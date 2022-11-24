Read full article on original website
Fishers ushers in holidays with ‘NPT Night Lights’
Head downtown as Fishers Parks lights up the night on the Nickel Plate Trail. Through the month of December, enjoy NPT Night Lights, a new light display along the downtown portion of the Nickel Plate Trail, presented by Centier Bank. Access to the Nickel Plate Trail and NPT Night Lights is free.
Carmel High School Planetarium to hold family-friendly “Season of Light” event
Join the Carmel High School Planetarium Club for “Season of Light,” a delightful multimedia presentation celebrating the world’s most endearing holiday customs, including candy canes, candles, Yule logs, holly wreathes, gift giving, and merrymaking. Learn about the changing seasons, winter constellations, star phenomena, and much more. “Season...
Westfield in Lights moves to Grand Junction Plaza
Westfield in Lights makes its move to Grand Junction Plaza from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event, hosted by Westfield Welcome and presented by Downtown Westfield Association, includes outdoor activities, winter-themed games, food vendors, retail merchants, and live entertainment. “We are thrilled to host Westfield in...
Dine for a good cause with Cicero Kiwanis
Join the Cicero Kiwanis from 4 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at Jim Dandy Restaurant, 2301 Conner St., Noblesville, to support local children and enjoy some great food. Come out to dinner or order a dinner to go. The Cicero Kiwanis will receive 15 percent of all sales. No coupon is needed.
Unwrap six Christmas plays at Basile Westfield Playhouse
Main Street Productions (MSP) is staging six one-act plays collectively entitled “Christmas at the Playhouse” at Basile Westfield Playhouse, 220 N. Union St., Westfield, for one weekend only, Dec. 9 to 11. Three directors are in charge of two plays each. One of those directors, Kelly Keller, spoke...
There's a new light show to see after dashing through Castleton Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS — You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen ... but do you recall Dasher's Light Show?. The new, drive-thru Christmas light display is set up in the Castleton Square Mall parking lot east of AMC Theatres, on the southeast corner of the mall. Families can connect...
Santa tours begin Sunday in Carmel
Two years after making his inaugural tour of Carmel in a fire truck – visiting families sheltered at home during the COVID-19 pandemic – Santa will be making a return visit this holiday season with more tours and more opportunities to see the Jolly Old Elf and his friends from the Carmel Fire, Police and Street departments.
Center for the Performing Arts expands venue rental operations
Under new vice president, special events staff grows to meet demand. The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel has made several personnel moves as it expands its special events and venue rental operations. In addition to its three performance venues – the Palladium, the Tarkington, and the Studio Theater...
Join Actors Theatre of Indiana to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year
“Celebrate the Holidays with ATI” returns this season. The tradition continues, also at the elegant and beautiful Feinstein’s. Join ATI and celebrate the season. Hear the music we all know and love, plus plan for some talented special guests to join in the fun. Judy Fitzgerald, Cynthia Collins,...
Black Friday shoppers take over Castleton Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Christmas shopping season started early Friday morning with Black Friday shoppers at Castleton Square Mall and other malls across the country. Security will patrol Castleton Square Mall and other Simon Property Group locations on Friday to ensure shoppers feel safe, according to Danielle Parker, Simon’s area director of marketing and business development.
Visit with Santa & Mrs. Claus at Sheridan Public Library
It’s that merry time of year! Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit the Sheridan Public Library, 103 W. 1st St., from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Bring your list and enjoy some Christmas cheer as Santa and Mrs. Claus hand out craft bags with wooden toys (available while supplies last). Thank you to Carmel Kiwanis for donation of these toys.
Meet with Santa in Noblesville Dec. 11
Have your caricature drawn by DreamWorks animator Timothy Ingersoll. Santa Claus is coming to Thistle & Thyme Home Store, 29 S. Ninth St., Noblesville. Meet with Santa from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. Santa is very excited to see you and he can’t wait to read your...
'He's awesome.' | Brownsburg pizza shop owner cuts employees in on profits after they ask to open on Thanksgiving Day
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — It's become a holiday tradition for employees at Rockstar Pizza in Brownsburg. "Even though we're at work, we still want to have a nice Thanksgiving meal together," said Dani Pryor. Pryor is celebrating Thanksgiving with her sister, mom and her co-workers at Rockstar Pizza. Everyone brought...
Actors Theatre of Indiana rings in the holidays with musical favorites – all at Feinstein’s
As the month of December approaches, please plan to spend a couple evenings with Actors Theatre of Indiana (ATI) to help get you into the holiday spirit. Just in time and updated to celebrate the holidays, on Thursday, Dec. 1, Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel will present Don Farrell and the Terry Woods Orchestra in ONE VOICE: The Music of Manilow. Manilow’s music touched folks around the world, so come to Feinstein’s and celebrate the one who wrote the songs with such romantic, lush, and melodic melodies that shaped the songbook of generations of music lovers.
Fishers road construction updates, week of Nov. 28
To learn more about the State Road 37 Improvement Project and sign up to receive text updates, visit 37Thrives.com. A small section of Municipal Drive is currently closed for utility relocation as part of the City Hall demolition project and Arts & Municipal Complex construction project and is anticipated to reopen on Friday, Dec. 9. View closure map here.
Emerging artists on display in Fishers
During the month of December, Fishers Arts Council (FAC) will shine a spotlight on 10 Hamilton County artists who are “Up and Coming” and “New to Fishers.”. Their artwork will be on display from Dec. 5 to 30 in the Gallery at the Collaboration Hub at Hamilton County Community Foundation, 11810 Technology Drive, Fishers, and can be viewed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with a few exceptions for holiday closures. A special “Meet the Artists” panel will be offered during the Second Friday reception at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 – and guests are welcome to drop in anytime from 6 to 8 p.m. for the family friendly event.
Helen Daisy Dash
Helen Daisy Dash, 90, Noblesville, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at IU Health North Hospital in Carmel. She was born on June 6, 1932, to Lewis and Lucille (Braddock) Dahlke in Noblesville. Daisy was a 1950 graduate of Noblesville High School and worked on the assembly line at...
Swimming: Fishers powers through to victory in double dual meet
The Fishers and Westfield swim teams traveled to Brownsburg Saturday morning for a double dual meet. The Tigers beat both of their opponents in both the girls and boys contests. Fishers won all 12 of the girls events, with Avery Stein a double winner in the individual medley and backstroke. In the boys meet, the Tigers placed first in 10 events; Connor Carlile paced the 50 and 100 freestyle races.
Danville police issue traffic alert for Winterland Holiday Light Show
DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Danville police have issued a traffic plan for the Winterland Holiday Light Show in Ellis Park until the end of December, according to a Facebook post from Danville Metropolitan Police Department. The Winterland Holiday Light Show entrance will only be accessible from the west-bound...
‘Rocks crush Wildkats in season opener
The Westfield boys basketball team began its season Saturday with an intriguing matchup at CSI Gymnasium. The Shamrocks hosted Kokomo in a re-match of last season’s Class 4A Logansport regional championship. The Wildkats won the regional, but Westfield turned the tables on Saturday, coming back to beat Kokomo 47-39.
