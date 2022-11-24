Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
It Can’t Happen Here, Can It?
Could it really happen here? Could “it” – the kind of antisemitism that morphs and mutates into violent hate and rage – really happen here, in America? We hear too many individuals – celebrities, “influencers,” politicians, and media personalities – speaking the “dog whistle” messages out loud. We hear ancient, hateful tropes “normalized.” We hear in criticism of Israel much more than legitimate policy differences. All conspiring to force the question: Could it happen here?
The Jewish Press
Perseverance
“After that his brother [Yaakov] emerged with this hand grasping onto the heel of Eisav …” (Bereishis 25:26) The great tzaddik of Lelov explains that Yaakov and Eisav each wanted to be the first to emerge, in order to be halachically deemed as the firstborn. Ultimately, Eisav emerged first, meriting the birthright. The question is: Why do we need to know that Yaakov was holding on to the heel of Eisav? What is its significance?
The Jewish Press
Giving Thanks
*Thanksgiving was initially celebrated in November 1621 by William Bradford, the leader of the “Mayflower” and the Governor of the Plymouth Colony. *He enhanced his appreciation of the Bible – and especially the Five Books of Moses – in Leiden, Holland, where he found refuge from religious persecution in England, where he heavily interacted with the Jewish community.
The Jewish Press
Like Freud, are we in Denial about Danger of Antisemitism?
Why didn’t Sigmund Freud leave Vienna until it was almost too late? He knew what was happening to his Jewish colleagues in Germany after the Nazis took power. Nevertheless, the great man refused to depart his beloved city of dreams—and of his pioneering dream interpretations—even after Nazi Germany absorbed Austria in 1938.
The Jewish Press
Jewish Pride In Difficult Times
An exciting find I found this week tells of one individual’s response to the Nazis’ attempt to shame and isolate the Jews by forcing them to wear the Jewish star on their clothing. The book is titled Juda, being an illustrated book by the famed artist Ephraim Moses...
Opinion: Gaslighting Phrases Manipulators Use Against Their Victims
Information in this article is based on opinion, personal experience, and medical websites, which are cited within the story. Fire Photo and Silhouette Photo by Unknown Authors are licensed under CC BY.
For many Native Americans, hair tells a life story
From long hair to three-strand brands, the ways in which Indigenous people wear their hair is a reflection of their identity and their life.
Opinion: A Narcissist With an Addiction Will Not Be Fixed With Love
Years ago I poured my heart and soul into someone who did not deserve any part of me, as many people do when they end up falling for a toxic/narcissistic romantic partner. These days I tell my story to help other victims of narcissistic abuse realize that they are not alone, and hopefully guide them in their healing journey.
The Jewish Press
I Became a Jew in Jerusalem and Hebron
Once my bar mitzvah was behind me, I was free to choose my own Jewish path. My parents, children of immigrants from Russia and Romania, exemplified assimilation. They neither denied their Jewish identity nor expressed it, except to light Hanukkah candles and give me holiday gifts. My cousins and friends, like me, were “non-Jewish Jews.” Israel, born after we were, was not part of our lives.
The Jewish Press
Trudeau’s Conservative Rival Promises Moving Canadian Embassy to Jerusalem
MP Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Conservative Party of Canada and the Official Opposition in parliament, pledged this week that if he is elected prime minister, he will act to move the Canadian embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Makor Rishon reported on Friday. Poilievre spoke at the House of...
Humans v nature: our long and destructive journey to the age of extinction
The story of the damage done to the world’s biodiversity is a tale of decline spanning thousands of years. Can the world seize its chance to change the narrative?
Monkeys in central Thailand city mark their day with feast
A city in central Thailand has served a meal fit for monkeys
The Jewish Press
The Yom Tov Of Rosh Chodesh Kislev
The deep bond between the Rebbe and all his Chassidim was most obvious during the festive month of Tishrei. From all over the world, Chassidim traveled en masse to experience the climactic days of awe and joy in the Rebbe’s presence. On the two days of Shemini Atzeres and Simchas Torah, when the Rebbe danced with a Sefer Torah in his hands, the joy rose to its ultimate heights.
The Jewish Press
Unique Sites of Israel: Ancient Hebron: Part IV
“Afterwards Judah went forth with his brethren and attacked the Children of Esau… and (recaptured) Hebron (1 Maccabees 5:65)”. In 70 CE (circa) the Romans destroyed the Temple, and things were not looking good for the Jewish people! Although the Jewish people had miraculously survived enslavement in Egypt and conquest by the Assyrians, Babylonians, Edomites (Descendants of Esau), and Hellenic Greeks, contemporary observers assumed that this time, the Jews would not survive as a distinct nation and would assimilate into the larger Roman population. However, once again G-d had other plans!
The Jewish Press
Nefesh B’Nefesh Hosts 700 Olim in Thanksgiving Dinners
Nefesh B’Nefesh hosted hundreds of Olim around Israel this week in traditional Thanksgiving dinners. The events included a pre-Thanksgiving gathering in Be’er Sheva, a Thanksgiving dinner at the NBN Tel Aviv Hub, a Shabbat dinner at the Nefesh B’Nefesh Aliyah campus for the Jerusalem-Olim community, and a joint event co-hosted by the Haifa Municipality, where Haifa Mayor Einat Kalisch-Rotem greeted the Olim.
The Jewish Press
Dear Dr. Yael
As Chanukah is fast approaching, we’re all looking for great gift ideas for our friends and relatives. But what constitutes a good gift? Research shows that a thoughtful gift is one that fulfills the recipient’s desires, addresses the recipient’s problems, makes the recipient more effective, and creates meaning.
The Jewish Press
Iranians Hacked Security Footage of Jerusalem Bombing
The Israeli Military Censor on Thursday cleared for publication that Iranian hackers managed to obtain security footage of Wednesday’s Jerusalem terror attack and post it online. Further details about the hack remain under a gag order. The footage was posted on the Telegram account of a hacker group called...
4 in 10 people worldwide believe in witches
Around the world, belief in witches and witchcraft varied widely; more than 9 in 10 people in Tunisia believed that people could use supernatural powers to do harm, while fewer than 1 in 10 people in Sweden did.
The Jewish Press
Report: Children in Iranian London School Video Sing about Massacring Jews
According to a Jewish Chronicle report (Children chant massacre-Jews song at North London school), an Iranian propaganda video showing dozens of children singing about massacring Jews was filmed in the playground of the Islamic Republic of Iran School (IRIS) near Queen’s Park station in London. The Iranian school is also a short walk from the New London synagogue in St John’s Wood.
Phys.org
Old World flycatchers' family tree mapped
The European robin's closest relatives are found in tropical Africa. The European robin is therefore not closely related to the Japanese robin, despite their close similarity in appearance. This is confirmed by a new study of the Old World flycatcher family, to which these birds belong. The study comprises 92 percent of the more than 300 species in this family.
