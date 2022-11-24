ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana Technology & Innovation Association releases 2023 policy priorities to accelerate innovation economy

The Indiana Technology & Innovation Association (ITIA) has released its 2023 policy priorities to accelerate the innovation economy. ITIA announced its priorities at its annual Legislative Update event co-hosted by TechPoint and sponsored by AT&T and Salesforce. Nearly 130 tech leaders, two dozen state legislators and several members of the Governor’s administration attended.
