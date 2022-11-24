ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, OR

Shop Small all Holiday Season by buying local

By Tillamook Coast Visitors Association
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yJCap_0jMD81o400

Shop Small Saturday was developed in response to Black Friday – where crowds rush the stores to get bargains on TVs, xBoxes, cell phones and other high-ticket amenities.

Perhaps this year, consider shopping small the entire holiday season. The money stays in your community, keeps people employed and in business, and contributes to the overall vitality of your town.

On Oregon’s north coast, there are many options for shopping small, especially for food and beverage gifts.

In Astoria, liquid gifts abound. Fill a basket with craft beverages from Pilot House Distilling , Fortune and Glory Cider , and Fort George Brewery . Or pack a picnic basket with goodies from Gaetano’s Market and Deli , smoked and canned fish from FishStix Seafood Market in Warrenton, or North Coast Food Web located at the Astoria Food Hub.

In Seaside, the gift of fresh, smoked and canned fish is in full bounty at Bell Buoy of Seaside , where you can order online too. Bell Buoy offers gift packs too. Another option is to get gift cards from local restaurants, such as Maggie’s on the Prom , Osprey Café and Seaside Brewery .

Cannon Beach offers something very special for special friends and family: a gift certificate for a dinner event at EVOO Cooking School . This is a delicious and entertaining way to spend an evening with Chef Bob and Lenore Neroni. At MacGregor’s Whiskey Bar , you can enroll whiskey-loving friends in the Whiskey Club for special events and tastings (there’s a MacGregor’s in Manzanita, too). Go to Sea Level Bakery , and load up on freshly baked bread and pastries before heading to dinner with family and friends – makes a great host gift.

On the Tillamook Coast, you’ll be everyone’s favorite gift giver with cheese selections from Tillamook Creamery , meat jerky from Werner’s , artisan salt from Jacobsen’s Salt (harvested from Netarts Bay), and six-packs of Bad Santa beer from Pelican Brewing .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
focushillsboro.com

Discover Oregon Smallest Lighthouse, Located at the End of Sauvie Island

Smallest Lighthouse: Take Reeder Road to its end on Sauvie Island, and from there you can stroll the three miles of the Warrior Point Trail through the woods and out into the beach. Located in that general area is Warrior Rock Lighthouse, Oregon’s tiniest and most secluded lighthouse. Discover...
OREGON STATE
TMZ.com

Famous 'Goonies' House In Oregon Finds Buyer

The iconic home from "The Goonies" appears to be changing hands ... TMZ has learned the owner already has a buyer for the property. Our real estate sources say owner, Sandi Preston, accepted an offer Friday for the Oregon estate ... which went on the market just 5 days ago with a $1,650,000 asking price.
ASTORIA, OR
opb.org

Road repairs may be coming to a small Oregon town near you

The small town of Lakeview in southeast Oregon has a timber mill and a prison. But according to city spokeswoman Dawn Lepori, potholes make getting to either hazardous. “Some of the holes are so big that even if you hit them at slow speed, it still really wears and tears on your vehicle,” she said. ”So we really need to get them fixed.”
OREGON TOWNSHIP, MI
Channel 6000

Parking is free at all Oregon state parks on ‘Green Friday’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For anyone hoping to avoid the Black Friday shopping crowds and instead head outside the day after Thanksgiving, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is waiving parking fees at state parks. While Oregon state parks are already free to enter, many lots often charge a...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Portland will see first cold snap next week – and maybe, snow

Get your hats, gloves, and winter boots ready as the Portland area will see freezing temperatures next week -- and maybe snow – for the first time this season. Even before the cold snap hits, travelers heading across the Cascades tonight and tomorrow should be ready for heavy snow. The National Weather Service office in Portland has issued a winter snow watch from Saturday through Monday, with models predicting between one and two feet of snow, said Rebecca Muessle, a meteorologist with the Portland office.
PORTLAND, OR
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Prineville was the site of Central Oregon's first telephone exchange

By Jan. 1, 1900, there were 31 phones being serviced by Pacific Northwest Bell's central office in PrinevilleThe first telephone exchange in Central Oregon was established in Prineville on Jan. 1, 1899. This coincided with the completion of the first long distance line from The Dalles south to Prineville. At the time, Prineville was the only Central Oregon community with long distance service. By Jan. 1, 1900, there were 31 phones being serviced by Pacific Northwest Bell's central office in Prineville. In 1916, there were two telephone systems serving Prineville — the Pioneer Telephone and Telegraph Company and...
PRINEVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Winter storm to bring heavy snow to mountains

SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service urged holiday travelers to heed their warnings about a winter storm that was expected to bring snow to the mountain passes starting Saturday night and could drop snow on the metro areas by Sunday into next week. Heavy mountain snow was expected...
SEATTLE, WA
thatoregonlife.com

8 to 10 Foot King Tides to Hit Oregon Coast This Thanksgiving

The exciting king tides are here once again, being the first of the annual highest tides of the winter. The tides arrive just in time for Thanksgiving weekend along the Oregon coast. This coming weekend will make for the strongest tides of the year in Oregon, and are extremely dangerous.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Two affordable housing projects will add dozens of homes in Oregon

Two projects in Eugene and Lincoln City aim to help Oregon’s housing crisis by building dozens of homes for low-income residents. The Lincoln City project aims to provide homes for people who lost theirs in a 2020 wildfire, while the housing in Eugene will put affordable homes up for sale.
EUGENE, OR
The Bee

Precision Castparts: Largest pollution payout in Oregon history

DEQ could not confirm neighbors' fears they'd been exposed to noxious substances; Precision Castparts pays anywayIn late October, thousands of Inner Southeast Portland residents received checks from a class action pollution settlement. The lawsuit alleged that Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC) had emitted hazardous metals across a large swath of local neighborhoods including Brentwood-Darlington, Woodstock, Ardenwald, and Eastmoreland. The average household payout was $1,787 after Castparts settled the lawsuit, agreeing to pay a total of $22.5 million. The irony is that the Oregon DEQ never was able to establish if any harmful pollution had actually been emitted, although the company subsequently...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Upcoming storm will dump snow on the mountains, rain elsewhere

PORTLAND, Ore. — An incoming weather system is expected to dump significant snow on the Cascade mountains in the coming days, while Portland and the rest of the Willamette Valley are most likely in for a soggy Thanksgiving weekend — although the odds of snow will improve as things get colder next week.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

King Tides are ready to roll onto Oregon Coast

This week, the Oregon Coast is expecting a series of King Tides, which are the highest tides of the year. The term is non-scientific and refers to when the moon, sun and Earth align at their closest points and the gravitational pull on the Earth is the greatest. Meg Reed...
OREGON STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Oregon

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
OREGON STATE
The Tillamook Headlight Herald

The Tillamook Headlight Herald

Tillamook County, OR
146
Followers
769
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tillamook Headlight Herald is a general interest newspaper serving the Tillamook and Tillamook County areas of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.tillamookheadlightherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy