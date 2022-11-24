ATLANTA — Election officials and voting groups are urging most Georgia voters to go to the polls instead of returning ballots by mail in the U.S. Senate runoff. Absentee ballots must be received by county election offices before polls close on Election Day Dec. 6, leaving little time to request and return them through the mail at this point. But voters who receive their absentee ballots soon still have enough time to send them back.

