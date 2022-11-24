What’s Worth Streaming: Here’s everything coming to Netflix in December 2022 — and what’s leaving

Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk says Stephen King is 'one of most creative people on Earth' despite the author calling him a 'terrible fit' for Twitter
The writer previously had a tiff with the billionaire over his verification plans for Twitter, saying he would leave the platform if he had to pay.
Inside Amazon's Alexa unit, once considered to key to the company's future but now facing heavy layoffs
Amazon's voice-assistant Alexa was hailed as the "computer of the future" — but nearly 10 years later, the team behind it is being gutted.
Laid-off Twitter staff posted goodbye messages with #LoveWhereYouWork, a hashtag started by a colleague when she was given just a few weeks to live
The hasthtag #LoveWhereYouWork was created by Lucy Mosley, a Twitter employee who was given four weeks to live, before she passed away.
Comments / 0