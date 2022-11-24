Read full article on original website
The stock market in 2023 will have less pain but no gains as companies see anemic earnings growth, Goldman Sachs says
It's been a painful year for stocks, and while 2023 may be a bit easier, the market will be hobbled by weak earnings growth, Goldman Sachs says.
My Top Wildly Undervalued Dividend King to Buy In 2023
Stanley Black & Decker stock has fallen far enough.
Is Sea Limited Stock Still a Buy After Jumping 36%?
Investors should look beyond a few days of market reaction when making investing decisions.
China’s industrial profits drop further as COVID woes take toll on economy
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s industrial firms saw overall profits decline further in the January-October period as COVID-19 outbreaks flared up and cities imposed new virus curbs, including targeted lockdowns, dampening economic activity. Industrial profits fell 3.0% in the first 10 months of 2022 from a year earlier. That compares with...
Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.35%
© Reuters. Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.35%. Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower. At the close in Tokyo, the lost 0.35%. The best performers of the session...
After More Than 380 Days, Crypto Supporters Celebrate Surviving the Second-Longest Bitcoin Bear Market
On Saturday, members of the forum r/cryptocurrency discussed how the current bear market is now the second-longest bear market in the history of bitcoin prices. According to the forum post, the current crypto winter has lasted more than 380 days, just below the longest bitcoin downturn that took place during the 2013-2015 bear market, which lasted 415 days in length.
BOJ to conduct annual survey on climate finance to nurture ESG market
TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said on Sunday the central bank will conduct a survey annually of financial institutions and companies, seeking ways to nurture the country’s growing climate finance market. An initial survey in August showed “strong demand” in Japan for...
Dow Jones Newswires: German economy grew more than initially estimated in 3Q
The German economy grew in the third quarter more than initially estimated, beating expectations despite high inflation and uncertainty regarding energy supplies due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. According to a second estimate for the period released Friday by German statistics office Destatis, Germany’s gross domestic product grew by...
Bank of Japan to Launch Digital Yen Pilot Program Next Year
The Bank of Japan is preparing to run a test trial of its own central bank digital currency (CBDC), the digital yen, with help from three top banks and regional institutions. The pilot program, estimated to last two years, will focus on testing the currency via several transactions, and experimenting with its functionality in environments without internet connections.
Dow Jones Newswires: German consumer sentiment set to continue its recovery in December
Consumer confidence in Germany is set to continue to stabilize in December, although remaining at a very low level. Market research group GfK’s forward-looking consumer-sentiment index forecasts confidence rising to minus 40.2 in December from minus 41.9 in November. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal forecast a reading of minus 40.0.
10,000 Bitcoin Withdrawn From Wallet of Defunct Crypto Exchange Wex, Former BTC-e
A large amount of cryptocurrency kept in a wallet associated with crypto exchange Wex, successor of the infamous trading platform run by alleged money launderer Alexander Vinnik, has moved for the first time since 2017. The 10,000 bitcoins in question, worth over $165 million, have been transferred to new addresses in several transactions.
