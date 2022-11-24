Read full article on original website
Related
There Are 4 Football Games On Today - Here's The Schedule
Football fans are in for a treat this Thanksgiving. There are a total of four games on the schedule this Thursday. The action kicks off with the Bills and Lions at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS. This game could be a shootout in the Motor City. Everyone knows what Josh...
saturdaytradition.com
Announcer Jinx: Tony Romo apologizes for Jim Nantz's commentary before Lions miss chip shot FG
The Detroit Lions were about to close the gap between them and the Buffalo Bills who at the time had a 19-14 lead and a field goal would have cut it to a 19-17 lead. Their field goal kicker, Michael Badgley, hadn’t missed a PAT or field goal attempt all season until Week 12. Instead, he missed a chip shot. He can blame the CBS announcing crew of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo for that.
Look: NFL Broadcaster Has Warning For Tom Brady
At some point in the near future, Tom Brady will hang up his cleats and join the broadcasting booth - at least that's the plan for now. Brady reportedly signed a massive contract with FOX for whenever he's done playing football. However, the star quarterback recently received a warning from the person currently occupying his seat.
Augusta Free Press
Is Baltimore Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson moving into NFL elite status by default?
Having the NFL League Pass and watching way too much football on Sundays, it doesn’t take Vince Lombardi to evaluate the overall quarterback play in the league. It’s mediocre, at best. As far as superteams, they don’t exist. The NFL salary cap is a huge factor in creating...
Cowboys, Giants Thanksgiving Day Game Breaks NFL Regular Season Record for Viewership
In case you thought that it was any other way, the NFL still dominates ratings. Cowboys-Giants on Thanksgiving was a regular season record. 42 million people tuned in to watch the Dallas Cowboys win 28-20 over the New York Giants. This game is usually the most viewed of the regular season, but this year the ratings were through the roof.
NFL picks, Week 12: KC Chiefs predicted to dominate Rams
The Kansas City Chiefs are widely expected to dominate the visiting L.A. Rams when the two teams meet at Arrowhead in Week 12. Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs will only get one chance to see them play at home at Arrowhead Stadium in a long five-game stretch that takes them from mid-November to Christmas Eve. The good news for Chiefs Kingdom is that their scheduled tilt against the visiting Los Angeles Rams is expected to be a very one-sided affair.
Football World Reacts To Cowboys Uniform Decision For Thanksgiving Day Game
The Dallas Cowboys are coming off of a 40-3 annihilation of the Minnesota Vikings last weekend. They hope to keep that momentum rolling on Thanksgiving Day with a battle against NFC East right New York. The Giants are one of the most surprising teams in the league, but will be in for a fight today.
Sporting News
NFL Week 12 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts
The NFL hosted three games on Thanksgiving, as is tradition at this time of year, but the good news is that the tripleheader won't have too much of a negative impact on the NFL Sunday slate. Why is that? The NFL doesn't have any bye weeks in Week 12. The...
Patriots Playoff Picture: Who New England fans should root for in Week 12
After losing to the Vikings on Thursday night, the Patriots and their fans will be monitoring Sunday’s games hoping their playoff position will get a little help from the results of other games. New England, currently in eighth at 6-5 with six games left, could finish Sunday back on...
Hidden Remote
1K+
Followers
2
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT
Hidden Remote, the television and movie news and opinions site brought to you by the FanSided Network. Hidden Remote is dedicated to providing top-notch television and movie news, views, and original content. This site also serves as a community for like-minded fans to come together to catch up on the latest news and to discuss their passion.https://hiddenremote.com/
Comments / 0