wealthinsidermag.com

Retirement Hacks: Talking about money at the holidays? It’s not always a bad idea.

Politics and family affairs always make the top of the list for conversations around the holiday table. This season, add a little money talk, such as retirement and estate plans. Retirement Tip of the Week: When getting together with family during the holidays, talk about money – whether it be...
Bitcoin and Ether Are Not Securities in Belgium, Financial Regulator Clarifies

Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ether cannot be classified as securities or investment instruments, according to a communication issued by the financial watchdog in Belgium. The authority has tried to clarify the matter, noting that the digital coins may be subject to other regulations. FSMA: Securities Laws Do Not Apply to...
: Black Friday on track to top $9 billion in online sales for first time

Recession worries and inflation are taking their toll on Black Friday, but the shopping holiday was still expected to top $9 billion in online sales for the first time after initial results were tabulated. Online sales for one of the biggest shopping days of the year were expected to reach...

