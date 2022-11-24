ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troutdale, OR

Troutdale fields four pitches for The Confluence

By Christopher Keizur
Gresham Outlook
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xhw81_0jMD8m0q00 Developers vie for site north of downtown with residential, retail, park plans

The city of Troutdale is mulling four proposals for a site that will create a retail, residential and entertainment hub just north of downtown.

A citizen committee is reviewing plans for Troutdale's first urban renewal district, and will ultimately put forward a ranked list to be voted upon in January. The applicants include Wood Partners; Capstone Partners; a group helmed by Ethos Development; and Quay North Urban Development.

The Confluence at Troutdale is roughly 20 acres, including nearly 16 developable acres plus 3.4 acres dedicated for a public riverfront park and trail. Located between historic downtown Troutdale, Interstate 84, and the Columbia Gorge Outlets, the site has long been eyed as the next stage of growth for the burgeoning community.

The city of Troutdale Urban Renewal Agency wants a proposal that blends housing, hospitality, food, beverages and community gathering places — all with direct access to a new riverfront park and trail system. The project will create a new waterfront district and vibrant neighborhood.

All four pitches featured new housing, with a focus on townhomes and apartments; a hotel; lots of parking, both surface and structures; parks; and the incorporation of the existing water tower.

The pitches

Wood Partners — a walkable, mixed-density development with a "neighborhood street system" in lieu of a grid layout. A retail node with large outdoor patios and parks, a hotel abutting the river, and a plaza beneath the water tower.

Capstone Partners — a complement to the existing downtown with mixed-use spaces, public recreation, retail, and a mix of homes and rental units. The streets would be in a grid oriented toward the river. There would be a pedestrian bridge between downtown and the water tower, and the pitch had an established anchor tenant — Son of Man, a cidery based in the Columbia River Gorge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R51w1_0jMD8m0q00 Ethos Development — an enticing space for residents while drawing visitors. They would align new streets with the historic downtown to have pedestrian-friendly spaces with townhomes, storefronts and open space; a public plaza centered at the water tower; and create a "River Walk" with better access to the future trail.

Quay North — a vibrant waterfront with mixed-use development. The plan calls for restaurants, retail, personal health and wellness, a boutique hotel, and community spaces like artist workshops and galleries or event venues.

