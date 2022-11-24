A light rail train yard and station may soon shelter homeless residents in San Jose, the city's latest effort to build more temporary housing. City councilmembers are considering temporary housing sites at two VTA locations--Cerone and Cottle--to increase the interim housing stock, as homelessness in the city continues to climb. Officials will discuss next steps for these sites on Tuesday. The Cerone yard is in North San Jose's District 4 near Alviso, and the Cottle station is down south in District 10.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO