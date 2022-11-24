Survivors and investigators are spending Thanksgiving questioning the motive behind a mass shooting in a Virginia Walmart that left 6 workers dead

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.Joel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSmithfield, VA
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia CityTy D.Hampton, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Virginia Walmart shooting: Workers recall moment when gunman opened fire
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Workers at a Virginia Walmart recalled the terrifying moment when a night shift leader opened fire in a breakroom on Tuesday night, killing six people, adding that the gunman’s actions were unexpected. Andre Bing, 31, of Chesapeake, fatally shot himself at the store in Chesapeake...
Essence
Family Tried To Have Gun Taken From St. Louis Teen Days Before School Shooting
Police say the mother of a 19-year-old accused of killing two at high school on Monday wanted an AR-15-style rifle removed from the house. Just days before a 19-year-old suspected of opening fire inside a St. Louis high school, his family informed police that he had a gun and wanted it removed from the home, according to officials.
NOLA.com
Our Views: Another mass shooting, this one with a Louisiana native as one of the victims
There were four mass shootings in the nation on Nov. 13. Four. Enfield, N.C., saw one person killed and five injured. Philadelphia had four injured. There was one killed and seven injured in Omaha. Charlottesville, Va., got the most national attention after three were killed and two others were injured.
WSET
6 dead, 4 hurt after mass shooting carried out by Walmart employee, Chesapeake police say
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (7News) — Six victims have been killed and the gunman is dead after a Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart employee reportedly opened fire in the store Tuesday night, police said. Around 10 p.m., officers responded to the store on Sam's Circle and discovered six victims dead, Chesapeake Police Department...
Just like Richard Fierro in Colorado Springs, data shows that 64 unarmed civilians have apprehended the gunman in mass shootings since 2000
Recent data conducted by Texas State University and the FBI show that over 50 unarmed civilians have apprehended gunmen in mass shootings since 2000.
Gun-Glorifying Lauren Boebert Can Shove Her Prayers For Shooting Victims: Ocasio-Cortez
Boebert, a gun-promoting extremist known for anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, said victims of a mass shooting in her state "are in my prayers."
A gunman opened fire in a Virginia Walmart late Tuesday night, police say, killing 6 and injuring at least 6 others
Police said six people and the suspect were dead after the shooting. Police responded to a call at the Walmart at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Vice
‘I Just Played Dead’: Everything We Know About the Mass Shooting at Walmart
A Walmart employee went on a shooting rampage killing six people and injuring four others in a Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart store on Tuesday night, officials say. Police responded to a report of a shooting at the Walmart store at 10.12 pm ET, Leo Kosinski from Chesapeake Police Department told reporters on Tuesday night.
After Two Mass Shootings, Glenn Youngkin Sure Doesn’t Seem to Want to Say the Word ‘Gun’
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In less than 10 days, two mass shootings in two different cities have taken place in Virginia. On November 13, three students at the University of Virginia were killed after a classmate allegedly gunned them down following a field trip. Then on Tuesday, a suspected gunman opened fire inside a Walmart break room, killing at least six people and injuring four, before allegedly killing himself.
Authorities disclose note found on Walmart shooter's phone
Officials have released a note, found on the phone of the shooter in Tuesday's killings at a Virginia Walmart, that outlines grievances.
Walmart gunman bought gun hours before rampage, left a "death note"
The gunman in the deadly shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, bought the gun he used in the rampage legally hours before he opened fire on his co-workers, city officials said Friday. Andre Bing, 31, bought the 9 mm handgun at a store Tuesday morning and killed six people that night, Chesapeake officials said. Police found the gunman dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in the store's break room, where the shooting unfolded, officials said.The gunman didn't have a criminal history, officials said Friday.Police have identified the victims as: Fernando Chavez-Barron, 16; Brian Pendleton, 38; Kellie Pyle, 52; Lorenzo...
France 24
Gunman goes on deadly shooting rampage at US Walmart
Seven people were killed and several wounded in a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday night, authorities said, just days after a gunman killed five and injured 17 at a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub. The city of Chesapeake confirmed the deaths in a tweet early on Wednesday, citing...
BBC
US shooting: Seven dead after attack in Virginia Walmart
At least seven people are dead after a gunman opened fire at a Walmart supermarket in Chesapeake, in the US state of Virginia, officials say. A man, believed to be the store manager, opened fire then turned the gun on himself, and is now dead. The City of Chesapeake earlier...
Another mass shooting highlights America's stubborn gun control divide
America's shameful tradition of gun violence reared its ugly ahead again Tuesday evening at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia. It's hard not to view each shooting incident as yet another result of America's polarized gun debate.
Walmart shooter bought gun just hours before shooting: officials
The gunman who killed six people at a Chesapeake, Va., Walmart on Tuesday night legally purchased the firearm he used in the tragedy hours before the shooting, officials said. The city of Chesapeake announced on Friday that 31-year-old Andre Bing, who died of a self-inflicted wound before police arrived, legally purchased the 9mm handgun from a local store that morning. Bing had no criminal history.
‘Heartbroken’: Politicians respond to Virginia Walmart shooting
Lawmakers and America’s elected leaders reacted with condolences and angry calls for action after the second major mass shooting in a week took place in Virginia just days after a massacre at a Colorado LGBT bar.The shooting provoked the same calls for gun violence prevention and efforts to resrict guns in American society that other similar tragedies have dredged up but with the muffled resignation of the current political reality of such legislation well on the mind.The state’s Republican governor, Glenn Youngkin, wrote on Wednesday that he was heartbroken, but did not immediately offer any suggestions for action to...
Walmart Store Shooting Leaves Six People Dead
A Walmart manager pulled out a handgun before a routine employee meeting and began firing wildly around the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the nation’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday. The gunman, who police believe shot himself, was dead when officers arrived. Police said they were trying to determine the motive for the shooting, and one employee described watching “bodies drop” as the assailant fired haphazardly, without saying a word.More from The Hollywood ReporterArrest Made in Attack Following Elton John Concert at Dodger StadiumDove Cameron, Wayne Brady Honor Victims...
Mass shootings in the US: 2022 could be the second-highest year
This year is likely to be the second-highest year for mass shootings in the United States on record, according to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit that tracks gun violence incidents across the country.
CNN Analyst Claps Back At Firearms Reporter In Testy Exchange
The exchange between the two came in a week that featured high-profile mass shootings at a Colorado nightclub and at a Walmart in Virginia.
Walmart gunman railed at co-workers in 'death note' before Virginia store shooting
(Reuters) -A Walmart supervisor who killed six co-workers at a store in Virginia on Tuesday bought a handgun the day of the shooting and left a rambling note on his cellphone in which he railed against other employees who he felt had mocked and betrayed him. Information on the firearm...
Comments / 0