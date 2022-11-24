ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roxanna Vakili
3d ago

Amen RIP to all the victims 💙 sorry that your souls were never acknowledged I have never forgotten 🤲🏽

95.3 MNC

Bones found in Fox Hallow Farms, connected to Indiana serial killer

Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that total of DNA profiles could...
WESTFIELD, IN
FOX59

Triple murder suspect jailed on pre-trial release violation

INDIANAPOLIS — Accused triple killer Caden Smith turned 18 last Wednesday morning and celebrated with a female friend in her brother’s house, where Indy police detectives served a search warrant and claimed they found marijuana, ammunition and four guns. Smith was out on bond at the time, wearing a GPS monitor on his ankle, and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Man injured in overnight shooting at vacant home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Monday after a man was hurt in a shooting at a vacant home on the city’s east side. Just before 11 p.m. Sunday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a man shot at in the 100 block of Euclid Avenue. That’s a residential area just off of New York Street between Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Person found shot to death in Lafayette alley

UPDATE: The coroner on Monday identified the man killed as 52-year-old Terry Robinson. His cause of death was ruled gunshot wound(s). ORIGINAL STORY: LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police are investigating after a male was found shot to death Friday afternoon in an alley. The Lafayette Police Department has launched a homicide investigation into the death. […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
mdmh-bloomington.com

Police looking into the circumstances surrounding a man’s death who was discovered fatally shot in Indianapolis

Indianapolis, Indiana – An adult man was discovered fatally shot on the northeast side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning, and police have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. The shooting incident occurred shortly after midnight, at approximately 12:30 a.m., in the 3300 block of South Temple...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Teenage Murder Suspect Arrested for Second Time

INDIANAPOLIS — For his 18th birthday, a teenage murder suspect was arrested a second time. Caden Smith, who faces three homicide charges, was arrested on Wednesday for violating a no-contact order and drug dealing. In 2021, Smith was charged for killing Michael James, Abdullah Mubarak, and Joseph Thomas on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Advocate

25 Gay Men Could Have Been Killed by Indiana Serial Killer

NOBLESVILLE, Indiana (WISH) -- Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that total...
WESTFIELD, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD Investigates Early Morning Homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an early Saturday-morning homicide. Officers were called to a home on South Temple Avenue, where they found a man who had been shot. The Indianapolis Fire Department arrived, and he was pronounced dead. As of Saturday afternoon, no one has been arrested in connection...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Pedestrian hit, killed in Irvington area

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle on the east side of Indianapolis. Police responded to S. Kitley Avenue and E. Washington Street for a report of a pedestrian struck around 8 a.m. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition and pronounced deceased shortly after […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man dies in overnight shooting on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating the death of a man shot and killed early Saturday on the city’s southeast side. Just after midnight, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found the man fatally wounded in the 3300 block of Temple Avenue. That’s a residential area south of the intersection of Keystone and Troy Avenues and just east of I-65.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Teen male found dead in street on Indianapolis east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A teen male was found dead and lying in a street early Thursday morning with a gunshot wound, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday, a driver waived down police at a nearby gas station after finding the teen laying along...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
woofboomnews.com

Delaware County Judge Sentences Man to 50 Years in Prison

On Wednesday afternoon, the Honorable John M. Feick, Judge of the Delaware County Circuit Court No. 4 sentenced Chase Adams to 50 years in prison. On April 7, 2022, a Delaware County jury deliberated for approximately seven hours before convicting Adams of Murder, Obstruction of Justice, and two counts of Criminal Mischief. Adams stabbed his victim 3 times with an 11 inch knife and then fled the scene.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Columbus high school teacher, drama coach arrested for child solicitation

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus North High School teacher was arrested on Wednesday for reportedly trying to solicit a minor for sex. According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, John Johnson, 52, of Columbus is accused of attempting to meet up with a 14-year-old in order to have a sexual relationship. Johnson instead arrived at […]
