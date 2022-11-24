Read full article on original website
A Predator May Be Operating In MiamiStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
Handgun Found Inside The Raw Chicken in Luggage at The AirportMuhammad Junaid MustafaFort Lauderdale, FL
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Wendy's limited-time French Toast Sticks will stick around Florida through this weekBest of South FloridaPalm Beach County, FL
Daily Beast
‘Below Deck Adventure’ Star Kyle Dickard Stormed Soccer Field, Allegedly Offered Bribes to Cops
Below Deck Adventure cast member Kyle Dickard charged onto a soccer field, hit a security guard, and then tried to avoid being punished by offering officers $300 bribes, TMZ reports. The outlet cited a police report about an incident last weekend at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, during a game between the national teams of Paraguay and Colombia. Video of the incident appears to show a shirtless Dickard juking his way past several security guards on the pitch before being tackled to the ground. The police report allegedly says he then offered officers cash if they would “break off” and release him. Instead, he was charged with disorderly conduct, bribery of a public servant and resisting without violation. In the last episode of the show, Dickard was dismissed from his deckhand job for threatening another crew mate.
HipHopDX.com
Charleston White Pulls Gun On Interviewer Over King Von Question
A recent Charleston White interview went left after the gang member-turned-internet personality pulled a gun on the interviewer. White sat down for a conversation with Chicago’s DJ Univercity on Wednesday (November 23), where he spoke about lending financial help to the mother of the late rapper FBG Duck, who was shot and killed in the Windy City in August 2020.
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Leaves $15M On The Table After U-Turning On Tour Plans
NBA YoungBoy has revealed he’s turning down every tour offer coming his way — even if there’s $15 million on the table. The Baton Rouge rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday (November 23) to explain that he isn’t interesting in performing on the road as he’s prioritizing his peace of mind, and how spending more time at home has allowed him to bond with his daughter.
worldboxingnews.net
Investigation needed as Moises Fuentes dies from third straight KO
World Boxing News is sad to report that former Mexican world champion boxer Moises Fuentes died from injuries suffered in the ring. But that’s not the full story here. There is undoubtedly a way this outcome could have been avoided. Serious questions need to be raised on how Fuentes...
Former Olympic Boxer Planned to Shoot Up Gym with AK-47 After His Membership Was Revoked: Authorities
A former Olympic and Golden Gloves boxer allegedly planned to shoot up a gym with a semiautomatic rifle because the business revoked his membership. Azea Augustama, 39, allegedly was not just mouthing off on social media. Police said he put a $150 deposit on an AK-47 at a pawn shop, according to outlets like NBC Miami and CNN.
Drake Causes a Stir With His Teddy Bear Coat at Toronto Raptors Game
Drake caused a stir with his unique fashion choice at a Toronto Raptors game this week. On Wednesday (Nov. 23), Drake rocked a comfy teddy bear coat courtside at a Toronto Raptors Vs. Brooklyn Nets game and caught everybody's eye. Drizzy's cream-colored coat features a hoodie and two furry teddy bears attached to the front. The coat, which reportedly resells at $1,700 to $1 million for a vintage one, was designed by Moroccan-French artist Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, who is famous for designing teddy bear-themed coats.
