Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Father and son drifted out to sea, rescued
olulu Ocean Safety has rescued a father and his 12-year-old son outside Kahana Bay. Their 10-foot boat lost power, and they became stranded.
Three Teen Hikers Lost on Hawaii Trail After Dark Are Rescued by Helicopter
The day after Thanksgiving, three hikers embarked on the Iliahi Ridge Trail in Pearl City, Hawaii before becoming lost and in need of rescue. At around 10:38 p.m., roughly seven hours after the group of teen hikers started their journey, they contacted the Honolulu Fire Department for help. According to the news release from Hawaii officials, the crew was unable to hike down in the darkness on their own. Thankfully, they stayed together and waited for help to arrive.
hawaiinewsnow.com
For these photographers, capturing Mauna Loa’s fiery show is the opportunity of a lifetime
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As soon as Mauna Loa woke up from its near 40-year slumber, veteran volcano videographer Mick Kalber didn’t waste any time getting to the summit for the images of a lifetime. “Yesterday was really, really good. Today was epic,” Kalber said. “Today was just off the...
KITV.com
Early morning fire rips through Kalihi home
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call early Monday morning of a building fire at a Kalihi home. The fire broke out around 1:42 a.m. at a single-story residence along Manaiki Place.
Laulima: Family of 6 in one room, son with severe health issues
Today’s Laulima family is a big family living in a small space while caring for their son with severe health issue
thesilversword.com
Local Point Guard Returns Home to Represent Hawaii on the Court
Junior point guard Dallas Martinez left Hawaii to start her college basketball journey in California. Little did she know, two years later she would be back on the island leading the Chaminade women’s basketball team. Martinez spent her first year of college basketball at Whittier College in Whittier, California....
hawaiinewsnow.com
57-year-old pedestrian critically injured in Waipahu hit-and-run
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for the driver of a dark-colored sedan suspected in a hit-and-run in Waipahu Saturday night. Authorities say it happened around 6:15 p.m. on Mokuola and Hikimoe Street. The sedan hit a 57-year-old pedestrian attempting to cross the street outside of the marked crosswalk.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters extinguish blaze at abandoned 2-story structure
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire broke out at an abandoned structure in Moiliili early Tuesday, the Honolulu Fire Department said. Officials said firefighters responded to what was initially reported as a rubbish fire at an address on Kapiolani Boulevard. The first unit arrived around 4:40 a.m. to find a dilapidated...
Multiple Hikers Rescued on Same Day From Popular Hawaii Trail
On the Eastern shore of the gorgeous Hawaiian island of O’ahu lies the Lanikai and Kailua beaches, their brilliant white sand and cool blue water beckoning tourists and locals alike all year round. For many, there’s no better way to spend a day than relaxing near the waves, soaking up the sun and the perfect tropical weather. The most breathtaking view, however, can’t be seen from a beach chair. Instead, it lies at the top of Lanikai Pillbox Trail.
KITV.com
Dillingham Boulevard businesses concerned about HART utility relocation project
KALIHI, Hawaii (KITV4) – The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation's (HART) relocation of utility lines along Dillingham Boulevard in Kalihi was scheduled to get underway on Monday. But many area business owners said they have not been looking forward to it because they believe it will disrupt their businesses...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After another fatal fall, city posts ominous sign at one of Oahu’s most dangerous hikes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Less than a month after a hiker fell to his death at Olomana trail, a new sign with an ominous message was posted at the trail head. The message ― written in red ― says six people have fallen to their deaths after hiking past the first peak.
hawaiipublicradio.org
A local ballerina's full circle moment as she returns to Honolulu for 'The Nutcracker'
Families can enjoy 'The Nutcracker' back on the big stage with a familiar face this weekend. Courtney Schenberger grew up in Honolulu and trained with Ballet Hawaiʻi before pursuing a professional ballet career. She was a student at Maʻemaʻe Elementary in Nuʻuanu when visions of sugar plums danced in her head.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police search for driver involved in hit-and-run on South King Street
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning. Authorities said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. when a red pick-up truck heading eastbound on South King Street hit a moped. Police said the driver of the truck then fled the scene and...
More than 870 DUI arrests on the Big Island in 2022
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Nov. 14 through Nov. 20.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Adopt-a-Family: Mom of 4 is a domestic violence survivor looking for a forever home
Scores line up early at malls across Oahu hoping to snag the best Black Friday deals. Scores of people lined up early to get the best Black Friday deals at Ala Moana and Pearlridge shopping centers. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A cold front passing over the state made for...
MaxPreps
Liona Lefau named 2022 MaxPreps Hawaii High School Football Player of the Year
Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school football. America's source for high school sports continues the tradition to close out the 2022 season by naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades.
TODAY.com
The native Hawaiian language is dying. This theater program is revitalizing it
As Tammy Haili‘ōpua Baker wondered what play to produce for her first show running the Hawaiian theater program at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, a book literally fell off the shelf and hit her on the head. The director of the program took it as...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Investigation underway following apparent shooting in Kalihi
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an apparent shooting in Kalihi on Sunday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. near 720 N. King Street. The victim was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. Honolulu EMS said the 30-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. This is...
Kahuku reigns supreme in final 2022 Cover2 rankings
Kahuku is the unanimous No. 1 in the final Cover2 rankings of 2022.
Danny De Gracia: It's Time To Have Uncomfortable Conversations About Homelessness
Beyond the superficial opulence that is Hawaii’s visitor industry, the epidemic of homelessness is a problem that local politicians have ignored or put out of view for decades. It is quite revealing how, when global representatives descended upon Oahu for the 2011 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference, Hawaii leaders opted...
Comments / 8