Read full article on original website
Related
1979 Ford Ranger Could Be Your Next Vintage Off-Roader
The Ford Ranger, a truck whose name precedes it even still to this day of high-performance modern utility vehicles. It was a fan favorite for everyone from off rotors to truck show guys and now it’s a lovely collectible fit for any enthusiast's garage. While it may be a sort of dream truck for a lot of auto enthusiasts, good examples can be hard to find. However, this pristine truck is a beautifully kept automobile with all the shiny parts that make the Ranger great to begin with.
gmauthority.com
Rare 1957 Pontiac Bonneville Convertible Fuelly Auction Bound
The Pontiac Bonneville name was given to a 1954 GM Motorama concept car based on the Chevy Corvette. The concept never became a production car, but the Bonneville name was applied to a trim level on the 1957 Pontiac Star Chief. The Bonneville was the fuel-injected convertible version of the 1957 Star Chief, and it came standard with almost every available option with the exception of the continental kit and air conditioning. The following year, the Pontiac Bonneville would become its own model, available as either a two-door hardtop or convertible.
1963 Split-Window Corvette With Rare Options And Great History
And it is for sale at OK Classic's Auction this weekend…. The 1963 Corvette coupe was a sensation when it was released. Its hidden headlights, sharp-edged styling, and dramatic "fastback" roofline with a split rear window made it unlike anything else on the road in those days. In the decades sense, it's become an icon of automotive design. This beautiful Corvette being offered by OK Classic’s Auction this weekend.
Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
Ford issues large-scale recall for 2020-2023 Bronco Sport, Escape vehicles
The Ford Motor Company on Thursday recalled more than a half-million Bronco Sport and Escape vehicles manufactured for model years 2020 to 2023.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Eye-Catching Buick Special Restomod Selling At No Reserve At Premier Auction Group's Punta Gorda Sale
This highly custom classic Buick is powered by a modern powertrain, and so much more. There’s something extra special about classic Buicks. The style and size of these old school cars is unmistakable. Rarely are they the subject of the restomod builds, but when they are, magic happens. Such is the case with this 1967 Buick Special Custom Sport Coupe Restomod.
torquenews.com
Faster Than A Corvette? Cars the New 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Can Smoke In a Race
The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is the top trim in the line. Here’s a list of some cars it is quicker than from 0-60 MPH. The new 2023 Prius Prime will have 220 hp and be capable of a 0-60 MPH sprint in 6.6 seconds, according to Toyota. We looked to Zeroto60times.com to come up with a list of vehicles slower than the new Prius. Here’s a quick rundown of some slowpokes that will need to move aside to let the Prius Prime pass.
Ultimate All-Electric Chevy Corvette-Based Supercar Coming Soon: GM President
ChevroletThe 1,000-horsepower Zora seems very real, very soon. As does an all-electric sports car from GM.
The 2007 Toyota Yaris Is an Awful Road Trip Car Because of One Small Detail
Toyota.You'd expect a modern hatchback to be a fine road trip companion, but the Yaris didn't work for me.
Lamborghini's New Off-Roader is a Lifted Supercar
Now both Lamborghini and Porsche have all-terrain super coupes
MotorTrend Magazine
What Would the New Dodge Charger EV Look Like as a Reimagined Classic Charger Daytona?
Aerodynamics are so important, and such an ubiquitous design concern now, that it's almost hard to imagine an era before the benefits of aero were well understood. To wit, look at how wild the early Dodge aero cars were—the iconic Charger Daytona and its Plymouth Superbird counterpart. With low production numbers and distinctive looks—the massive wing and the aerodynamic nosecone are unmistakable—they became icons on and off the track.
techeblog.com
World’s First and Only Custom 2001 Bentley Arnage Limousine Could be Yours for $80K
Auto enthusiasts know that the 2001 Bentley Arnage LWB, a long-wheelbase model of the luxury sedan, was released, but for those seeking a much longer version, there’s this custom stretch limousine. It has 16,880-miles on the odometer and powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.75L V8 engine generating 397 hp and 616 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 5-speed automatic transmission.
Comments / 0