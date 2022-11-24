Read full article on original website
Smith Island Changed Course After Hurricane Devastation
SMITH ISLAND, Md. (AP) — For the people of Smith Island, weather guides a way of life as much as the tranquil atmosphere for which it has become known. Hurricanes with names like Hazel, Agnes, Isabel and Irene become part of the zeitgeist, never fading from memory as recollections of their destructive and unrelenting power are passed from one generation to the next. It is told in the context of high tides in the great watermen tradition, an industry that has become an unspoiled culture on the island like its own Elizabethan dialect.
Utah Man Charged With Threatening Passenger on Flight
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — A Utah man was arrested and charged in federal court with carrying a straight-edge razor blade on a JetBlue flight and using it to threaten another passenger, according to the federal prosecutors. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Salt Lake City filed a complaint...
Arizona Saw an Increase in Child Deaths During 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Drownings, child neglect and firearms contributed to an increase in child deaths in Arizona during 2021, marking the highest rate of child deaths in the last 10 years, according to an annual report issued by the state. The review released earlier this month by the state...
Psychiatrist Gets More Prison Time for Assaulting Patient
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Twin Cities psychiatrist has been sentenced to spend additional time behind bars for repeatedly sexually assaulting a patient he was treating. Gavin P. Meany, 41, was sentenced Wednesday to a term of 12¾ years after pleading guilty to four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. With credit for more than 20 months of incarceration, Meany is expected to serve slightly more than 6¾ years in prison and the balance on supervised release, the Star Tribune reported.
Oregon Faces Snow-Plow Driver Shortage Heading Into Winter
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A shortage of snow plow drivers has made clearing the roads in Oregon a challenge, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The agency has almost 40 vacancies for seasonal and permanent positions on its road maintenance team in the eastern part of the state, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
