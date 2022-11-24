ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HollywoodLife

Carrie Underwood Flies Into AMAs Performance After Sparkling Down The Red Carpet In Plunging Gown

Carrie Underwood has “Blown Away” the competition at the 2022 American Music Awards, from the carpet to her energetic performance! The stunning 39-year-old country singer shimmered and shined her way down the red carpet on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Los Angeles in a gorgeous pastel pink dress that featured pastel-colored tinsel throughout by designer Tony Ward. The dress offered a low neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a super high slit on the right side that showed off her famously toned leg.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Tina Knowles Says Jay-Z Would Be Great NFL Owner

Tina Knowles tells TMZ Sports Jay-Z would crush it as an NFL owner ... adding to the ever-growing list of celebs who think the rapper has a real shot at success if Daniel Snyder would sell his Commanders. We got Beyoncé's mom out at LAX earlier this month just after...
WASHINGTON, DC
extratv

Lauren Alaina Engaged to Cam Arnold

Country singer Lauren Alaina is going public with her relationship with Cam Arnold!. Over the weekend, Lauren announced their engagement onstage at the Grand Ole Opry. She told the audience while referencing her induction into the Opry, “I was welcomed into this family and it was a dream of mine as long as I can remember. I didn't think this year could get any better, [but Friday] I got asked into another family! After he proposed to me, I said, 'You have to come out on this stage at the Grand Ole Opry.'”
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Little Rockstar Turned Into!

Before this smizing little girl was up in the gym working on her fitness and duking it out with the housewives, she was just roughhousing with her siblings, chilling with her Hall of Famer father and growing up in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Before she made her way to your...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC

