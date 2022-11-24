ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17 Roommates Who Prove That Some People Actually Have Zero Respect For Others

By Shelby Heinrich
 6 days ago

1. This roommate who started a whole new ecosystem in the rice cooker:

u/tshoe777 / Via reddit.com

2. These roommates who absolutely obliterated some furniture:

u/thethinkernut / Via reddit.com

3. This roommate who treats the shower like his own personal changing room:

u/OldSchoolPhotoshop / Via reddit.com

4. This roommate who let their kids rip into their roomie's food without asking:

u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

5. These roommates who left this passive aggressive note because they're too lazy to carry keys:

The note says: "Don't lock the door. We don't do that here because no one carries a key. You've locked out three of us now on separate nights. I range the doorbell legit 150 times at 2 a.m. Had to sleep on a homie's couch.  New house rules. No problem, But just don't lock it anymore.

u/Aquitanic / Via reddit.com

6. This roommate who decided to use a nightlight brighter than the sun:

u/fillmorecounty / Via reddit.com

7. This roommate who ~technically~ bought new toilet paper, but just barely:

u/Average_Pelican / Via reddit.com

8. This roommate who really needs to learn how to clean while they cook:

u/MadManD3vi0us / Via reddit.com

9. This roommate who ate a pie that wasn't theirs like a total heathen:

u/BiggIrlCrUnK / Via reddit.com

10. This roommate who'd rather die than clean more than a single dish:

u/Jwright7711 / Via reddit.com

11. This roommate who played one of the cruelest tricks known to man:

u/dxxx12 / Via reddit.com

12. This roommate who said, "Nah, I'll just let the plants die":

u/Lave_nas / Via reddit.com

13. This roommate who desecrated a sweet, homemade gift:

u/Vinny7777777 / Via reddit.com
u/Vinny7777777 / Via reddit.com

14. This roommate who needs to realize that the fridge. is. COMMUNAL:

u/m48_apocalypse / Via reddit.com

15. These roommates who have absolutely zero respect:

u/TragicGirl11 / Via reddit.com

16. This roommate who left his luggage in the communal space for nearly a week:

u/Final_v04 / Via reddit.com

17. And finally, this roommate who let the bathroom turn into a horror show:

u/itzsquiddim / Via reddit.com

H/T: r/mildlyinfuriating

