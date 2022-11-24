ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

French Bulldog wins Best in Show at 2022 National Dog Show

The French Bulldog has won Best in Show at the 2022 National Dog Show. Winston the French Bulldog beat out around 1,500 of dogs representing 212 breeds and varieties recognized by the American Kennel Club. First, he claimed victory in the Non-Sporting Group in a field of 20 breeds. He then took on the other six group winners before taking home the top honor. The English Toy Spaniel, winner of the Toy Group, was named Reserve Best in Show.
Daily Mail

Round of Appaws! 'Crowd-pleasing' French bulldog named Winston - who is co-owned by NFL player Morgan Fox and his family - wins top title at National Dog Show

Winston, a cream-colored French bulldog, has claimed top honors at the 2022 National Dog Show, after unseating Claire the Scottish Deerhound who made history by winning the last two years of the annual event. The National Dog Show said Winston is a 'bouncy, crowd-pleasing French Bulldog' and has previously won...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AOL Corp

Don't Move From the Couch, Here's How to Watch the 2022 Thanksgiving Dog Show at Home

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Thanksgiving Day has officially arrived and it's time to enjoy the beginning of the holiday season with your loved ones. While folks may be into having Thanksgiving movie marathons and watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, there is one other annual TV event worth flipping the channel for: the 2022 National Dog Show.
NBC Bay Area

How To Watch ‘The National Dog Show' On Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving traditions usually involve Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, followed by plenty of food and hours of football. But in recent years, another cherished piece of entertainment has emerged: The National Dog Show. Hosted by actor John O’Hurley, the annual parade of pedigreed pooches has become one of the most...
Newsweek

Millions Watch Bitter-Sweet Moment Border Collie Herds Sheep for Final Time

Millions have watched the bitter-sweet moment a Border Collie herds sheep for the final time, despite being "riddled in pain." More than 2.5 million people have seen the montage of videos that show five-year-old Marshall limping on the field before sprinting after the sheep. Over 334,000 people have liked the viral clip posted by Lisa Alekna who uses the handle @laughingstockoflivestock.
topdogtips.com

8 Best Mixed-Breed Hypoallergenic Dogs

Let’s face it: being a pet owner with heightened skin sensitivity and allergies is not the most suitable combination. You may want to rush toward a cute yet mighty American Eskimo Dog or an adorable puppy-eyed Beagle but your allergies will hold you back. Remember the last time you...
TMZ.com

Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

This mashed-up star is here to count you down to Christmas and get you in that holiday mood! Before you look under the tree, can you pinpoint the unknown character that lies under this altered actor?. For those who need some assistance with holiday cooking, this guy's "Burn Cookbook" just...
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Little Rockstar Turned Into!

Before this smizing little girl was up in the gym working on her fitness and duking it out with the housewives, she was just roughhousing with her siblings, chilling with her Hall of Famer father and growing up in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Before she made her way to your...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy