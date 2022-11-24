Read full article on original website
How to wrap a present
With the holidays fast approaching, now is the time to start wrapping presents. Many people can wrap presents, but not everyone knows how to do it in a way that looks professional. But since the wrapping is the first thing your loved one will see, the appearance can make a difference.
Best holiday gift baskets
The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. Spend more time enjoying the real meaning behind the season and connecting with the people in your life instead of struggling through the stores. Let the gift baskets ease some of the headaches of shopping by making a larger thoughtful gift from smaller items. The beauty of a gift basket is it includes all of the items already.
The Perfect Gifts to Make the Plant Parent in Your Life Happy
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Buying a gifts for plant lovers is no easy feat. Odds are, they know more about horticulture than you do, and you run the risk of giving them something they don’t want (or worse something they don’t like). But whether their gardening vibe is practical or whimsical or they’ve only just learned how to take care of plants, we’ve come up with the ultimate curation of gifts for every budget, one that will surely earn you a green thumb’s up. After all, everyone...
Interior design trends 2023: The 6 looks worth knowing about
These 2023 interior design trends are set to be big. Here's how to make them work for your home
This Eye-Catching Headboard Trend You Need To Try
The headboard you choose for your bedroom can make a huge statement to the design of your room. Try this eye-catching headboard trend for yourself.
8 quick ways to make your space feel cozy
Simple edits to your space can make your surroundings feel super cozy and inviting, whether you rent or not.
Sit, stay, gift
These gifts are better than a long walk for both pets and their people. Custom Pet Portrait Phone Case, $50 West & Willow: Protect your phone with the cute mug of your favorite pet with this wireless charging compatible phone case from West & Willow. Choose your favorite pet photo and upload it with your order, choose your phone model, pick your illustration and shipping and you’re all done. Not into phone cases? The company offers a complete line of merchandise, including framed portraits.
Best beauty deals for Black Friday 2022 from lookfantastic, Sephora, Charlotte Tilbury, Boots and more
This year feels like it’s going at breakneck speed, so we hate to remind you that we’re now in the final stretch of 2022. But one benefit of us flying through the months is that Black Friday has come back around, with huge discounts on everything from TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, fashion and toys.With all that being said, it will probably not come as a surprise that beauty and perfume are huge when it comes to the sale, especially with retailers such as Boots, John Lewis, lookfantastic, Amazon, and the newly launched Sephora, in the...
These discounted stocking stuffers are worth buying now
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are excellent opportunities to buy gifts for your loved ones. The steep discounts found this time of year enable you to do more shopping and less spending. If you're using the sales events to save on your holiday shopping, make sure you pick up a few stocking stuffers while you're at it.
Struggling with gift ideas? This one-of-a kind service turns memories into a heartfelt gift – plus it’s discounted right now
When it comes to personalized gifts for the holidays, there are different levels of personalization. On one hand, there’s a monogrammed stocking stuffer — and on the other hand, there’s a handmade portrait of you and your loved one’s greatest memory together, captured by Paint Your Life. The former, while it may make them smile for a moment, often ends up shoved into a holiday storage box in the back of the garage. The latter, which makes them smile for a lifetime, ends up front and center in a special location so they can admire it daily. It also makes them think of you every single time they look at it.
Best Black Friday 2022 deals under $100
What are the best Black Friday 2022 deals under $100?. Black Friday is usually the best time to pick up big-ticket items such as TVs and mattresses, but there also are deals to be had if you're on a tighter budget.
The best Dyson airwrap complete dupes reduced for Black Friday, from Revlon to ghd
Start your engines, Black Friday officially starts tomorrow – and one product that sale shoppers always seek (to no avail) is the coveted Dyson airwrap.When it launched in 2018, Dyson’s multi-purpose hair tool rapidly rose to cult status among beauty buffs, thanks to its ability to blow dry and style hair simultaneously. Heralded for creating a salon-quality look at home, the airwrap’s second iteration – the multi-styler – had a lot to live up to.Of course, it delivered – with our reviewer lauding it as even better than the original. “It feels like Dyson really has thought about every hair...
Save up to $500 on mattresses and bedding this Black Friday from brands like Casper and Sleep Number
Is it time to replace your mattress? As the foundation for a good night's sleep, mattresses can be pricey and rarely go on sale. So, there couldn't be a better time to upgrade, now that major sales are happening at the biggest brands in bedding. Whether you prefer a soft mattress that feels like you're quite literally sleeping on cloud nine or you prefer a firm mattress with little to no bounce, you're sure to find one in this guide.
Warm up with the Rintuf electric fireplace heater, now $170
If you love the ambiance of a fireplace, this Black Friday is the perfect time to snag an electric fireplace heater that can go anywhere. The Rintuf electric fireplace heater is currently on sale for 28% off. That brings the price down from $249 to $179. This 1500W electric fireplace...
Pack Your Toothbrush VERY Carefully When You Travel. Here’s Why
When you’re packing to travel, there are some things you can pretty much just throw into your suitcase – socks, underwear, chip clip to keep the edges of the window curtain together, etc. You might pack other things with a little more care – clothes so they don’t wrinkle as much, glass bottles so they won’t break, plastic bottles of liquids and creams so they don’t open and get all over everything, and so on.
Do good with the Cariuma Black Friday sale—you shop sneakers and they'll plant 10 trees
This Black Friday Cariuma is running a promotion that plants 10 trees per pair of shoes sold. Buy Cariuma this Black Friday and plant trees.
Moving Tips For Your Kitchen
The kitchen is the center of any home, one of the busiest and most challenging rooms to move things in. Most individuals are hesitant to pack the kitchen while moving and packing. It is fine to hasten this task because doing so increases the likelihood of discovering broken plates and glasses after the transfer.
The Best Upholstery Cleaner You Absolutely Need For Your Home
Cleaning upholstery furniture can be a pain, especially when you have tough stains. Here's the best upholstery cleaner that you need to clean your home.
Brooklinen's new brand Marlow takes the guesswork out of pillow shopping
Introducing Marlow, a new direct-to-consumer pillow brand from the creators of Brooklinen, and The Pillow, a pillow that's simplified the process of shopping for the best place to your rest your head for the night.
