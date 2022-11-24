ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, IN

First-play fireworks and clutch defense send Loyola Academy home with third state championship in last seven seasons

Loyola Academy quarterback Jake Stearney and wide receiver Declan Ford have been classmates since they started kindergarten at St. Mary of the Woods in Chicago’s Wildwood neighborhood, and when they began playing football they thrived on collaborating on long passes for touchdowns. Years later, on the Ramblers’ first play from scrimmage in the IHSA Class […] The post First-play fireworks and clutch defense send Loyola Academy home with third state championship in last seven seasons appeared first on The Record.
‘Rocks crush Wildkats in season opener

The Westfield boys basketball team began its season Saturday with an intriguing matchup at CSI Gymnasium. The Shamrocks hosted Kokomo in a re-match of last season’s Class 4A Logansport regional championship. The Wildkats won the regional, but Westfield turned the tables on Saturday, coming back to beat Kokomo 47-39.
Swimming: Fishers powers through to victory in double dual meet

The Fishers and Westfield swim teams traveled to Brownsburg Saturday morning for a double dual meet. The Tigers beat both of their opponents in both the girls and boys contests. Fishers won all 12 of the girls events, with Avery Stein a double winner in the individual medley and backstroke. In the boys meet, the Tigers placed first in 10 events; Connor Carlile paced the 50 and 100 freestyle races.
Valparaiso wins IHSAA Class 5A state football championship

INDIANAPOLIS — Valparaiso won the IHSAA Class 5A state championship Saturday, 35-31 over Whiteland. Valpo (11-3) earned their first state football title since 1975. Whiteland finished the season with a 12-2 record. Valparaiso's Connor McHall received the Phil N. Eskew Mental Attitude Award.
Brother of Aidan O'Connell died before IU game

For the second year in a row, Purdue football players huddled around the Old Oaken Bucket trophy, celebrating their victory over Indiana University. The team smiled and cheered, ignoring the cold weather and reveling in their win. Except for the quarterback. Senior Aidan O’Connell stood off to the side, a...
Trailblazers show Shortridge how to start season off right

The University boys turned up the defensive intensity in the second half and pulled away for a 58-38 win at Indianapolis Shortridge. Sabien Cain had 19 points and Andre Ozlowski added 17 points in the Trailblazers’ season opener. University trailed 24-20 with 3:25 left in the second quarter before...
Noblesville girls drop first game this season, Dani Mendez puts up career-high 26 points

It was a tough night for Noblesville at the Sneakers for Santa Shootout at Brownsburg on Saturday night. The Class 4A No. 3 Millers fell to 4A No. 1 South Bend Washington 77-56 in a battle between two defending state champions. Noblesville won the 4A state title last year, while the Panthers won the 3A state championship and are playing up in 4A this year on the success factor.
Guerin Catholic secures first win of the season

Guerin Catholic’s boys basketball team got its first win of the season Saturday, beating Cardinal Ritter 60-50 at the Eagles Nest in the second game of a girls-boys doubleheader. The Raiders led 15-12 after the first quarter. The Golden Eagles came back to lead 25-23 at halftime, then powered...
Fishers girls drop home game against Fort Wayne Snider

Fishers fell to Fort Wayne Snider 74-63 in a Saturday game at the Tiger Den. The Class 4A No. 3 Tigers led 17-11 after the first quarter and 29-26 at halftime. But the Panthers took over in the third period, outscoring Fishers 25-8 for a 51-37 lead. The Tigers poured in 26 points in the fourth quarter, but Snider stayed in front by scoring 23 points.
Winning a football sectional in a small town like mine

The Sheridan Student Column is brought to readers by Sheridan High School’s 10th grade English class, taught by Abby Williams. Growing up in Sheridan has always been about football: every Friday night I would go to the games to watch the Blackhawks. Watching them win their sectional in 2012, I had thought that would be cool to do someday.
Tigers take down La Porte in home game

Fishers picked up its first win of the season Saturday afternoon, beating La Porte 70-55 at the Tiger Den. The game was tied at 18-18 after one quarter, then the Slicers inched ahead 32-31 by halftime. Sophomore Jalen Haralson scored 10 points for Fishers in the first half, with Taden Metzger hitting three 3-pointers.
‘Hounds trip up in third quarter, fall to Moline

Carmel traveled to Moline, Ill. on Saturday to participate in the Kevin Brown Tournament of Champions. The Greyhounds fell to Moline 63-54. Carmel led 20-15 after the first quarter, but Moline came back to tie it up at halftime, 32-32. Moline then outscored the ‘Hounds 15-8 in the third quarter, and held on in the fourth.
Royals defend their perfect record

CARMEL – The Hamilton Southeastern girls basketball team kept its season perfect on Friday. The Class 4A No. 5 Royals beat Carmel in an all-county game at the Eric Clark Activity Center. Southeastern used a solid defense effort and an offense that got more efficient as the game went on to run its record to 8-0 for the season.
Sheridan falls to Southmont

Sheridan’s boys basketball team dropped an away game to Southmont 59-43 on Saturday. The Mounties led 16-10 after one quarter and 31-23 at halftime, then held the Blackhawks to five points in the third period to take further control of the game. Caleb Wright led Sheridan with 16 points,...
Fishers girls drop nailbiter at Zionsville

Fishers dropped a close Hoosier Crossroads Conference game at Zionsville on Tuesday, 51-49. The Class 4A No. 6 Eagles led 10-9 after the first quarter. The 4A No. 3 Tigers came back to take a 26-21 lead at halftime, with Karina Scott making three 3-pointers. Zionsville cut the Fishers lead to 35-34 after three quarters, then scored 17 points in the fourth.
The Hoosiers React: Purdue postgame

Watch what Indiana outside linebacker Alfred Bryant, wide receiver Emery Simmons, and linebacker Kaiden Turner said after IU's 30-16 home loss to Purdue in the battle for the Old Oaken Bucket. The Hoosiers finished the season 4-8 overall and 2-7 in the Big Ten.
Center for the Performing Arts expands venue rental operations

Under new vice president, special events staff grows to meet demand. The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel has made several personnel moves as it expands its special events and venue rental operations. In addition to its three performance venues – the Palladium, the Tarkington, and the Studio Theater...
