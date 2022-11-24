Lenny Daniels is the latest WarnerMedia veteran to exit the company since it was acquired by the former Discovery Communications. Daniels had been president of the sports-media operation once known as Turner Sports, which encompasses the company’s NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball telecasts and studio shows as well as the NCAA March Madness tournament that its parent corporation, Warner Bros. Discovery, shares with Paramount Global’s CBS Sports. He “has decided to leave WBD Sports, effective immediately, Luis Silberwasser, chairman of Warner Bros. Discovery’s sports operations, told staffers in a memo Monday. “While this change will take place right away, Lenny...

21 MINUTES AGO