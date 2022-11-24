Below Deck Adventure cast member Kyle Dickard charged onto a soccer field, hit a security guard, and then tried to avoid being punished by offering officers $300 bribes, TMZ reports. The outlet cited a police report about an incident last weekend at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, during a game between the national teams of Paraguay and Colombia. Video of the incident appears to show a shirtless Dickard juking his way past several security guards on the pitch before being tackled to the ground. The police report allegedly says he then offered officers cash if they would “break off” and release him. Instead, he was charged with disorderly conduct, bribery of a public servant and resisting without violation. In the last episode of the show, Dickard was dismissed from his deckhand job for threatening another crew mate.

