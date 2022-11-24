ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
TheStreet

Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher As Dollar Retreats, Oil Prices Leap

Stocks finished firmly higher Tuesday, while the dollar retreated from its recent ten-day highs and Treasury bond yields retreated, as investors crept back into risk markets amid some dovish commentary on rates from Federal Reserve officials that offset concerns over China's deepening Covid crisis. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said...
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Indices Finish Mixed as Treasury Yields Climb

Stock indices finished today’s trading session mixed. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.03% and 0.7%, respectively. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.45%. The communications sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.59%. Conversely, the healthcare sector was the session’s leader, with a gain...
Zacks.com

4 Solid Stocks to Buy as Durable Goods Orders Continue to Rise

Orders for long-lasting U.S. factory-made goods continue to rise despite soaring prices of consumer goods. People have been compelled to cut down on spending but solid demand has been driving orders for consumer durable goods. This saw orders for U.S -made durable goods jump more than double the expectations in October.
The Associated Press

Asian shares rise on Fed rate hopes despite China worries

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Wednesday, after the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s most recent policy meeting showed central bank officials agreed that smaller rate hikes would likely be appropriate “soon.” The S&P 500 rose 0.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3%. The Nasdaq composite closed 1% higher. Long-term Treasury yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, slipped to 3.69% from 3.76%. At the Nov. 1-2 meeting, Fed officials expressed uncertainty about how long it might take for their rate hikes to slow the economy enough to tame inflation. At a news conference afterward, Chair Jerome Powell stressed that the Fed wasn’t even close to declaring victory in its fight to curb high inflation. Other Fed officials in the weeks since the meeting signaled that additional hikes would still be necessary.
rigzone.com

USA Oil Futures Point to Oversupply for First Time This Year

The US crude market’s structure is signaling oversupply for the first time in almost a year, the latest indicator of the scale of the dramatic slump in the nearest section of the oil futures market. The front-month spread, which reflects short-term supply-demand balances, traded in contango -- the industry...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

China's COVID infections hit record as economic outlook darkens

BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - China reported record high COVID-19 infections on Thursday, with cities nationwide imposing localised lockdowns, mass testing and other curbs that are fuelling frustration and darkening the outlook for the world's second largest economy.
NASDAQ

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed on falling oil, signs of Fed slowdown

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Thursday as oil prices fell, while less-hawkish minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting fuelled speculation of slower interest rate hikes. Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, have...
Agriculture Online

Corn futures turn higher, wheat hits months-low on choppy trading day

CHICAGO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures ended higher on Friday as the market continues to closely watch the weather in South America, on what turned into a relatively choppy and short trading day, analysts said. Meanwhile, wheat futures fell sharply - with the December contract...
CHICAGO, IL
kalkinemedia.com

Gold steadies off recent lows on dollar, yields pullback

(Reuters) - Gold prices on Tuesday steadied above last session's low as a retreat in the dollar and benchmark U.S. Treasury yields was offset by a rise in equities, while investors awaited cues on the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy path. Spot gold were unchanged at $1,737.19 per ounce by...

