wealthinsidermag.com
Elon Musk Confirms Bankman-Fried Owns 0% of Twitter Dismissing Reports Claiming a $100M Stake
Tesla CEO and Twitter chief Elon Musk has clarified that Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, does not own any stake in Twitter. This followed an article published by a Bankman-Fried-backed publication suggesting that Musk took $100 million from the former FTX executive. Elon Musk on SBF’s...
Is Sea Limited Stock Still a Buy After Jumping 36%?
Investors should look beyond a few days of market reaction when making investing decisions.
wealthinsidermag.com
Robert Kiyosaki: I’m Still Bullish on Bitcoin — Crypto Cannot Be Blamed for FTX Collapse
The famous author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, is still bullish on bitcoin despite the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. He stressed that the cryptocurrency cannot be blamed for the actions of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. Robert Kiyosaki Still Bullish on Bitcoin. The author...
Inside Amazon's Alexa unit, once considered to key to the company's future but now facing heavy layoffs
Amazon's voice-assistant Alexa was hailed as the "computer of the future" — but nearly 10 years later, the team behind it is being gutted.
Laid-off Twitter staff posted goodbye messages with #LoveWhereYouWork, a hashtag started by a colleague when she was given just a few weeks to live
The hasthtag #LoveWhereYouWork was created by Lucy Mosley, a Twitter employee who was given four weeks to live, before she passed away.
wealthinsidermag.com
Brett Arends’s ROI: Fidelity sticks with bitcoin 401(k) offerings despite crypto turmoil — but why?
I have to hand it to Fidelity. For their nerves of steel, at least. The company that runs America’s biggest 401(k) platform is sticking with its plans to offer bitcoin in retirement plans. This is despite the $2 trillion collapse in the cryptocurrency market in just over a year,...
wealthinsidermag.com
Bitcoin and Ether Are Not Securities in Belgium, Financial Regulator Clarifies
Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ether cannot be classified as securities or investment instruments, according to a communication issued by the financial watchdog in Belgium. The authority has tried to clarify the matter, noting that the digital coins may be subject to other regulations. FSMA: Securities Laws Do Not Apply to...
wealthinsidermag.com
After More Than 380 Days, Crypto Supporters Celebrate Surviving the Second-Longest Bitcoin Bear Market
On Saturday, members of the forum r/cryptocurrency discussed how the current bear market is now the second-longest bear market in the history of bitcoin prices. According to the forum post, the current crypto winter has lasted more than 380 days, just below the longest bitcoin downturn that took place during the 2013-2015 bear market, which lasted 415 days in length.
wealthinsidermag.com
: 5 things not to buy on Black Friday
It’s a year for shopping prudently. Americans will spend between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion this holiday season, according to projections from the National Retail Federation. That’s up from last year when holiday sales hit a record $889.3 billion, the trade association said. However, people are not willing...
wealthinsidermag.com
Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.35%
© Reuters. Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.35%. Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower. At the close in Tokyo, the lost 0.35%. The best performers of the session...
wealthinsidermag.com
: Black Friday on track to top $9 billion in online sales for first time
Recession worries and inflation are taking their toll on Black Friday, but the shopping holiday was still expected to top $9 billion in online sales for the first time after initial results were tabulated. Online sales for one of the biggest shopping days of the year were expected to reach...
wealthinsidermag.com
10,000 Bitcoin Withdrawn From Wallet of Defunct Crypto Exchange Wex, Former BTC-e
A large amount of cryptocurrency kept in a wallet associated with crypto exchange Wex, successor of the infamous trading platform run by alleged money launderer Alexander Vinnik, has moved for the first time since 2017. The 10,000 bitcoins in question, worth over $165 million, have been transferred to new addresses in several transactions.
wealthinsidermag.com
UK Bank Starling Blocks Payments to Crypto Platforms — Claims Crypto Is High Risk, Heavily Used for Criminal Purposes
Starling Bank has informed its customers that the bank no longer supports fund transfers to cryptocurrency platforms, including crypto exchanges. The bank stated that cryptocurrencies “are high risk and heavily used for criminal purposes and, as such, we no longer support them.”. Starling Bank Blocks Fund Transfers to Crypto...
