Noblesville girls drop first game this season, Dani Mendez puts up career-high 26 points
It was a tough night for Noblesville at the Sneakers for Santa Shootout at Brownsburg on Saturday night. The Class 4A No. 3 Millers fell to 4A No. 1 South Bend Washington 77-56 in a battle between two defending state champions. Noblesville won the 4A state title last year, while the Panthers won the 3A state championship and are playing up in 4A this year on the success factor.
Fishers girls drop home game against Fort Wayne Snider
Fishers fell to Fort Wayne Snider 74-63 in a Saturday game at the Tiger Den. The Class 4A No. 3 Tigers led 17-11 after the first quarter and 29-26 at halftime. But the Panthers took over in the third period, outscoring Fishers 25-8 for a 51-37 lead. The Tigers poured in 26 points in the fourth quarter, but Snider stayed in front by scoring 23 points.
Hot-shooting Millers waste no time taking down Olympians to open season
NOBLESVILLE – Going into the new season, Noblesville boys basketball coach Scott McClelland emphasized that his team needed to be “a lot tougher defensively” in order to have a good campaign this year. The Millers got off to a good start when it came to that goal....
Guerin Catholic secures first win of the season
Guerin Catholic’s boys basketball team got its first win of the season Saturday, beating Cardinal Ritter 60-50 at the Eagles Nest in the second game of a girls-boys doubleheader. The Raiders led 15-12 after the first quarter. The Golden Eagles came back to lead 25-23 at halftime, then powered...
Tigers take down La Porte in home game
Fishers picked up its first win of the season Saturday afternoon, beating La Porte 70-55 at the Tiger Den. The game was tied at 18-18 after one quarter, then the Slicers inched ahead 32-31 by halftime. Sophomore Jalen Haralson scored 10 points for Fishers in the first half, with Taden Metzger hitting three 3-pointers.
Sheridan falls to Southmont
Sheridan’s boys basketball team dropped an away game to Southmont 59-43 on Saturday. The Mounties led 16-10 after one quarter and 31-23 at halftime, then held the Blackhawks to five points in the third period to take further control of the game. Caleb Wright led Sheridan with 16 points,...
‘Rocks crush Wildkats in season opener
The Westfield boys basketball team began its season Saturday with an intriguing matchup at CSI Gymnasium. The Shamrocks hosted Kokomo in a re-match of last season’s Class 4A Logansport regional championship. The Wildkats won the regional, but Westfield turned the tables on Saturday, coming back to beat Kokomo 47-39.
Trailblazers show Shortridge how to start season off right
The University boys turned up the defensive intensity in the second half and pulled away for a 58-38 win at Indianapolis Shortridge. Sabien Cain had 19 points and Andre Ozlowski added 17 points in the Trailblazers’ season opener. University trailed 24-20 with 3:25 left in the second quarter before...
Guerin Catholic girls back in action, slam Cardinal Ritter
Guerin Catholic’s girls basketball team snapped a four-game losing streak on Saturday, overwhelming Cardinal Ritter 61-12 in the first game of a girls-boys doubleheader at the Eagles Nest. The Golden Eagles led 22-2 after one quarter and 32-14 at halftime. Four Guerin Catholic players reached double figures, led by...
Fishers girls drop nailbiter at Zionsville
Fishers dropped a close Hoosier Crossroads Conference game at Zionsville on Tuesday, 51-49. The Class 4A No. 6 Eagles led 10-9 after the first quarter. The 4A No. 3 Tigers came back to take a 26-21 lead at halftime, with Karina Scott making three 3-pointers. Zionsville cut the Fishers lead to 35-34 after three quarters, then scored 17 points in the fourth.
Winning a football sectional in a small town like mine
The Sheridan Student Column is brought to readers by Sheridan High School’s 10th grade English class, taught by Abby Williams. Growing up in Sheridan has always been about football: every Friday night I would go to the games to watch the Blackhawks. Watching them win their sectional in 2012, I had thought that would be cool to do someday.
‘Hounds trip up in third quarter, fall to Moline
Carmel traveled to Moline, Ill. on Saturday to participate in the Kevin Brown Tournament of Champions. The Greyhounds fell to Moline 63-54. Carmel led 20-15 after the first quarter, but Moline came back to tie it up at halftime, 32-32. Moline then outscored the ‘Hounds 15-8 in the third quarter, and held on in the fourth.
Center Grove routs Ft. Wayne Carroll to win 3rd straight Class 6A title
INDIANAPOLIS — Center Grove spotted Fort Wayne Carroll the first points of the game, then dominated the rest of the way to win their third-straight Class 6A state championship with a 35-9 win. The title is the Trojans' fifth in nine appearances in the state championship game. Micah Coyle...
Valparaiso wins IHSAA Class 5A state football championship
INDIANAPOLIS — Valparaiso won the IHSAA Class 5A state championship Saturday, 35-31 over Whiteland. Valpo (11-3) earned their first state football title since 1975. Whiteland finished the season with a 12-2 record. Valparaiso's Connor McHall received the Phil N. Eskew Mental Attitude Award.
Noblesville’s Lauren Adam will play soccer at Purdue
Noblesville’s Lauren Adam has committed to play soccer at Purdue University. Pictured – Front row: Jordan Adam, Bryce Adam, Lauren Adam, Christen Adam. Back row: Noblesville girls soccer head coach Mike Brady, Noblesville girls soccer assistant coach Kristin Hetzel.
Indianapolis Bishop Chatard wins Class 3A state football championship
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (11-4) beat Lawrenceburg, 34-14 to win the IHSAA Class 3A state championship Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Chatard's Aiden Duncan earned the Blake Ress Mental Attitude Award.
Swimming: Fishers powers through to victory in double dual meet
The Fishers and Westfield swim teams traveled to Brownsburg Saturday morning for a double dual meet. The Tigers beat both of their opponents in both the girls and boys contests. Fishers won all 12 of the girls events, with Avery Stein a double winner in the individual medley and backstroke. In the boys meet, the Tigers placed first in 10 events; Connor Carlile paced the 50 and 100 freestyle races.
Brother of Aidan O'Connell died before IU game
For the second year in a row, Purdue football players huddled around the Old Oaken Bucket trophy, celebrating their victory over Indiana University. The team smiled and cheered, ignoring the cold weather and reveling in their win. Except for the quarterback. Senior Aidan O’Connell stood off to the side, a...
2022 Big Ten Championship: Matchup in Indianapolis officially set
The 2022 Big Ten Championship teams have been officially set. The Michigan Wolverines and Purdue Boilermakers will meet in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec 3. Michigan clinched its spot in the game after throttling Ohio State at home. Purdue clinched after beating Indiana with Iowa losing to Nebraska on Black Friday.
Aidan O'Connell 'emotional for a lot of reasons' says Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm
Aidan O’Connell has been a steady contributor for Purdue throughout his career, and he dialed up another crucial performance in Week 13. With the B1G West on the line, O’Connell threw for 290 yards and 2 touchdowns without a turnover against Indiana. In the final moments of Purdue’s...
