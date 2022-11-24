Ukrainians suffer in cold, darkness as president implores U.N. to punish Russia

Read full article on original website
The leader of the Russian occupation “disappeared”
There have been many cheery photos from Kherson, the capital of the Ukrainian region, in recent days after Ukrainian forces recaptured it from Russia over the weekend. By that time, the city had been occupied for eight months. The city is the only regional capital Putin captured during the first...
Squatters who took over a sanctioned Russian oligarch's mansion are told by judge they can stay
Sanctioned Russian billionaire Arkady Voloazh tried and failed to evict squatters who overtook his five-story luxury mansion in Amsterdam.
Russia paid Iran for its suicide drones by sending a plane full of $140 million in cash and captured Western weapons, report says
Russia paid for Iranian drones with 140 million Euros cash and captured Western weapons, per Sky News. Both countries have denied trading for drones, but a wealth of evidence contradicts this. The Western weapons could be reverse-engineered by Iran, Sky's source said. Russia sent 140 million Euros ($140 million) in...
Putin says he hasn't decided on a 2024 presidential run, a power move that a Russia expert says is how he keeps opposition 'off balance'
Russia's Putin hasn't decided whether he'll run for president in 2024, his spokesperson said. Western officials have suggested the Ukraine war has weakened his position, London's The Times said. But keeping people guessing is standard practice for Putin, a Russia expert told Insider. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not decided...
World leaders met all week to address global issues. Putin appears to no longer have a seat at the table
The three major summits of world leaders that took place across Asia in the past week have made one thing clear: Vladimir Putin is now sidelined on the world stage.
Russian Rally Urges Putin to Strike US With Nuke-Capable Satan II Missile
A rally recently held in Moscow saw attendees and leaders calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin to launch a nuclear strike against Washington, D.C. A clip from the rally was shared to Twitter on Saturday morning by Julia Davis, creator of the Russian Media Monitor and columnist for The Daily Beast. In the video, a man can be seen leading a crowd of people through the streets of Moscow and through chants calling for attacks on Washington.
Dramatic video shows Russian soldier grabbing and tossing away Ukrainian grenades moments before they explode
A video shows a lone Russian soldier hiding in a trench, a drone having dropped grenades on him. The man then grabs the two grenades and tosses them away seconds before they explode. Russian outlets and bloggers widely shared the video as an example of courage. A video appears to...
Russia fires 18 cruise missiles, 5 drones at Ukraine one day after US, allies pledge to boost Kyiv air defense
Russian forces fired 18 cruise missiles and five drones at Ukrainian targets on Thursday, just one day after Western allies vowed to send Kyiv what it needs to bolster its air defenses. Sirens rang out across the country in the morning as Ukraine’s defenses scrambled to block the latest barrage...
Russia is reportedly asking Western countries to ease sanctions amid talks to extend the Black Sea grain export deal
Russia is reportedly asking the West to exempt a key lender from sanctions, sources told Reuters. But a spokesperson from the European Commission told Reuters that sanctions already allow for the exemptions. The request came during talks to extend a deal that allows exports of Ukrainian gain from the Black...
Russian mercenary fighting for Ukraine executed in video
Russia’s military and private mercenaries are known for their brutality. Over the weekend, the world got another example when a video titled “Hammer of Retribution” was posted recently to the Grey Zone Telegram channel. In the video, a man is seen with his head taped to what...
Wives of Russian soldiers showed up at Ukraine border and demanded to take their husbands home, report says
Wives of Russian soldiers traveled to a military base at the Ukrainian border, The Insider reported. They said their husbands were wounded on the front and demanded they be taken out of the country. One woman said if officials don't help, she would go to the front to rescue the...
The White House says North Korea is secretly sending a 'significant' amount of artillery shells to Russia, but it won't fix Russia's problems
North Korea is secretly sending a "significant" amount of artillery shells to Russia, the US said. Shipments are being disguised to seem as if they're going to the Middle East and North Africa. The National Security Council's John Kirby said this won't change the course of the Ukraine war. North...
Rising tensions between 2 of NATO's biggest militaries are driving fears of the first war between alliance members
Greece and Turkey are two of NATO's oldest members, but being allies has done little to ease the longstanding tensions between them.
Putin tells Macron Hiroshima is proof ‘you don’t have to launch nuclear strike on major city to win war’
Any use of nuclear weapons would 'fundamentally change' Ukraine conflict, Cleverly warn. Vladimir Putin told French president Emmanuel Macron that the nuclear attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki show “you don’t need to attack major cities in order to end a war,” according to reports. The threat of...
Ukraine says nearly 800 Russian soldiers killed over past day
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Ukrainian military officials said on Wednesday that nearly 800 Russian soldiers were killed in fighting throughout the country over the past day while Moscow attacks in the Donetsk region killed three Ukrainians. The Ukraine general staff armed forces said it believes that 780 Russians were killed...
'Relentless' Ukraine Troops See Golden Opportunity in Winter Warfare
The coming mud and cold will complicate the fighting for both sides, but Ukrainian troops don't want to delay their counteroffensives.
The Six Tips That Could Save Your Life if a Nuclear Bomb Went Off
Videos on surviving a nuclear explosion have gone viral amid Russia's war in Ukraine.
Russia-Ukraine war – as it happened: Moscow declares new ‘temporary capital’ for Kherson region after Ukraine retakes city
Russian state news agency says Henichesk declared temporary administrative capital after Kherson city taken by Ukraine
Putin ally running Russian mercenary army celebrates gruesome video that appears to show soldier who defected to Ukraine being executed by sledgehammer
A video shared on Saturday appears to show the brutal execution of Russian soldier Yevgeniy Nuzhin. Nuzhin said he was recruited to Russia's Wagner Group and surrendered to Ukraine in September. But the video suggests he was recaptured. Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner Group's founder, celebrated it. A video shared on a...
Ukraine's attack on one of Russia's most important bases shows Putin is losing his grip on the Black Sea
Ukraine appears to have launched an attack on Russian forces in Crimea using unmanned vehicles. The attack on Sevastopol, following other attacks nearby, show Russia's growing vulnerability there. Sevastopol is vital to Russian power-projection in the Black Sea, the Mediterranean, and beyond. Over the weekend Ukrainian forces appear to have...
