Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher As Dollar Retreats, Oil Prices Leap
Stocks finished firmly higher Tuesday, while the dollar retreated from its recent ten-day highs and Treasury bond yields retreated, as investors crept back into risk markets amid some dovish commentary on rates from Federal Reserve officials that offset concerns over China's deepening Covid crisis. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Indices Finish Mixed as Treasury Yields Climb
Stock indices finished today’s trading session mixed. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.03% and 0.7%, respectively. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.45%. The communications sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.59%. Conversely, the healthcare sector was the session’s leader, with a gain...
Goldman trims oil price forecast by $10 per barrel
Crude oil prices took a hit during trading on Monday after Goldman lowered its forecast.
Zacks.com
4 Solid Stocks to Buy as Durable Goods Orders Continue to Rise
Orders for long-lasting U.S. factory-made goods continue to rise despite soaring prices of consumer goods. People have been compelled to cut down on spending but solid demand has been driving orders for consumer durable goods. This saw orders for U.S -made durable goods jump more than double the expectations in October.
Asian shares rise on Fed rate hopes despite China worries
Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Wednesday, after the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s most recent policy meeting showed central bank officials agreed that smaller rate hikes would likely be appropriate “soon.” The S&P 500 rose 0.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3%. The Nasdaq composite closed 1% higher. Long-term Treasury yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, slipped to 3.69% from 3.76%. At the Nov. 1-2 meeting, Fed officials expressed uncertainty about how long it might take for their rate hikes to slow the economy enough to tame inflation. At a news conference afterward, Chair Jerome Powell stressed that the Fed wasn’t even close to declaring victory in its fight to curb high inflation. Other Fed officials in the weeks since the meeting signaled that additional hikes would still be necessary.
Oil falls on worries of U.S. rate hikes, China demand outlook
HOUSTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell more than 3% on Thursday, with demand squeezed by mounting COVID-19 cases in China and fears of more aggressive hikes in U.S. interest rates.
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the stock market has bottomed and bond yields have peaked with the Fed likely to stop tightening soon
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel believes the stock market has bottomed and bond yields have peaked. Siegel told CNBC on Tuesday that last week's CPI report and this week's PPI data move up the schedule of a Fed pivot. "They're probably going to go 50 basis points, but that should be...
My Top Wildly Undervalued Dividend King to Buy In 2023
Stanley Black & Decker stock has fallen far enough.
Is Sea Limited Stock Still a Buy After Jumping 36%?
Investors should look beyond a few days of market reaction when making investing decisions.
The West is struggling to set an oil price cap that hurts Russia
Allies of Ukraine want to put a price limit on Russian oil. But there's a problem: They can't agree on a number that would actually pile pressure on the Kremlin.
rigzone.com
USA Oil Futures Point to Oversupply for First Time This Year
The US crude market’s structure is signaling oversupply for the first time in almost a year, the latest indicator of the scale of the dramatic slump in the nearest section of the oil futures market. The front-month spread, which reflects short-term supply-demand balances, traded in contango -- the industry...
China's COVID infections hit record as economic outlook darkens
BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - China reported record high COVID-19 infections on Thursday, with cities nationwide imposing localised lockdowns, mass testing and other curbs that are fuelling frustration and darkening the outlook for the world's second largest economy.
msn.com
Falling house prices will help the Fed tame inflation – but they also increase the risk of a prolonged economic downturn
Housing could be about to become a key policy puzzle for the Federal Reserve. Market activity has fallen for nine consecutive months and home sales were down 28.4% in October from a year earlier, according to the National Association of Realtors, with some economists warning that prices could plummet 20% next year as the broader slowdown kicks in.
NASDAQ
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed on falling oil, signs of Fed slowdown
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Thursday as oil prices fell, while less-hawkish minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting fuelled speculation of slower interest rate hikes. Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, have...
Agriculture Online
Corn futures turn higher, wheat hits months-low on choppy trading day
CHICAGO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures ended higher on Friday as the market continues to closely watch the weather in South America, on what turned into a relatively choppy and short trading day, analysts said. Meanwhile, wheat futures fell sharply - with the December contract...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Mixed As Dollar Firms; Black Friday Sales Off To Solid Start
U.S. stocks closed mixed Friday, in thin pre-market volumes, as investors eyed sharp movements in the U.S. dollar, and the start to the holiday shopping season, amid renewed bets on a softer stance on rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Minutes from the Fed's early November policy meeting, released late...
wealthinsidermag.com
Robert Kiyosaki: I’m Still Bullish on Bitcoin — Crypto Cannot Be Blamed for FTX Collapse
The famous author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, is still bullish on bitcoin despite the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. He stressed that the cryptocurrency cannot be blamed for the actions of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. Robert Kiyosaki Still Bullish on Bitcoin. The author...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold steadies off recent lows on dollar, yields pullback
(Reuters) - Gold prices on Tuesday steadied above last session's low as a retreat in the dollar and benchmark U.S. Treasury yields was offset by a rise in equities, while investors awaited cues on the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy path. Spot gold were unchanged at $1,737.19 per ounce by...
