SPY

The Perfect Gifts to Make the Plant Parent in Your Life Happy

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Buying a gifts for plant lovers is no easy feat. Odds are, they know more about horticulture than you do, and you run the risk of giving them something they don’t want (or worse something they don’t like). But whether their gardening vibe is practical or whimsical or they’ve only just learned how to take care of plants, we’ve come up with the ultimate curation of gifts for every budget, one that will surely earn you a green thumb’s up. After all, everyone...
livingetc.com

How do you layer sheer and blackout curtains? The window dressing trick everyone should know

There's a reason top designers like to layer sheer and blackout curtains in rooms throughout the home. This clever design trick gives you better control of the light entering into a room, while also balancing the element of privacy. Plus, it doesn't hurt that it offers a beautiful aesthetic finish - with sheer curtains bringing a calming, ethereal quality to a space.
WDTN

Best Black Friday deals you might have missed that are still on sale

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best Black Friday 2022 deals that are still on sale? Black Friday has come and gone. But that doesn’t mean the deals are done. This year’s holiday sales are so important to retailers that they are offering deep discounts even though the main event has […]
WDTN

Best TV and electronics deals of Black Friday 2022

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Black Friday is the best time to treat yourself to top-notch products at deep discounts. Name-brand TVs, phones and other electronics are often sold at their lowest prices of the year. This year, we’re seeing cut-rate costs on popular items like the 2021 Apple TV 4K, Fire HD 10 Kids Pro […]
TODAY.com

Save up to $500 on mattresses and bedding this Black Friday from brands like Casper and Sleep Number

Is it time to replace your mattress? As the foundation for a good night's sleep, mattresses can be pricey and rarely go on sale. So, there couldn't be a better time to upgrade, now that major sales are happening at the biggest brands in bedding. Whether you prefer a soft mattress that feels like you're quite literally sleeping on cloud nine or you prefer a firm mattress with little to no bounce, you're sure to find one in this guide.
The Independent

The best Dyson airwrap complete dupes reduced for Black Friday, from Revlon to ghd

Start your engines, Black Friday officially starts tomorrow – and one product that sale shoppers always seek (to no avail) is the coveted Dyson airwrap.When it launched in 2018, Dyson’s multi-purpose hair tool rapidly rose to cult status among beauty buffs, thanks to its ability to blow dry and style hair simultaneously. Heralded for creating a salon-quality look at home, the airwrap’s second iteration – the multi-styler – had a lot to live up to.Of course, it delivered – with our reviewer lauding it as even better than the original. “It feels like Dyson really has thought about every hair...
knowtechie.com

Warm up with the Rintuf electric fireplace heater, now $170

If you love the ambiance of a fireplace, this Black Friday is the perfect time to snag an electric fireplace heater that can go anywhere. The Rintuf electric fireplace heater is currently on sale for 28% off. That brings the price down from $249 to $179. This 1500W electric fireplace...
Us Weekly

17 of the Best Natural Wood and Faux-Leather Furniture Finds for Black Friday

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Using Black Friday as a chance to redecorate your home for less? From new couches to smaller accents, Amazon and Wayfair have some of the very best furniture deals out there — especially when it comes to natural […]
BoardingArea

Pack Your Toothbrush VERY Carefully When You Travel. Here’s Why

When you’re packing to travel, there are some things you can pretty much just throw into your suitcase – socks, underwear, chip clip to keep the edges of the window curtain together, etc. You might pack other things with a little more care – clothes so they don’t wrinkle as much, glass bottles so they won’t break, plastic bottles of liquids and creams so they don’t open and get all over everything, and so on.

