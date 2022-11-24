Read full article on original website
Related
Crowds protest strict COVID policies in China: ‘Xi Jinping! Step down!’
Protests broke out across China on Sunday as frustration grows with the country’s “zero COVID” strategy, which has put millions of people in lockdown as cases rise to record levels. Demonstrations from the night before resurfaced in the capital of Beijing and the financial hub of Shanghai in addition to other major cities, and the…
Tesla Dangerously Loses Its Luster
In minds and numbers, Tesla remains the star of the automotive industry. The market capitalization of Elon Musk's group is above $532 billion at last check. Toyota (TM) - Get Free Report, General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report, Ford (F) - Get Free Report and Volkswagen (VWAGY) - Get Free Report are far behind with market values $199 billion, $57 billion, $56.5 billion and nearly $100 billion, respectively.
Honda To Stop Manufacturing All Gas Powered Lawn Mowers
Honda announced in early October that it will no longer manufacture new gas-powered lawn mowers, signaling the end of an era in lawn care. As battery technology rapidly advances, electric-powered lawn care is trending up in a major way— and its gas-powered counterparts might be on their way out.
BBC
US tech layoffs: India workers face painful exit from the US
Layoffs across the tech industry, including at firms like Twitter, Meta and Amazon, have affected a significant number of Indians working in the US who are on visas like the H-1B. California-based journalist Savita Patel speaks to workers who are facing the prospect of being forced to return to India if they don't find another job.
wealthinsidermag.com
BOJ to conduct annual survey on climate finance to nurture ESG market
TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said on Sunday the central bank will conduct a survey annually of financial institutions and companies, seeking ways to nurture the country’s growing climate finance market. An initial survey in August showed “strong demand” in Japan for...
wealthinsidermag.com
China’s industrial profits drop further as COVID woes take toll on economy
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s industrial firms saw overall profits decline further in the January-October period as COVID-19 outbreaks flared up and cities imposed new virus curbs, including targeted lockdowns, dampening economic activity. Industrial profits fell 3.0% in the first 10 months of 2022 from a year earlier. That compares with...
wealthinsidermag.com
Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.35%
© Reuters. Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.35%. Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower. At the close in Tokyo, the lost 0.35%. The best performers of the session...
wealthinsidermag.com
Dow Jones Newswires: German economy grew more than initially estimated in 3Q
The German economy grew in the third quarter more than initially estimated, beating expectations despite high inflation and uncertainty regarding energy supplies due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. According to a second estimate for the period released Friday by German statistics office Destatis, Germany’s gross domestic product grew by...
wealthinsidermag.com
10,000 Bitcoin Withdrawn From Wallet of Defunct Crypto Exchange Wex, Former BTC-e
A large amount of cryptocurrency kept in a wallet associated with crypto exchange Wex, successor of the infamous trading platform run by alleged money launderer Alexander Vinnik, has moved for the first time since 2017. The 10,000 bitcoins in question, worth over $165 million, have been transferred to new addresses in several transactions.
Comments / 0