wealthinsidermag.com

Bitcoin and Ether Are Not Securities in Belgium, Financial Regulator Clarifies

Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ether cannot be classified as securities or investment instruments, according to a communication issued by the financial watchdog in Belgium. The authority has tried to clarify the matter, noting that the digital coins may be subject to other regulations. FSMA: Securities Laws Do Not Apply to...
wealthinsidermag.com

After More Than 380 Days, Crypto Supporters Celebrate Surviving the Second-Longest Bitcoin Bear Market

On Saturday, members of the forum r/cryptocurrency discussed how the current bear market is now the second-longest bear market in the history of bitcoin prices. According to the forum post, the current crypto winter has lasted more than 380 days, just below the longest bitcoin downturn that took place during the 2013-2015 bear market, which lasted 415 days in length.
wealthinsidermag.com

: 5 things not to buy on Black Friday

It’s a year for shopping prudently. Americans will spend between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion this holiday season, according to projections from the National Retail Federation. That’s up from last year when holiday sales hit a record $889.3 billion, the trade association said. However, people are not willing...
wealthinsidermag.com

Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.35%

© Reuters. Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.35%. Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower. At the close in Tokyo, the lost 0.35%. The best performers of the session...
wealthinsidermag.com

: Black Friday on track to top $9 billion in online sales for first time

Recession worries and inflation are taking their toll on Black Friday, but the shopping holiday was still expected to top $9 billion in online sales for the first time after initial results were tabulated. Online sales for one of the biggest shopping days of the year were expected to reach...
wealthinsidermag.com

10,000 Bitcoin Withdrawn From Wallet of Defunct Crypto Exchange Wex, Former BTC-e

A large amount of cryptocurrency kept in a wallet associated with crypto exchange Wex, successor of the infamous trading platform run by alleged money launderer Alexander Vinnik, has moved for the first time since 2017. The 10,000 bitcoins in question, worth over $165 million, have been transferred to new addresses in several transactions.

