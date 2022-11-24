ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noblesville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Current Publishing

Hoosier Environmental Council recognizes local farmer, group

A Noblesville farmer and a local grassroots group were among a dozen recipients recognized by the Hoosier Environmental Council at the 2022 Greening the Statehouse event in Westfield last month. The Greening the Statehouse event, which was held Oct. 15 at the IMMI Conference Center, is the largest annual gathering...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Westfield Education Foundation raffles rare bourbons for scholarships

Raffle entrants can win 8-bottle set of Blanton’s and elusive Van Winkle Special Reserve. The Westfield Education Foundation (WEF) is raffling off rare bourbons in order to raise funds in support of its mission to help Westfield graduates continue their education with scholarships as well as supporting current teachers with grants to support their creative classroom initiatives. The bourbon and jewelry being raffled are:
WESTFIELD, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel High School Planetarium to hold family-friendly “Season of Light” event

Join the Carmel High School Planetarium Club for “Season of Light,” a delightful multimedia presentation celebrating the world’s most endearing holiday customs, including candy canes, candles, Yule logs, holly wreathes, gift giving, and merrymaking. Learn about the changing seasons, winter constellations, star phenomena, and much more. “Season...
CARMEL, IN
lonelyplanet.com

Cafeteria culture in Indiana: try the ultimate comfort food

Dine out at one of Indiana's famous cafeterias with these top tips on where to go and what to eat © Jeffrey Isaac Greenberg 4+ / Alamy. Strawberry pie, blueberry pie, cherry pie. Fluffy lemon meringue and gooey, crunchy pecan. Chocolate cream, banana cream, coconut cream, all piled high with gravity-defying layers of whipped topping.
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Center for the Performing Arts expands venue rental operations

Under new vice president, special events staff grows to meet demand. The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel has made several personnel moves as it expands its special events and venue rental operations. In addition to its three performance venues – the Palladium, the Tarkington, and the Studio Theater...
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Santa tours begin Sunday in Carmel

Two years after making his inaugural tour of Carmel in a fire truck – visiting families sheltered at home during the COVID-19 pandemic – Santa will be making a return visit this holiday season with more tours and more opportunities to see the Jolly Old Elf and his friends from the Carmel Fire, Police and Street departments.
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Fishers ushers in holidays with ‘NPT Night Lights’

Head downtown as Fishers Parks lights up the night on the Nickel Plate Trail. Through the month of December, enjoy NPT Night Lights, a new light display along the downtown portion of the Nickel Plate Trail, presented by Centier Bank. Access to the Nickel Plate Trail and NPT Night Lights is free.
FISHERS, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Now, They Don’t Even Need The Stamp

INDIANAPOLIS—Long ago, my mentor, the departed and much-missed Harvey Jacobs, gave me some sage advice. In those days, Harvey and I both worked for The Indianapolis News, which is also much missed. Harvey was the editor of the opinion pages. I was one of his editorial writers and a fledgling columnist.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Westfield in Lights moves to Grand Junction Plaza

Westfield in Lights makes its move to Grand Junction Plaza from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event, hosted by Westfield Welcome and presented by Downtown Westfield Association, includes outdoor activities, winter-themed games, food vendors, retail merchants, and live entertainment. “We are thrilled to host Westfield in...
WESTFIELD, IN
Indy with Kids

The Indiana Rail Road’s Santa Train is Coming to Bargersville

The Indiana Rail Road is rolling its vintage red Santa Train into towns across Indiana again for its 32nd year, and Bargersville’s Santa Train stop is one you don’t want to miss! The town in Johnson County south of Indy is Santa’s first stop on Friday, December 2, and will include fun treats, live reindeer, a Christmas Market, and more.
BARGERSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Scientists tie oral bacteria build up with malignant illness

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – When was your last trip to the dentist? If it’s been a while you might want to consider making an appointment. The sooner the better. Several studies link a build up of mouth bacteria with a high risk of at least four chronic diseases including cancer, diabetes, heart and Alzheimer’s disease. But there’s more.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Actors Theatre of Indiana rings in the holidays with musical favorites – all at Feinstein’s

As the month of December approaches, please plan to spend a couple evenings with Actors Theatre of Indiana (ATI) to help get you into the holiday spirit. Just in time and updated to celebrate the holidays, on Thursday, Dec. 1, Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel will present Don Farrell and the Terry Woods Orchestra in ONE VOICE: The Music of Manilow. Manilow’s music touched folks around the world, so come to Feinstein’s and celebrate the one who wrote the songs with such romantic, lush, and melodic melodies that shaped the songbook of generations of music lovers.
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Visit with Santa & Mrs. Claus at Sheridan Public Library

It’s that merry time of year! Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit the Sheridan Public Library, 103 W. 1st St., from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Bring your list and enjoy some Christmas cheer as Santa and Mrs. Claus hand out craft bags with wooden toys (available while supplies last). Thank you to Carmel Kiwanis for donation of these toys.
SHERIDAN, IN
readthereporter.com

David L. Williams

David L. Williams, 81, Noblesville, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born on September 7, 1941, to Dee and Ella (McCann) Williams in Sparta, Tenn. David worked on the line for Chrysler Corp. in Kokomo. He was a member of Noblesville...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

What Noblesville native became a popular pulp fiction author?

1886 – Author Rex Stout was born in Noblesville to Quaker parents. He served in the Navy and became a popular writer of pulp fiction. His early stories spanned genres including romance, adventure, science fiction and fantasy. He is best remembered for his Nero Wolfe detective series. During World War II he campaigned against Nazism through his work with the War Writers Board.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Do not interrogate our kids

During the Nov. 15 Noblesville Schools Board of Trustees meeting, there was a first reading introduced to policy 5540 titled “THE SCHOOLS AND GOVERNMENTAL AGENCIES” which relates to how Department of Child Safety (DCS) can interact with students. There are several notable proposed changes that require scrutiny. For...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Helen Daisy Dash

Helen Daisy Dash, 90, Noblesville, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at IU Health North Hospital in Carmel. She was born on June 6, 1932, to Lewis and Lucille (Braddock) Dahlke in Noblesville. Daisy was a 1950 graduate of Noblesville High School and worked on the assembly line at...
NOBLESVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy