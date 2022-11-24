Read full article on original website
America's top dog is Winston the 'Frenchie'
Winston, the French bulldog, won the top prize on Thursday at the 21st annual National Dog Show in Philadelphia. The fan-favorite bested English toy spaniel Cooper.
Give a round of app-paws for the 3 new breeds in the National Dog Show
Thanksgiving is a couch lover's dream. There's the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, football face-offs, heartwarming holiday ads and, of course, the National Dog Show. This year, the American Kennel Club (AKC) approved three new breeds to compete in the National Dog Show: the Bracco Italiano, the Russian toy and the mudi.
NBC Sports
French Bulldog wins Best in Show at 2022 National Dog Show
The French Bulldog has won Best in Show at the 2022 National Dog Show. Winston the French Bulldog beat out around 1,500 of dogs representing 212 breeds and varieties recognized by the American Kennel Club. First, he claimed victory in the Non-Sporting Group in a field of 20 breeds. He then took on the other six group winners before taking home the top honor. The English Toy Spaniel, winner of the Toy Group, was named Reserve Best in Show.
Round of Appaws! 'Crowd-pleasing' French bulldog named Winston - who is co-owned by NFL player Morgan Fox and his family - wins top title at National Dog Show
Winston, a cream-colored French bulldog, has claimed top honors at the 2022 National Dog Show, after unseating Claire the Scottish Deerhound who made history by winning the last two years of the annual event. The National Dog Show said Winston is a 'bouncy, crowd-pleasing French Bulldog' and has previously won...
AOL Corp
Don't Move From the Couch, Here's How to Watch the 2022 Thanksgiving Dog Show at Home
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Thanksgiving Day has officially arrived and it's time to enjoy the beginning of the holiday season with your loved ones. While folks may be into having Thanksgiving movie marathons and watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, there is one other annual TV event worth flipping the channel for: the 2022 National Dog Show.
NBC Bay Area
How To Watch ‘The National Dog Show' On Thanksgiving Day
Thanksgiving traditions usually involve Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, followed by plenty of food and hours of football. But in recent years, another cherished piece of entertainment has emerged: The National Dog Show. Hosted by actor John O’Hurley, the annual parade of pedigreed pooches has become one of the most...
Why You Shouldn't Worry About Dogs Competing in Thanksgiving Day Show
The National Dog Show has become a Thanksgiving staple, with 20 million spectators tuning in to watch it after the Macy's parade.
TMZ.com
TMZ.com
TMZ.com
