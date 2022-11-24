Read full article on original website
Cab bursts into flames at Queens gas station
The cab was at a gas pump at 50-92 Northern Boulevard in Woodside when it caught fire around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
pix11.com
Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD
Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody. Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD. Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody.
Gunman chases victim down the block during Brooklyn shooting
The victim had just parked on the block. He tried to escape from the gunman and at one point ducked behind his own car.
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Sanitation Employee, Jason Strother, 38, Arrested
On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 2356 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 121st Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Jason Strother. NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Charges:. assault;. criminal mischief;. reckless endangerment;. criminal possession of a weapon. The...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Smithtown Grand Larceny and Auto Stripping
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are. seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who stole tires and rims in. Three men stole eight sets of tires and rims from two 2022 Cadillacs at King O’Rourke. Cadillac, located at 756...
norwoodnews.org
Off-Duty NYPD School Cross Guard Arrested in The Bronx
An off-duty, NYPD school cross guard was arrested in The Bronx, police said. On Saturday, Nov. 26, at 6.29 p.m., police said an off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged in the 49th Precinct, which covers the neighborhoods of Allerton, Morris Park, Van Nest, Pelham Parkway, Eastchester Gardens, and Pelham Gardens.
Two women robbed on the No. 3 train in Manhattan: police
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Two women were robbed at knifepoint while riding a No. 3 subway train in Manhattan Wednesday morning, police said on Saturday. The two victims, ages 38 and 61, were riding the train in Upper Manhattan around 3 a.m. when two robbers pulled out a knife and demanded the victims hand over their […]
Off-duty NYPD officer found dead in LI home: report
An off-duty NYPD officer was found dead at his home on Long Island. The 44-year-old officer’s wife found him dead in their Suffolk County home Saturday, according to the sources.
Woman shoved onto tracks during clash at Brooklyn train station, NYPD says
A woman was shoved onto the tracks early Saturday during a fight with another woman at a Brooklyn train station, police said. The 38-year-old victim had just entered the Rockaway Ave. station near Fulton St. in Brownsville about 3 a.m. when she began quarreling with the other commuter, witnesses told police. The argument continued as the two walked onto the Manhattan-bound C train platform, ...
Man killed in early-morning Upper Manhattan shooting: Police
A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning. Police are looking for five suspects to question about this incident.
Good Samaritan saves woman who was pushed onto subway tracks in Brooklyn: Police
A good Samaritan rescued the woman from the tracks in Brooklyn.
Bronx mom blasts NYC crime after teen daughter is shot on Thanksgiving: 'It's out of control'
A mother railed against crime in New York City after her 14-year-old daughter was shot in the Bronx while on her way to pick up sugar for family's Thanksgiving meal.
Subway riders treated to surprise Thanksgiving buffet on L train
Riders who were lucky enough stumbled upon the celebration during Tuesday night's rush hour.
CBS News
NYPD: 28-year-old Najia Baughn charged with stabbing woman at Queens home
NEW YORK -- A woman was arrested Saturday for allegedly stabbing another woman at a home in Queens. Police said they took Najia Baughn, 28, into custody after the stabbing happened just before 8 a.m. According to police, Baughn knocked on the door of a home on 127th Street and...
Worker dead in Brooklyn forklift incident: NYPD
RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 31-year-old man died while working in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said. He was standing on a forklift while removing a pallet of doors near Columbia and Creamer streets, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The pallet of doors fell onto him. Another man was operating the forklift at the time of […]
Lottery ticket worth more than $18,000 sold in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A lottery player in Brooklyn won big on Saturday. A Take 5 ticket worth $18,558.50 was sold at Kevin’s Liquor, located at 2216 Pitkin Avenue, for Saturday’s evening drawing. Another winning ticket was sold at Tops Markets #262 in Angola. Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. Drawings […]
Queens, Brooklyn NYPD cops forced from jobs for failing to probe cases, faking investigations
Two NYPD officers were forced to retire after the department discovered they lied about investigating cases, including domestic violence and drug complaints, department documents say. Officer Eric Cabrera was assigned to the 113th Precinct in Jamaica when he improperly closed 25 investigations in 2019 — including numerous domestic violence cases — by making false entries in the department’s ...
Herald Community Newspapers
Brooklyn resident overdosed at East Meadow jail
A male inmate died of a drug overdose in the East Meadow jail on Nov. 23, according to Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman. Nikita Pertsev, 29, of Brooklyn, suffered a "medical episode" around 1 p.m. while at the jail, according to Nassau County Police. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, and pronounced dead by a doctor.
News 12
Police: Man working with forklift in Brooklyn dies after heavy doors fall on him
Authorities say a 31-year-old man died after a large pack of doors fell on him while he was working with a forklift in Red Hook. The incident happened Thursday at the corner of Columbia and Creamer streets around 5:30 p.m. News 12 was told the victim was standing on the...
Black Friday shock: Keychains with Nazi symbols were for sale at Riverhead store
On Saturday, News 12 Long Island's Andrew Ehinger went to the same store where he found some more keychains as well and informed the manager about the symbol of hate. The manager, Ebru Kislal, said she was unaware that they were in the store.
