Steelers vs Colts: Line moves, Pittsburgh now underdogs

When the opening line came out for this week’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts, Tipico Sportsbook had the Steelers as three-point road favorites. It was the first time the Steelers had been favored in a game all season.

But as of Thursday, the line has shifted and now the Colts are 2.5-point favorites and the Steelers find themselves underdogs once again.

Neither of these teams are playing good football with the Steelers sitting at 3-7 and the Colts at 4-6-1. The Colts cleaned house among their coaching staff in the midst of all of this and many Steelers fans with the Pittsburgh front office would do the same.

