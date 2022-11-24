ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC Mayor Undeterred by FTX Collapse — Insists Crypto Is an Industry ‘We Must Embrace’

By Leslie Hook and Camilla Hodgson
wealthinsidermag.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Commercial Observer

The Rent Is Too Damn High in New York — Thanks to Politicians

Our elected officials always talk about wanting to lower rents for residents of New York City. Yet, nearly every single policy decision they implement has had the exact opposite effect. Research has shown that “price controls” actually increase costs, yet rent regulations get stronger every legislative session. Economics tells us...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Weed is legal in NY: Here’s a list of dispensaries, including 2 on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Earlier this week, New York state announced the first round of individuals, business and nonprofits to receive marijuana retail dispensary licenses. Twenty-eight individuals and businesses and eight nonprofits were designated Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses by the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), including two businesses on Staten Island, for a total of 36 licenses statewide. Thirteen licenses were granted to New York City-based businesses or nonprofits.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
fox5ny.com

Exclusive tour of Ivana Trump's Manhattan townhouse listed for $26.5M

NEW YORK - Rosanna Scotto received an exclusive tour of the late Ivana Trump's Manhattan townhouse that's listed for $26.5 million. The six-story residence, located in the Upper East Side on E. 64th St., was built in 1897 and sprawls over 8,725 square feet, featuring an additional 700 square feet of outdoor space.
MANHATTAN, NY
sarahfunky.com

Top Cities New Yorkers Are Moving to

Although New York is amazing, an increasing number of people are moving out of it. The reality is that job opportunities are fewer than before. This, combined with a high cost of living, makes NYC an unsuitable location for many. Furthermore, the New York City lifestyle isn’t for everyone. It is always busy, loud, and filled with crowds. Living in a place like this can be exciting, especially when you are young. However, it can become a little too much after a while. Luckily, there are many great places you can relocate to and call your new home. These five cities New Yorkers are moving to offer a great lifestyle you will surely be happy with.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Recipients of city funds to fight hate crimes remain a mystery

Following a spate of high-profile hate crimes during the pandemic, City Hall announced it would dole out $1 million to groups that could help spread love — but since then has divulged nothing about where the money went or who received it. In 2021, the Office for the Prevention...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopDX.com

Troy Ave Drops Off His Third Project Of The Year, ‘New York City: The Movie’

Troy Ave has returned with his third project of the year, this time delivering new music alongside a new movie of the same name. New York City: The Movie was released on all streaming platforms on Friday (November 25), less than two weeks after Troy Ave first announced the project‘s arrival on Instagram with the release of its lead single “Based On A True Story.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wrrv.com

The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think

New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

A Railroad Strike Could Lead to a Literal Shitshow in NYC

Aside from shutting down a massive sector of the global economy ahead of the holidays, a looming national rail strike could end up being a much more visceral experience for New Yorkers.A tentative deal brokered by the Biden administration fell through on Monday, with one of the freight rail industry’s biggest unions narrowly voting down the labor agreement and sending everyone back to the drawing board. The strike could cost the U.S. economy $2 billion per day, according to The New York Times.But a strike could be particularly shitty for the 8.5 million people living in New York City—literally.Across the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy