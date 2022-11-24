Country singer Lauren Alaina is going public with her relationship with Cam Arnold!. Over the weekend, Lauren announced their engagement onstage at the Grand Ole Opry. She told the audience while referencing her induction into the Opry, “I was welcomed into this family and it was a dream of mine as long as I can remember. I didn't think this year could get any better, [but Friday] I got asked into another family! After he proposed to me, I said, 'You have to come out on this stage at the Grand Ole Opry.'”

