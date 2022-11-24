ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ewa Beach, HI

Outsider.com

Three Teen Hikers Lost on Hawaii Trail After Dark Are Rescued by Helicopter

The day after Thanksgiving, three hikers embarked on the Iliahi Ridge Trail in Pearl City, Hawaii before becoming lost and in need of rescue. At around 10:38 p.m., roughly seven hours after the group of teen hikers started their journey, they contacted the Honolulu Fire Department for help. According to the news release from Hawaii officials, the crew was unable to hike down in the darkness on their own. Thankfully, they stayed together and waited for help to arrive.
PEARL CITY, HI
KITV.com

Early morning fire rips through Kalihi home

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call early Monday morning of a building fire at a Kalihi home. The fire broke out around 1:42 a.m. at a single-story residence along Manaiki Place.
HONOLULU, HI
thesilversword.com

Local Point Guard Returns Home to Represent Hawaii on the Court

Junior point guard Dallas Martinez left Hawaii to start her college basketball journey in California. Little did she know, two years later she would be back on the island leading the Chaminade women’s basketball team. Martinez spent her first year of college basketball at Whittier College in Whittier, California....
WHITTIER, CA
hawaiinewsnow.com

57-year-old pedestrian critically injured in Waipahu hit-and-run

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for the driver of a dark-colored sedan suspected in a hit-and-run in Waipahu Saturday night. Authorities say it happened around 6:15 p.m. on Mokuola and Hikimoe Street. The sedan hit a 57-year-old pedestrian attempting to cross the street outside of the marked crosswalk.
WAIPAHU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Firefighters extinguish blaze at abandoned 2-story structure

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire broke out at an abandoned structure in Moiliili early Tuesday, the Honolulu Fire Department said. Officials said firefighters responded to what was initially reported as a rubbish fire at an address on Kapiolani Boulevard. The first unit arrived around 4:40 a.m. to find a dilapidated...
HONOLULU, HI
Outsider.com

Multiple Hikers Rescued on Same Day From Popular Hawaii Trail

On the Eastern shore of the gorgeous Hawaiian island of O’ahu lies the Lanikai and Kailua beaches, their brilliant white sand and cool blue water beckoning tourists and locals alike all year round. For many, there’s no better way to spend a day than relaxing near the waves, soaking up the sun and the perfect tropical weather. The most breathtaking view, however, can’t be seen from a beach chair. Instead, it lies at the top of Lanikai Pillbox Trail.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police search for driver involved in hit-and-run on South King Street

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning. Authorities said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. when a red pick-up truck heading eastbound on South King Street hit a moped. Police said the driver of the truck then fled the scene and...
HONOLULU, HI
MaxPreps

Liona Lefau named 2022 MaxPreps Hawaii High School Football Player of the Year

Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school football. America's source for high school sports continues the tradition to close out the 2022 season by naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Investigation underway following apparent shooting in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an apparent shooting in Kalihi on Sunday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. near 720 N. King Street. The victim was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. Honolulu EMS said the 30-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. This is...
HONOLULU, HI

