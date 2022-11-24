Read full article on original website
Bitcoin and Ether Are Not Securities in Belgium, Financial Regulator Clarifies
Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ether cannot be classified as securities or investment instruments, according to a communication issued by the financial watchdog in Belgium. The authority has tried to clarify the matter, noting that the digital coins may be subject to other regulations. FSMA: Securities Laws Do Not Apply to...
Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.35%
© Reuters. Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.35%. Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower. At the close in Tokyo, the lost 0.35%. The best performers of the session...
UK Bank Starling Blocks Payments to Crypto Platforms — Claims Crypto Is High Risk, Heavily Used for Criminal Purposes
Starling Bank has informed its customers that the bank no longer supports fund transfers to cryptocurrency platforms, including crypto exchanges. The bank stated that cryptocurrencies “are high risk and heavily used for criminal purposes and, as such, we no longer support them.”. Starling Bank Blocks Fund Transfers to Crypto...
10,000 Bitcoin Withdrawn From Wallet of Defunct Crypto Exchange Wex, Former BTC-e
A large amount of cryptocurrency kept in a wallet associated with crypto exchange Wex, successor of the infamous trading platform run by alleged money launderer Alexander Vinnik, has moved for the first time since 2017. The 10,000 bitcoins in question, worth over $165 million, have been transferred to new addresses in several transactions.
The stock market in 2023 will have less pain but no gains as companies see anemic earnings growth, Goldman Sachs says
It's been a painful year for stocks, and while 2023 may be a bit easier, the market will be hobbled by weak earnings growth, Goldman Sachs says.
Brett Arends’s ROI: Fidelity sticks with bitcoin 401(k) offerings despite crypto turmoil — but why?
I have to hand it to Fidelity. For their nerves of steel, at least. The company that runs America’s biggest 401(k) platform is sticking with its plans to offer bitcoin in retirement plans. This is despite the $2 trillion collapse in the cryptocurrency market in just over a year,...
Is Sea Limited Stock Still a Buy After Jumping 36%?
Investors should look beyond a few days of market reaction when making investing decisions.
Inside Amazon's Alexa unit, once considered to key to the company's future but now facing heavy layoffs
Amazon's voice-assistant Alexa was hailed as the "computer of the future" — but nearly 10 years later, the team behind it is being gutted.
Following This Ramit Sethi Advice Could Change Your Financial Life
Consider following this Ramit Sethi advice to rethink how you manage your money.
Is Green Thumb Industries Stock a Buy Now?
The business has some attractive growth opportunities on the horizon.
Robert Kiyosaki: I’m Still Bullish on Bitcoin — Crypto Cannot Be Blamed for FTX Collapse
The famous author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, is still bullish on bitcoin despite the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. He stressed that the cryptocurrency cannot be blamed for the actions of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. Robert Kiyosaki Still Bullish on Bitcoin. The author...
After More Than 380 Days, Crypto Supporters Celebrate Surviving the Second-Longest Bitcoin Bear Market
On Saturday, members of the forum r/cryptocurrency discussed how the current bear market is now the second-longest bear market in the history of bitcoin prices. According to the forum post, the current crypto winter has lasted more than 380 days, just below the longest bitcoin downturn that took place during the 2013-2015 bear market, which lasted 415 days in length.
Ghana Takes Steps to Operationalize Gold-for-Oil Scheme — Move Expected to Help Halt Cedi’s Depreciation
According to directives issued by Samuel A. Jinapor, the Ghanaian minister for lands and natural resources, large-scale gold mining companies will be required to “sell 20% of all refined gold at their refineries to the Bank of Ghana.” A gold-for-oil scheme is part of the Ghanaian government’s plan to stop the further dwindling of the country’s foreign exchange reserves.
China’s industrial profits drop further as COVID woes take toll on economy
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s industrial firms saw overall profits decline further in the January-October period as COVID-19 outbreaks flared up and cities imposed new virus curbs, including targeted lockdowns, dampening economic activity. Industrial profits fell 3.0% in the first 10 months of 2022 from a year earlier. That compares with...
BOJ to conduct annual survey on climate finance to nurture ESG market
TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said on Sunday the central bank will conduct a survey annually of financial institutions and companies, seeking ways to nurture the country’s growing climate finance market. An initial survey in August showed “strong demand” in Japan for...
Dow Jones Newswires: German consumer sentiment set to continue its recovery in December
Consumer confidence in Germany is set to continue to stabilize in December, although remaining at a very low level. Market research group GfK’s forward-looking consumer-sentiment index forecasts confidence rising to minus 40.2 in December from minus 41.9 in November. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal forecast a reading of minus 40.0.
