ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidden Remote

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

There Are 4 Football Games On Today - Here's The Schedule

Football fans are in for a treat this Thanksgiving. There are a total of four games on the schedule this Thursday. The action kicks off with the Bills and Lions at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS. This game could be a shootout in the Motor City. Everyone knows what Josh...
saturdaytradition.com

Announcer Jinx: Tony Romo apologizes for Jim Nantz's commentary before Lions miss chip shot FG

The Detroit Lions were about to close the gap between them and the Buffalo Bills who at the time had a 19-14 lead and a field goal would have cut it to a 19-17 lead. Their field goal kicker, Michael Badgley, hadn’t missed a PAT or field goal attempt all season until Week 12. Instead, he missed a chip shot. He can blame the CBS announcing crew of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo for that.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: NFL Broadcaster Has Warning For Tom Brady

At some point in the near future, Tom Brady will hang up his cleats and join the broadcasting booth - at least that's the plan for now. Brady reportedly signed a massive contract with FOX for whenever he's done playing football. However, the star quarterback recently received a warning from the person currently occupying his seat.
FanSided

NFL picks, Week 12: KC Chiefs predicted to dominate Rams

The Kansas City Chiefs are widely expected to dominate the visiting L.A. Rams when the two teams meet at Arrowhead in Week 12. Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs will only get one chance to see them play at home at Arrowhead Stadium in a long five-game stretch that takes them from mid-November to Christmas Eve. The good news for Chiefs Kingdom is that their scheduled tilt against the visiting Los Angeles Rams is expected to be a very one-sided affair.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sporting News

NFL Week 12 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts

The NFL hosted three games on Thanksgiving, as is tradition at this time of year, but the good news is that the tripleheader won't have too much of a negative impact on the NFL Sunday slate. Why is that? The NFL doesn't have any bye weeks in Week 12. The...
Hidden Remote

Hidden Remote

1K+
Followers
2
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

Hidden Remote, the television and movie news and opinions site brought to you by the FanSided Network. Hidden Remote is dedicated to providing top-notch television and movie news, views, and original content. This site also serves as a community for like-minded fans to come together to catch up on the latest news and to discuss their passion.

 https://hiddenremote.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy