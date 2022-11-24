ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Henry County Daily Herald

Kentucky defeats No. 25 Louisville for fourth straight time

Kentucky's Will Levis tossed two touchdown passes, Chris Rodriguez Jr. set a record for 100-yard games and the Wildcats beat No. 25 Louisville 26-13 for the fourth straight time in the in-state rivalry on Saturday in Lexington, Ky. Levis was 11-for-19 for 188 yards with touchdown passes to Dane Key...
WBKO

Stansbury reveals details on Dontaie Allen’s current ineligibility

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After WKU Men’s Basketball’s 90-64 win over South Carolina State, head coach Rick Stansbury explained what happened that led to Dontaie Allen currently being ineligible to play. According to Stansbury, while Allen attended and played at the University of Kentucky, he was ineligible...
aseaofblue.com

Louisville player appears to throw bottle at Kentucky fans

Rivalries can be a wonderful thing in sports, but they can also bring out the worst in folk. We all know that can be especially true when the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals face off, as these two programs largely hate each other to the point they’ll only acknowledge each other as ‘that school up north/down south.’
aseaofblue.com

Bleav in Kentucky talks Cats vs. Cards, basketball growing pains, and more

It’s Thanksgiving weekend, and the Bleav in Kentucky crew was in an extra festive mood this week with not one but two new episodes!. On the first episode, Vinny Hardy, Aaron Gershon and Jalen Whitlow previewed Saturday’s Governor’s Cup clash between the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals, which will also be Senior Day for the football Cats.
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky

PizzaPhoto byPhoto by Food Photographer on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Fox 19

Northern Kentucky woman wins $1M lottery scratch off

DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WXIX) - A woman from Dry Ridge parlays $30 into $1 million playing the Kentucky Lottery. She says she won $30 on a Jackpot Fortune ticket and then went to the store to cash it. That’s when she says she noticed a new $50 (500X) ticket so...
