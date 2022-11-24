Read full article on original website
Current Publishing
Hoosier Environmental Council recognizes local farmer, group
A Noblesville farmer and a local grassroots group were among a dozen recipients recognized by the Hoosier Environmental Council at the 2022 Greening the Statehouse event in Westfield last month. The Greening the Statehouse event, which was held Oct. 15 at the IMMI Conference Center, is the largest annual gathering...
Current Publishing
Mayor addresses next ‘chapter’ for Fishers
Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness gave his annual State of the City address Nov. 17 at the Embassy Suites in Noblesville. He spoke about where the city was in 1872 and what the continued growth of Fishers will look like for the next two years. The next “chapter,” Fadness said, will...
readthereporter.com
Dine for a good cause with Cicero Kiwanis
Join the Cicero Kiwanis from 4 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at Jim Dandy Restaurant, 2301 Conner St., Noblesville, to support local children and enjoy some great food. Come out to dinner or order a dinner to go. The Cicero Kiwanis will receive 15 percent of all sales. No coupon is needed.
readthereporter.com
Carmel High School Planetarium to hold family-friendly “Season of Light” event
Join the Carmel High School Planetarium Club for “Season of Light,” a delightful multimedia presentation celebrating the world’s most endearing holiday customs, including candy canes, candles, Yule logs, holly wreathes, gift giving, and merrymaking. Learn about the changing seasons, winter constellations, star phenomena, and much more. “Season...
readthereporter.com
Center for the Performing Arts expands venue rental operations
Under new vice president, special events staff grows to meet demand. The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel has made several personnel moves as it expands its special events and venue rental operations. In addition to its three performance venues – the Palladium, the Tarkington, and the Studio Theater...
readthereporter.com
Helen Daisy Dash
Helen Daisy Dash, 90, Noblesville, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at IU Health North Hospital in Carmel. She was born on June 6, 1932, to Lewis and Lucille (Braddock) Dahlke in Noblesville. Daisy was a 1950 graduate of Noblesville High School and worked on the assembly line at...
readthereporter.com
David L. Williams
David L. Williams, 81, Noblesville, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born on September 7, 1941, to Dee and Ella (McCann) Williams in Sparta, Tenn. David worked on the line for Chrysler Corp. in Kokomo. He was a member of Noblesville...
readthereporter.com
Westfield in Lights moves to Grand Junction Plaza
Westfield in Lights makes its move to Grand Junction Plaza from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event, hosted by Westfield Welcome and presented by Downtown Westfield Association, includes outdoor activities, winter-themed games, food vendors, retail merchants, and live entertainment. “We are thrilled to host Westfield in...
readthereporter.com
Join Actors Theatre of Indiana to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year
“Celebrate the Holidays with ATI” returns this season. The tradition continues, also at the elegant and beautiful Feinstein’s. Join ATI and celebrate the season. Hear the music we all know and love, plus plan for some talented special guests to join in the fun. Judy Fitzgerald, Cynthia Collins,...
This Indiana 4th grade teacher won a national educator award
Angela Fowler of Grassy Creek Elementary School received the national award during a school assembly she believed was to promote reading.
readthereporter.com
Fishers ushers in holidays with ‘NPT Night Lights’
Head downtown as Fishers Parks lights up the night on the Nickel Plate Trail. Through the month of December, enjoy NPT Night Lights, a new light display along the downtown portion of the Nickel Plate Trail, presented by Centier Bank. Access to the Nickel Plate Trail and NPT Night Lights is free.
readthereporter.com
Do not interrogate our kids
During the Nov. 15 Noblesville Schools Board of Trustees meeting, there was a first reading introduced to policy 5540 titled “THE SCHOOLS AND GOVERNMENTAL AGENCIES” which relates to how Department of Child Safety (DCS) can interact with students. There are several notable proposed changes that require scrutiny. For...
readthereporter.com
Visit with Santa & Mrs. Claus at Sheridan Public Library
It’s that merry time of year! Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit the Sheridan Public Library, 103 W. 1st St., from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Bring your list and enjoy some Christmas cheer as Santa and Mrs. Claus hand out craft bags with wooden toys (available while supplies last). Thank you to Carmel Kiwanis for donation of these toys.
Fox 59
Indianapolis Holiday Church Tour 2022
Explore architecture, history, preservation, and tradition at four historic Indianapolis churches decorated for the holidays. The Indiana Landmarks Center is giving you the opportunity to do just that. Kasey Zronek, Director of Volunteers and Heritage Experiences with Indiana Landmarks joined FOX59 this morning with more details about the self-guided tour.
readthereporter.com
Santa tours begin Sunday in Carmel
Two years after making his inaugural tour of Carmel in a fire truck – visiting families sheltered at home during the COVID-19 pandemic – Santa will be making a return visit this holiday season with more tours and more opportunities to see the Jolly Old Elf and his friends from the Carmel Fire, Police and Street departments.
WISH-TV
Scientists tie oral bacteria build up with malignant illness
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – When was your last trip to the dentist? If it’s been a while you might want to consider making an appointment. The sooner the better. Several studies link a build up of mouth bacteria with a high risk of at least four chronic diseases including cancer, diabetes, heart and Alzheimer’s disease. But there’s more.
Want a pet? Make a donation, of any amount, at this Indiana shelter on Black Friday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Humane Society for Hamilton County — desperate for space in the midst of what shelter staff is calling a capacity "crisis" — is hosting a Black Friday adoption event allowing people to donate as little as $1 to take home a pet.
WISH-TV
Media teacher is ‘Westfield famous’ for being behind the camera
Students across the district recognize Mr. Shawn Davis as the man behind the camera. His home base is at Westfield High School, where he teaches kids about video and media production. His students say he empowers people to follow their passions, and it’s time for him to be the star.
Cherub returns to perch on Ayres clock downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — The annual signal that the holiday season has arrived in Indianapolis mysteriously appeared in its usual Thanksgiving morning. The bronze cherub mysteriously appears on the old L.S. Ayres clock on the southwest corner of Washington and Meridian streets every year at this time, and once again, locals were not disappointed.
wrtv.com
Local consultant announces plan to run for Indianapolis mayor
INDIANAPOLIS — Gregory Meriweather, a local consultant, officially announced his campaign to run for mayor of Indianapolis in 2023. Meriweather, formerly a community initiatives strategist for IMPD under the Hogsett administration, is the third Democrat to enter their name into the race. He is the third black candidate to...
