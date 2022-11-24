Read full article on original website
Hoosier Environmental Council recognizes local farmer, group
A Noblesville farmer and a local grassroots group were among a dozen recipients recognized by the Hoosier Environmental Council at the 2022 Greening the Statehouse event in Westfield last month. The Greening the Statehouse event, which was held Oct. 15 at the IMMI Conference Center, is the largest annual gathering...
Westfield Education Foundation raffles rare bourbons for scholarships
Raffle entrants can win 8-bottle set of Blanton’s and elusive Van Winkle Special Reserve. The Westfield Education Foundation (WEF) is raffling off rare bourbons in order to raise funds in support of its mission to help Westfield graduates continue their education with scholarships as well as supporting current teachers with grants to support their creative classroom initiatives. The bourbon and jewelry being raffled are:
Join Actors Theatre of Indiana to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year
“Celebrate the Holidays with ATI” returns this season. The tradition continues, also at the elegant and beautiful Feinstein’s. Join ATI and celebrate the season. Hear the music we all know and love, plus plan for some talented special guests to join in the fun. Judy Fitzgerald, Cynthia Collins,...
Carmel High School Planetarium to hold family-friendly “Season of Light” event
Join the Carmel High School Planetarium Club for “Season of Light,” a delightful multimedia presentation celebrating the world’s most endearing holiday customs, including candy canes, candles, Yule logs, holly wreathes, gift giving, and merrymaking. Learn about the changing seasons, winter constellations, star phenomena, and much more. “Season...
Cafeteria culture in Indiana: try the ultimate comfort food
Dine out at one of Indiana's famous cafeterias with these top tips on where to go and what to eat © Jeffrey Isaac Greenberg 4+ / Alamy. Strawberry pie, blueberry pie, cherry pie. Fluffy lemon meringue and gooey, crunchy pecan. Chocolate cream, banana cream, coconut cream, all piled high with gravity-defying layers of whipped topping.
Center for the Performing Arts expands venue rental operations
Under new vice president, special events staff grows to meet demand. The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel has made several personnel moves as it expands its special events and venue rental operations. In addition to its three performance venues – the Palladium, the Tarkington, and the Studio Theater...
Santa tours begin Sunday in Carmel
Two years after making his inaugural tour of Carmel in a fire truck – visiting families sheltered at home during the COVID-19 pandemic – Santa will be making a return visit this holiday season with more tours and more opportunities to see the Jolly Old Elf and his friends from the Carmel Fire, Police and Street departments.
Fishers ushers in holidays with ‘NPT Night Lights’
Head downtown as Fishers Parks lights up the night on the Nickel Plate Trail. Through the month of December, enjoy NPT Night Lights, a new light display along the downtown portion of the Nickel Plate Trail, presented by Centier Bank. Access to the Nickel Plate Trail and NPT Night Lights is free.
Now, They Don’t Even Need The Stamp
INDIANAPOLIS—Long ago, my mentor, the departed and much-missed Harvey Jacobs, gave me some sage advice. In those days, Harvey and I both worked for The Indianapolis News, which is also much missed. Harvey was the editor of the opinion pages. I was one of his editorial writers and a fledgling columnist.
Westfield in Lights moves to Grand Junction Plaza
Westfield in Lights makes its move to Grand Junction Plaza from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event, hosted by Westfield Welcome and presented by Downtown Westfield Association, includes outdoor activities, winter-themed games, food vendors, retail merchants, and live entertainment. “We are thrilled to host Westfield in...
The Indiana Rail Road’s Santa Train is Coming to Bargersville
The Indiana Rail Road is rolling its vintage red Santa Train into towns across Indiana again for its 32nd year, and Bargersville’s Santa Train stop is one you don’t want to miss! The town in Johnson County south of Indy is Santa’s first stop on Friday, December 2, and will include fun treats, live reindeer, a Christmas Market, and more.
Scientists tie oral bacteria build up with malignant illness
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – When was your last trip to the dentist? If it’s been a while you might want to consider making an appointment. The sooner the better. Several studies link a build up of mouth bacteria with a high risk of at least four chronic diseases including cancer, diabetes, heart and Alzheimer’s disease. But there’s more.
Actors Theatre of Indiana rings in the holidays with musical favorites – all at Feinstein’s
As the month of December approaches, please plan to spend a couple evenings with Actors Theatre of Indiana (ATI) to help get you into the holiday spirit. Just in time and updated to celebrate the holidays, on Thursday, Dec. 1, Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel will present Don Farrell and the Terry Woods Orchestra in ONE VOICE: The Music of Manilow. Manilow’s music touched folks around the world, so come to Feinstein’s and celebrate the one who wrote the songs with such romantic, lush, and melodic melodies that shaped the songbook of generations of music lovers.
Indiana lawmakers consider infringing on discretion of locally elected prosecutors
The Indiana General Assembly appears far from achieving consensus on whether, or how, to sanction county prosecutors who categorically decline to file charges for specific crimes. In August, Hoosier lawmakers established a Prosecutorial Oversight Task Force in Senate Enrolled Act 1 to evaluate different means of compelling prosecutors to enforce...
'He's awesome.' | Brownsburg pizza shop owner cuts employees in on profits after they ask to open on Thanksgiving Day
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — It's become a holiday tradition for employees at Rockstar Pizza in Brownsburg. "Even though we're at work, we still want to have a nice Thanksgiving meal together," said Dani Pryor. Pryor is celebrating Thanksgiving with her sister, mom and her co-workers at Rockstar Pizza. Everyone brought...
Visit with Santa & Mrs. Claus at Sheridan Public Library
It’s that merry time of year! Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit the Sheridan Public Library, 103 W. 1st St., from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Bring your list and enjoy some Christmas cheer as Santa and Mrs. Claus hand out craft bags with wooden toys (available while supplies last). Thank you to Carmel Kiwanis for donation of these toys.
David L. Williams
David L. Williams, 81, Noblesville, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born on September 7, 1941, to Dee and Ella (McCann) Williams in Sparta, Tenn. David worked on the line for Chrysler Corp. in Kokomo. He was a member of Noblesville...
What Noblesville native became a popular pulp fiction author?
1886 – Author Rex Stout was born in Noblesville to Quaker parents. He served in the Navy and became a popular writer of pulp fiction. His early stories spanned genres including romance, adventure, science fiction and fantasy. He is best remembered for his Nero Wolfe detective series. During World War II he campaigned against Nazism through his work with the War Writers Board.
Do not interrogate our kids
During the Nov. 15 Noblesville Schools Board of Trustees meeting, there was a first reading introduced to policy 5540 titled “THE SCHOOLS AND GOVERNMENTAL AGENCIES” which relates to how Department of Child Safety (DCS) can interact with students. There are several notable proposed changes that require scrutiny. For...
Helen Daisy Dash
Helen Daisy Dash, 90, Noblesville, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at IU Health North Hospital in Carmel. She was born on June 6, 1932, to Lewis and Lucille (Braddock) Dahlke in Noblesville. Daisy was a 1950 graduate of Noblesville High School and worked on the assembly line at...
