretty slim after that. I was surprised by how little they went for it in the closing stages.

11.56am GMT

Full time: Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon

Embolo’s makes the difference. The man born in Cameroon has taken them down to make getting out of the group very difficult. Switzerland relied on all their experience to see them through to a deserved victory in a tight game.

11.55am GMT

90+5 mins: Seferovic almost seals it but Castelletto gets back just in time to block the shot from inside the box.

11.54am GMT

90+4 mins: Switzerland have a corner on the right. They keep it in the corner and then play the ball backwards. The Swiss know how to keep and kill time.

11.52am GMT

90+2 mins: Very much a case of Switzerland knocking the ball around slowly to keep possession and Cameroon do not seem to have the energy to press too intensely. You’d think Switzerland were 2-0 up, considering how little running Cameroon are doing.

11.50am GMT

90 mins: Six minutes added on.

Rodriguez is replaced by Comert.

11.49am GMT

89 mins: Xhaka tries to seal it with a low drive from 25 yards but Onana gets down well.

Again, there have been few stoppages in this half so we might get a normal amount of injury time.

11.48am GMT

88 mins: The attendance is stated as 39,089. The capacity is 44,000, so we can assume that is almost certainly nonsense.

11.46am GMT

86 mins: Cameroon need to up it here. All a touch pedestrian.

11.44am GMT

84 mins: Rieder sends in a corner, it is headed up in the air and lands in between Xhaka and couple of defenders. He hits Aboubakar on the hand, causing the Swiss to shout for a penalty but the referee is not interested and righty so.

Cameroon break but it is quickly stopped by Akanji, who is booked.

11.42am GMT

82 mins: I do wonder the impact of each team having five subs. It does seem to decrease the quality of matches late on. Maybe I am wrong. Vargas is off and Rieder is on for Switzerland. For Cameroon, Mbeumo is off and Ngamaleu is on.

11.40am GMT

80 mins: Fai swings in a cross from the right which flies just over Sommer’s head.

11.37am GMT

78 mins: The substitutions have made the game a touch disjointed and scrappy.

11.36am GMT

76 mins: Widmer is down after getting a blow to the face.

11.34am GMT

74 mins: Switzerland want a foul after Elvedi goes down under a challenge in his own area, plays goes on and Cameroon have a chance but Ondoua is tackled.

Choupo-Moting and Toko Ekambi are off, replaced by Nkoudou and Aboubakar.

11.31am GMT

72 mins: Switzerland make a triple change. Seferovic, Frei and Okofor replace Sow, Shaqiri and Embolo. All change up top for the Swiss.

11.30am GMT

70 mins: Switzerland are getting a lot of joy down the Cameroon left. In the latest attack Widmer gets to the byline but his cross is turned behind.

11.28am GMT

68 mins: From the resulting corner Embolo looks set to double the lead from a few yards out but Anguissa sticks a leg in the away to turn Shaqiri’s cross over.

Ondoua on for Hongla.

11.26am GMT

66 mins: Ondoua is preparing to come on for Cameroon. They need some fresh legs after the shift the midfielders have put in. Some look a little tired.

Mbeumo lifts a free-kick into the box for his teammates to attack. Anguissa gets his head on it but it does not have the power to trouble Sommer.

Switzerland quickly break; Shaqiri pulls the ball back for Freuler who takes aim for the corner but Onana produces a great save.

11.24am GMT

64 mins: Elvedi is booked after pulling Choupo-Moting back to make amends for being turned on the halfway line. A clever foul in many ways.

11.22am GMT

62 mins: Shaqiri leads a break for Switzerland. The ball reaches Vargas on the left, who plays it to Xhaka and back to Shaqiri, only for the forward to be crowded out in the box.

11.20am GMT

60 mins: Mbeumo plays a poorly-executed pass which is cut out by Shaqiri but Switzerland whack the ball out of play for a throw-in. Sloppy from both sides.

11.18am GMT

58 mins: Choupo-Moting goes on a one-man mission to equalise. He barrels through a couple of challenges to get into the box; he reaches the byline and tries to jab home from a tight angle but Sommer is there to turn it behind.

Mbeumo takes the corner and Sommer is there again to fist clear.

11.16am GMT

56 mins: Switzerland enjoy a good spell of possession, putting plenty of passes together to frustrate Cameroon.

11.14am GMT

54 mins: Mbeumo is tripped by Vargas on the right flank. He picks up the ball to send another a free-kick into the box from deep. The Brentford man swings it in but Sommer reads it and claims.

11.12am GMT

52 mins: Vargas tries to play a one-two with Xhaka. The Arsenal man plays the pass but is caught late, only for the referee to wave it away. How very lenient of him.

11.10am GMT

50 mins: A deep free-kick from Cameroon is lumped to the back post and is headed back into the danger area but Sommer comes out to punch clear.

11.09am GMT

GOAL! Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon (Embolo, 48)

Switzerland score with their first shot on target. They move the ball across the pitch quickly, eventually reaching Shaqiri on the right, who slides a cross into Embolo allowing him to tap in from six yards. He does not celebrate because he was born in Cameroon.

Breel Embolo fires the Swiss into the lead. Photograph: Marko Đurica/Reuters

Breel Embolo’s muted celebration. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

11.07am GMT

47 mins: Vargas does a little trickery on the left but leaves the ball behind, which seems counter-productive.

11.05am GMT

Second half

Here we go again!

11.01am GMT

ITV seem keen to get me to visit Qatar. I think I will pass, thanks.

10.58am GMT

Laura Woods HATES vuvuzelas.

10.51am GMT

Kári Tulinius emails: “Referee Facundo Tello has had a good game. In fact, I didn’t even notice it was him until the Finnish commentator mentioned that in his last game before the World Cup, that this was the ref who dished out 10 red cards in the Argentine equivalent of the Community Shield.”

10.50am GMT

Get your Vlahovic fill during half time.

Related: Dusan Vlahovic primed to help Serbia break new ground at World Cup

10.48am GMT

Switzerland 0-0 Cameroon

An entertaining and even first half. Both teams will be happy with their performances and will probably be a little irked they have failed to find the net.

10.47am GMT

45+1 mins: A Switzerland corner finds Akanji on the edge of the six-yard box but he can only flash his header wide. A huge chance.

10.46am GMT

45 mins: Only two minutes added on.

10.44am GMT

44 mins: How long will be added on before half time? I can’t remember any stoppages of note, so … eight minutes?

10.43am GMT

42 mins: Elvedi is involved down the other end as he fails to deal with a cross but makes up for it my deflecting Choupo-Moting’s shot behind for a corner. Mbeumo takes it but Switzerland flick the ball away.

10.41am GMT

40 mins: Castelletto is dispossessed by Embolo 30 yards from his own goal. Embolo ends up through on goal but Castelletto is determined to get back and gets there just in time to tackle the striker and send the ball out for a corner.

The resulting set-piece finds Elvedi eight yards out, he stoops to head at goal but sends his effort just wide.

10.38am GMT

38 mins: It’s been an entertaining game thus far with both teams looking dangerous in the final third but the Swiss are yet to test Onana.

10.36am GMT

36 mins: Widmer is in the action down the other end, sliding in to beat Toto-Ekambi to Fai’s cross inside the six-yard box and save a certain goal.

Fai goes into the book moments later for a needlessly late challenge on Elvedi.

10.34am GMT

34 mins: Switzerland beat the press and get the ball to Widmer on the right, allowing him to flash a cross along the six-yard line but Cameroon get it clear.

10.33am GMT

32 mins: Andros Townsend on co-comms says you can judge a team’s confidence by how their full-backs are playing. Cameroon’s a playing high and wide, if you are wondering.

10.32am GMT

30 mins: Neat play from Mbeumo and Choupo-Moting always the former to slip a pass through for Hongla, who hits a scuffed shot across Sommer. The goalkeeper can only palm it out in front of him but thankfully for the goalkeeper there is a defender to swipe clear.

Daniel makes an interesting point. Fifa can’t get many calls right. I fear they do not even consider this sort of thing.

10.28am GMT

28 mins: Cameroon get a goal kick despite it looking like Tolo is the man to get the last touch. The wry smile from Tolo implies he thinks so, too.

10.26am GMT

26 mins: Admir Pajic emails: “Cameroon haven’t had the best time at WCs since Italia 90 with one victory and ten defeats in 15 games since the defeat against England.

“Switzerland, on the other hand, are tough nut to crack - they rarely either win or lose inside 90 minutes at WCs (just four defeats in 15 games came inside 90 minutes).

“However, I’ve been thinking if having too many players on the wrong side of 30s has been a problem for big teams such as Argentina, Germany, Croatia and Belgium while England and Spain look more lively than any of aforementioned teams. Switzerland have a fair Schär of 30-somethings as well.”

I wonder if the experience of tournament football is very useful for Switzerland. These players know how to get the job done. And a lovely pun in there.

Xherdan Shaqiri under scrutiny from Martin Hongla and Karl Toko Ekambi. Photograph: Noushad Thekkayil/EPA

10.25am GMT

24 mins: Cameroon move the ball out to Mbuemo on the right, he cuts in and looks set to shoot but Switzerland close him down. The attack earns Cameroon a corner. Mbuemo sends it into the box but it misses everyone.

10.22am GMT

22 mins: Switzerland take a little risk a the back with some short passes. Elvedi does not put enough pace on his backpass to Sommer who just gets to the ball a split second before Mbuemo and chips it back to his centre-back.

10.20am GMT

20 mins: A couple of crosses are sent into the box and cleared. The ball makes it out to Xhaka who looks to dink a ball over the top but he puts a little too much on the pass and it goes out for a goal kick.

10.18am GMT

18 mins: “Thanks for the wonderful coverage from sunny climbs. (Living room?),” asks Bill Hargreaves . I certainly am here, with my very untidy desk. “Might be my oversight, but I can’t see Roger Milla’s name on the team-sheet. Is this a typo?”

He had to be rested to make sure he was able to take his prize from Infantino before the match.

10.16am GMT

16 mins: Switzerland seem very keen to whip crosses into the box. They are yet to cause too much trouble but it looks like a cunning plan.

10.16am GMT

15 mins: Choupo-Moting beats Akanji to a the ball on the halfway line, allowing him to run through on goal. The Manchester City defender gets back to put him under pressure, meaning the shot lacks power, allowing Sommer to get down to stop it.

10.14am GMT

14 mins: Vargas does a step over and drops a shoulder on the left before pinging a low cross into the corridor of uncertainty but there is not a Switzerland player in sight, allowing Cameroon to clear. Moments later Shaqiri slips a pass through to Embolo in the area but he is bundled over. Not that it really matters because he is a yard offside.

10.13am GMT

12 mins: Xhaka decides to let fly from 30 yards but he sends the ball very high over the bar and then shouts at his teammates for some reason or other.

10.11am GMT

10 mins: Two chances for Cameroon. A long pass is played through the Swiss defence for Mbuemo to chase, he gets there and fires a shot straight at Sommer. The rebounds lands at Toko-Ekambi’s feet but he flashes the ball over from 10 yards.

Karl Toko Ekambi misses an early chance for Cameroon. Photograph: Marko Đurica/Reuters

10.08am GMT

8 mins: Cameroon have their first quasi-attack of the match, earning a free-kick around 35 yards from goal. Mbuemo takes it but fails to beat the first man and the danger is quickly nullified.

10.07am GMT

6 mins: Embolo rolls the defender and plays it to Shaqiri, who swings a cross into a dangerous area from the right but there is no one in red to meet it. There is, however, a man in green who does his best to help Switzerland by slicing his attempted clearance but Onana is there to catch it.

10.04am GMT

4 mins: No shortage of shade on the pitch, which is a little annoying. There is a bit of noise in the stands but not too much due to the healthy amount of empty seats we can see around the side.

Switzerland's Breel Embolo chest the ball under pressure from Nicolas Nkoulou. Photograph: Marko Đurica/Reuters

10.02am GMT

2 mins: A positive start from the Swiss who move the ball up the pitch quickly to earn a corner. Shaqiri swings it in from the right, it is low towards the near post and causes a little bit of confusion before Cameroon swipe it clear.

10.01am GMT

Kick off

Peep! Peep! Peep! Here we go!

9.54am GMT

The reaction from Germany to yesterday’s defeat to Japan.

Related: ‘Too much drama in the build-up’: Germany spreads the blame for loss

9.53am GMT

It sounds and looks like the stadium his half empty. Not what the organisers would want for this group game. I am sure they will massage the attendance figures.

9.52am GMT

Carney is a big Anguissa fan and so am I. Maybe we should be friends.

9.50am GMT

Roger Milla gets a certificate from Infantino on the pitch. I hope it goes on his wall. Shame about having to meet Infantino, though.

9.49am GMT

The Guardian’s very own Karen Carney is currently on ITV. She is backing Brazil to win the tournament. Her views on England v USA will be out later today.

9.36am GMT

One of the greats interviews one of the greats.

Related: Iñaki Williams: ‘Playing for Ghana allows me to get closer to my roots’

9.25am GMT

“My favourite early kick off story,” says Gerry Scott , “was when Ronaldinho was playing for Barcelona and they requested the game be brought forward due to international commitments. That was refused so they brought the match forward until 12:05am.”





9.15am GMT

Peter Oh emails: “I feel like I have got something in common with Dani Alves ‘cos I love football and they don’t pay me either.”

I am also here on a volunteer basis.

9.12am GMT

Bangers and goals.

Related: Music to score goals to? England – and Poles and Swiss – pin hopes on 90s hit

9.10am GMT

Looking forward to seeing Djibril Sow for Switzerland. Nottingham Forest were very interested in signing the Eintracht Frankfurt player in the summer, so we will find what they missed out on.

9.04am GMT

Starting lineups

Switzerland (4-2-3-1): Sommer; Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodríguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas; Embolo

Cameroon (4-3-3): Onana; Tolo, Nkoulou, Castelletto, Fai; Gouet, Hongla, Zambo Anguissa; Mbeumo, Choupo-Moting, Toko Ekambi.

9.02am GMT

Cameroon came into the stadium singing and dancing. You do not get that from the Swiss.

8.49am GMT

Sid Lowe has had a little natter with Dani Alves. Brazil play later today …

Related: Dani Alves: ‘I love this game. I loved football when they didn’t pay me’

8.42am GMT

It seems very odd to be doing a minute-by-minute at this time of day. The match kicks off at 10am GMT. What is the earliest you have been to a professional football match? I remember Man City once played Everton in an 11.30am kick-off (or similar).

8.37am GMT

What’s happening today in the World Cup? Let the Guardian tell you …

Related: World Cup 2022 briefing: will the 20-year cycle work for Brazil?

8.31am GMT

Louise Taylor has written about former Liverpool and West Ham defender Rigobert Song, who is now the Cameroon coach.

Related: Rigobert Song enjoys his rock star quality as Cameroon take the stage

8.30am GMT

Hello!

There are some big hitters entering the World Cup fray today: Brazil, the unemployed Cristiano Ronaldo, to name but two. There are few big hitters, however, than Xherdan Shaqiri’s calves. The Swiss international has 109 caps to his name in his 31 years. Experience is a theme of this Switzerland squad; there are three players with a century of international appearances to their name, not to mention Haris Seferovic on 98 and 33-year-old Yann Sommer. It helped them defeat France in the Euros to reach the quarter finals. They made it out of the group at the past two World Cups, so will come into this feeling relatively confident.

Obviously, the fact Brazil are also in Group G makes this a must-win game for Switzerland and Cameroon. The Africans are not at their historic best but there is plenty of quality running throughout the side. From Andre Onana in net to the in form Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting at the other end of the pitch, Cameroon can give most teams a game of their day. The finished third in last year’s Africa Cup of Nations, so they know how to progress in a tournament. They arrive in Qatar ranked 43rd in the world, 28 below Switzerland, which is a slight indication of the difference between the two teams but I think the gap is not as large as Gianni Infantino’s boffins think.

Let’s hope for a decent game to get Group G off to a fine start.

Kick-off: 10am GMT