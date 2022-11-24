“After that his brother [Yaakov] emerged with this hand grasping onto the heel of Eisav …” (Bereishis 25:26) The great tzaddik of Lelov explains that Yaakov and Eisav each wanted to be the first to emerge, in order to be halachically deemed as the firstborn. Ultimately, Eisav emerged first, meriting the birthright. The question is: Why do we need to know that Yaakov was holding on to the heel of Eisav? What is its significance?

2 DAYS AGO