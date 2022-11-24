Read full article on original website
Drake Gifts Four Futuristic Toilets To DJ Khaled
Khaled was overflowing with gratitude, going on to dump all the toilet’s features and amenities on IG. Not everyone gets their own Air Jordan 5 collab, but DJ Khaled did. However, h’s just like the rest of us: he gets his home improvement kicks every once in a while. In fact, he wanted some fancy high-tech toilets for him and his partner for a while. So imagine his gratitude and excitement when the 6 God himself sent him four high-end Johns. Moreover, the “GOD DID” mogul took to Instagram to share his happiness.
Lil Pump Says New Album Is Lost In The Middle Of A Lake On His Hard Drive
The “I Love It” hitmaker seemingly thought it was wise to bring the digital storage of his upcoming release with him for a trip out on the water. Looks like Lil Pump has fumbled a serious bag. Though the controversial rapper had plans to release a new album in January, it seems that may no longer be a viable option after a recent trip to the lake.
DJ Vlad Says Saweetie’s First Week Sales Could’ve Been 10x Higher If She Did An Interview With Him
Saweetie’s new EP is projected to sell 2K units in the first week. Saweetie is, once again, making headlines following the release of her EP, The Single Life. For one, she appeared to address her break-up with Quavo and her alleged shopping trip with Lil Baby. That moment, in particular, drew many reactions across the Internet. However, it’s possible that it also overshadowed the rest of her EP.
Dwight Howard Claps Back At Shaq’s Taiwan Diss
Shaq is still a Dwight Howard hater, all these years later. Dwight Howard and Shaq have had beef for a very long time. Although Howard is no longer in the NBA, Shaq still has words for him from time to time. For instance, Howard has been tearing it up in Taiwan, and Shaq doesn’t seem to be impressed.
50 Cent Receives Key To The City Of Houston
After moving to Texas in 2021, Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner. 50 Cent moved to Houston a year and a half ago. Clearly, he’s making the most of his time in Texas. Mayor Sylvester Turner bestowed Fif with the key to the city and his own day this week. During the Thanksgiving parade, Turner explained that Fif’s contributions to the city have been nothing but positive.
Kodak Black Speaks On J. Cole Mentioning Him On “Middle Child”
Cole is one of the most respected voices in the industry and Kodak was one of several controversial artists mentioned on the hit track. “Middle Child” is a J. Cole favorite, and Kodak Black shares what he thinks about being noted on the track. The single arrived on 2019’s Revenge of the Dreamers III, and the introspective song quickly earned praise from artists and fans. On the lead single, Cole spins bars about Kodak, comparing him to associates he knows from back home.
Ed Lover Slams DJ Akademiks For Calling Older Rappers “Dusty”
Ed Lover isn’t happy with DJ Akademiks. Ed Lover called out DJ Akademiks following his comments about older rappers being “dusty.” Speaking with VladTV, Lover explained that Akademiks wouldn’t be here without the legends who came before him. “We all stand on the shoulders of giants,”...
NBA Youngboy Will Stop Rapping & Sell His Hard Drive For 9 Figures
NBA Youngboy also says he’s turning down $15M offers to tour. It’s no secret that NBA Youngboy has a bank of music in the stash. In the past few months alone, he’s dished out four solo projects since August. Additionally, he has a joint project alongside Quando Rondo dropping on Friday morning.
Kurupt Hosts “Players Ball” With Snoop Dogg & C-Mob
G-funk lives on thanks to MCs like Kurupt, C-Mob, and Snoop Dogg. They’ve just released a new single titled “Players Ball” that throws it back with high-pitched keys and a laidback atmosphere. Moreover, Kurupt and C-Mob released this as a single to their upcoming collaborative album. Don’t Be Stupid drops on December 16th, and this track indicates that it’ll be a wonderful homage. Kurupt recently reflected on how far Death Row has come, particularly thanks to this song’s featured Dogg.
Juelz Santana Admits The LOX Won “Verzuz” Against Dipset
Juelz Santana says that The LOX won the “Verzuz” against Dipset before they’re “more of a group.”. Juelz Santana says that LOX won their Verzuz matchup against Dipset. The two New York groups squared off back in the summer of 2021. Speaking about the event on...
Killy Shares Freakey-Produced Banger “FEEL SOME”
Toronto’s Killy brings high energy and infectious melodies to his latest offering, “FEEL SOME.”. If you’ve waited on some new heat from KILLY, he returned this morning with a new record. The rapper teams up with producer Freakey! and their chemistry is on 100. Freakey’s strain of exhilarating production is enchanting yet all the way turnt up, and KILLY’s raw auto-tune-laden vocals help tie it all in. It’s a fire offering from two talented Canadians. Hopefully, it leads to more collaborations between the two in the future.
NBA YoungBoy Didn’t Want Quando Rondo “3860” Project Released
The joint project just hit DSPs but YoungBoy says he “begged for the tape” to not see the light of day. The world has heard much from NBA YoungBoy in recent weeks, more so than throughout his entire career. The rapper shares subtle updates about his life, but these days, he’s getting a few things off of his chest. His joint project with Quando Rondo, 3860, just hit DSPs, but YoungBoy says he didn’t want it released.
Stetsasonic Remembers Hip-Hop’s “Fallen Soldiers” On Their Latest Release: Stream
We’ve lost no shortage of rappers in 2022. As the year comes to a close, many have been reflecting on those we lost before their time. While the majority of people share tributes to the fallen via social media these days, Stetsasonic is returning to their roots to pay homage to hip-hop’s “Fallen Soldiers.”
Mariah Carey Says Her “Messed-Up” Childhood Inspired Love For Christmas
Mariah Carey reflected on her “messed-up” upbringing while discussing her love for Christmas. Mariah Carey reflected on her love for Christmas during a new interview with W Magazine. In the piece, the legendary “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer admits she had a “messed-up” childhood.
Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Continue To Cause Romance Rumours
Looks like Friendsgiving is for rumoured lovers too. Who is Emily Ratajkowski thankful for this year, you ask? It seems to be Pete Davidson. Amid rumours that the two have been spending time together, cameras caught them at enjoying a Friendsgiving dinner earlier this week, celebrating the heartwarming holiday in each other’s company.
MIKE & Wiki Link On The Alchemist-Produced “One More” EP
Even after all these years in the industry, it’s still so fresh and so fun to hear what The Alchemist is mixing in the lab today. In fact, he’s done so many great collaborations that any link-up with the veteran producer is almost guaranteed to produce heat. MIKE and Wiki are his two newest collaborators, and they’ve just dropped an excellent collection of bars via “One More.” Moreover, the three-track and 9-minute EP is part of a collaborative campaign with Patta and Tommy Hilfiger.
Juelz Santana Says He Deserves Free Supreme For Popularizing The Brand
Juelz Santana spoke about Dispet’s impact on the success of Supreme while appearing on “No Jumper.”. Juelz Santana says that he deserves free clothes from Supreme for helping to popularize the iconic brand. The Dipset rapper spoke about the brand with Jim Jones during an appearance on No Jumper.
Chinx’s Estate Releases New Single “On Purpose” Ft. Sizzla
We’re approaching the release of a new project from the late Chinx. Last week, his estate unveiled the single, “Rollin In The Dope” with Zack. The single kicked off the campaign for Chinx Drugz 6, which will arrive in the coming weeks. As we inch closer to...
Stormzy Returns With “This Is What I Mean”
Stormzy’s word holds weight out here. In the three years since Heavy Is The Crowd, he’s dished out a few features and remained lowkey. However, the lead-up to the album’s release shook up the Internet as they awaited Big Mike’s return. Stormzy slid through with the...
Lil Wayne’s Daughter Shows Off Rap Skills With Her Favorite Weezy Verse
She spit some wholesome lines from “La La” off of “Tha Carter III” when asked about her favorite Tunechi bars at the Soul Train Awards. Lil Wayne is one of the greatest rappers of all time, and practically everyone in the rap game has a favorite Weezy verse. Yet perhaps no one has a better claim to their favorite Tunechi bars than his first daughter, Reginae Carter. She has always been incredibly supportive of her father and his music, something HipHopDX asked her about. While at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, the publication asked Nae what the best Wayne bars were, and she had a great answer.
