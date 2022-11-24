ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Major Injury Traffic Collision Closes San Tomas Expressway

SANTA CLARA (BCN) The Santa Clara Police Department is reporting a major injury traffic collision that closed the San Tomas Expressway at El Camino Real Saturday morning. The Santa Clara police and fire departments have responded to the collision. Police are asking people to avoid the area as crews work...
SANTA CLARA, CA
SFGate

Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On Hawkins Road

The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Thursday night in Solano County. The incident occurred in the area of Hawkins and Clark roads and was first reported Thursday at 9:23 p.m., according to the CHP. No additional information about the incident was immediately available. Copyright © 2022...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: Sj Could House Homeless At Light Rail Stations

A light rail train yard and station may soon shelter homeless residents in San Jose, the city's latest effort to build more temporary housing. City councilmembers are considering temporary housing sites at two VTA locations--Cerone and Cottle--to increase the interim housing stock, as homelessness in the city continues to climb. Officials will discuss next steps for these sites on Tuesday. The Cerone yard is in North San Jose's District 4 near Alviso, and the Cottle station is down south in District 10.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Police Investigating Robbery At Safeway

EL CERRITO (BCN) Police in El Cerrito are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Safeway last week. The incident occurred at 6:56 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the Safeway at 11450 San Pablo Ave., according to the El Cerrito Police Department. Police said two suspects left the store with...
EL CERRITO, CA
SFGate

Major overnight shutdowns of I-680 to begin in December

Caltrans is scheduled to close a portion of northbound Interstate Highway 680 overnight beginning in December, the agency announced. Highway 680 will be closed overnight from the I-680/state Highway 84 junction to the Sunol Boulevard exit in Alameda and Contra Costa counties. All lanes of northbound I-680 will be closed...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

DUI arrest in 3-vehicle Vegas crash that killed 1, injured 5

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 23-year-old Las Vegas woman was being held without bail Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence in a late-night crash in Summerlin that killed one person and injured five others, one critically. Tierra Richardson was booked into the Clark County jail on suspicion...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy