Meet with Santa in Noblesville Dec. 11
Have your caricature drawn by DreamWorks animator Timothy Ingersoll. Santa Claus is coming to Thistle & Thyme Home Store, 29 S. Ninth St., Noblesville. Meet with Santa from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. Santa is very excited to see you and he can’t wait to read your...
The Indiana Rail Road’s Santa Train is Coming to Bargersville
The Indiana Rail Road is rolling its vintage red Santa Train into towns across Indiana again for its 32nd year, and Bargersville’s Santa Train stop is one you don’t want to miss! The town in Johnson County south of Indy is Santa’s first stop on Friday, December 2, and will include fun treats, live reindeer, a Christmas Market, and more.
Join Actors Theatre of Indiana to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year
“Celebrate the Holidays with ATI” returns this season. The tradition continues, also at the elegant and beautiful Feinstein’s. Join ATI and celebrate the season. Hear the music we all know and love, plus plan for some talented special guests to join in the fun. Judy Fitzgerald, Cynthia Collins,...
Carmel High School Planetarium to hold family-friendly “Season of Light” event
Join the Carmel High School Planetarium Club for “Season of Light,” a delightful multimedia presentation celebrating the world’s most endearing holiday customs, including candy canes, candles, Yule logs, holly wreathes, gift giving, and merrymaking. Learn about the changing seasons, winter constellations, star phenomena, and much more. “Season...
Westfield in Lights moves to Grand Junction Plaza
Westfield in Lights makes its move to Grand Junction Plaza from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event, hosted by Westfield Welcome and presented by Downtown Westfield Association, includes outdoor activities, winter-themed games, food vendors, retail merchants, and live entertainment. “We are thrilled to host Westfield in...
Santa tours begin Sunday in Carmel
Two years after making his inaugural tour of Carmel in a fire truck – visiting families sheltered at home during the COVID-19 pandemic – Santa will be making a return visit this holiday season with more tours and more opportunities to see the Jolly Old Elf and his friends from the Carmel Fire, Police and Street departments.
Visit with Santa & Mrs. Claus at Sheridan Public Library
It’s that merry time of year! Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit the Sheridan Public Library, 103 W. 1st St., from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Bring your list and enjoy some Christmas cheer as Santa and Mrs. Claus hand out craft bags with wooden toys (available while supplies last). Thank you to Carmel Kiwanis for donation of these toys.
Unwrap six Christmas plays at Basile Westfield Playhouse
Main Street Productions (MSP) is staging six one-act plays collectively entitled “Christmas at the Playhouse” at Basile Westfield Playhouse, 220 N. Union St., Westfield, for one weekend only, Dec. 9 to 11. Three directors are in charge of two plays each. One of those directors, Kelly Keller, spoke...
Dine for a good cause with Cicero Kiwanis
Join the Cicero Kiwanis from 4 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at Jim Dandy Restaurant, 2301 Conner St., Noblesville, to support local children and enjoy some great food. Come out to dinner or order a dinner to go. The Cicero Kiwanis will receive 15 percent of all sales. No coupon is needed.
Coach Maloney saves a life while teaching
Tony Maloney, Head Coach at Orangetheory Fitness (OTF) in Noblesville, was recently given two awards for saving a life. A few weeks ago, an incident occurred during one of his classes at OTF that led to lifesaving measures being taken, such as the use of an AED and CPR. Maloney handled the situation with calm and courageous leadership. Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen presented the city’s Partner in Progress Award, and the Noblesville Fire Department presented the Civilian Certificate of Recognition for his heroic actions.
Fishers ushers in holidays with ‘NPT Night Lights’
Head downtown as Fishers Parks lights up the night on the Nickel Plate Trail. Through the month of December, enjoy NPT Night Lights, a new light display along the downtown portion of the Nickel Plate Trail, presented by Centier Bank. Access to the Nickel Plate Trail and NPT Night Lights is free.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
Actors Theatre of Indiana rings in the holidays with musical favorites – all at Feinstein’s
As the month of December approaches, please plan to spend a couple evenings with Actors Theatre of Indiana (ATI) to help get you into the holiday spirit. Just in time and updated to celebrate the holidays, on Thursday, Dec. 1, Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel will present Don Farrell and the Terry Woods Orchestra in ONE VOICE: The Music of Manilow. Manilow’s music touched folks around the world, so come to Feinstein’s and celebrate the one who wrote the songs with such romantic, lush, and melodic melodies that shaped the songbook of generations of music lovers.
Want a pet? Make a donation, of any amount, at this Indiana shelter on Black Friday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Humane Society for Hamilton County — desperate for space in the midst of what shelter staff is calling a capacity "crisis" — is hosting a Black Friday adoption event allowing people to donate as little as $1 to take home a pet.
Rain & shine expected this weekend: How to plan for outdoor activities
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s a busy weekend across Central Indiana and one that features both pleasant and wet weather. Let’s time things out and get you ready for all of your outdoors plans. Super Saturday weather. If you can’t tell from the title, Saturday is going to be...
Cafeteria culture in Indiana: try the ultimate comfort food
Dine out at one of Indiana's famous cafeterias with these top tips on where to go and what to eat © Jeffrey Isaac Greenberg 4+ / Alamy. Strawberry pie, blueberry pie, cherry pie. Fluffy lemon meringue and gooey, crunchy pecan. Chocolate cream, banana cream, coconut cream, all piled high with gravity-defying layers of whipped topping.
Indiana State Police announce Missing Children’s Day poster contest
The Indiana State Police will once again partner in 2023 with the U.S. Department of Justice in promoting the National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest. In 1983, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed May 25 as National Missing Children’s Day. This day is dedicated to encouraging parents, guardians, caregivers, and all individuals concerned with the well-being of children to make child safety a priority. It serves as a reminder to continue efforts to reunite missing children with their families and loved ones. It also serves as an occasion to honor those who are dedicated to this very noble cause.
What Noblesville native became a popular pulp fiction author?
1886 – Author Rex Stout was born in Noblesville to Quaker parents. He served in the Navy and became a popular writer of pulp fiction. His early stories spanned genres including romance, adventure, science fiction and fantasy. He is best remembered for his Nero Wolfe detective series. During World War II he campaigned against Nazism through his work with the War Writers Board.
Indianapolis Holiday Church Tour 2022
Explore architecture, history, preservation, and tradition at four historic Indianapolis churches decorated for the holidays. The Indiana Landmarks Center is giving you the opportunity to do just that. Kasey Zronek, Director of Volunteers and Heritage Experiences with Indiana Landmarks joined FOX59 this morning with more details about the self-guided tour.
Swimming: Fishers powers through to victory in double dual meet
The Fishers and Westfield swim teams traveled to Brownsburg Saturday morning for a double dual meet. The Tigers beat both of their opponents in both the girls and boys contests. Fishers won all 12 of the girls events, with Avery Stein a double winner in the individual medley and backstroke. In the boys meet, the Tigers placed first in 10 events; Connor Carlile paced the 50 and 100 freestyle races.
