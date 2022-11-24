Read full article on original website
indypolitics.org
A Few Minutes with Governor Holcomb
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb tells Indy Politics that any property tax relief Hoosiers might receive next session should be part of a broader discussion regarding taxes. Holcomb made his comments Thursday at the annual Mozel Sanders Thanksgiving Dinner. In addition, the Governor said he was aware of lawmakers’ skepticism of...
WOWO News
Marijuana Debate Ramping Up Amid Next Legislative Session
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): Legislative leaders in the Indiana Statehouse said during Organization Day earlier this month that you could see some movement on decriminalizing some sort of marijuana use in Indiana. House Speaker Todd Huston (R) left things vague on the subject, but rest assured one person whose position...
Republican challenger concedes Indiana House District 71 race
Democratic incumbent state Rep. Rita Fleming retained her District 71 seat after a vote recanvass boosted her vote totals.
wevv.com
Indiana lawmakers consider infringing on discretion of locally elected prosecutors
The Indiana General Assembly appears far from achieving consensus on whether, or how, to sanction county prosecutors who categorically decline to file charges for specific crimes. In August, Hoosier lawmakers established a Prosecutorial Oversight Task Force in Senate Enrolled Act 1 to evaluate different means of compelling prosecutors to enforce...
95.3 MNC
Marijuana, abortion, tax possibilities in Indiana next year
You likely won’t hear anything from the state legislature this coming year about abortion. But, you might hear at least some discussions about decriminalizing marijuana, and helping provide some relief on property taxes. You may be paying a lot more in property taxes as home valuations have gone up....
readthereporter.com
Latinas Welding Guild: paving a path for women
Inside the shop, sparks flew. Women aimed welding guns at hunks of metal, their guns sizzling and popping. Helmets shielded their eyes. One evening in April, an instructor timed the women as they practiced for their upcoming welding certification test. Now at the end of their coursework, the dozen women would soon be joining 87 others who have completed training at the Latinas Welding Guild – nearly 100 welders in all.
lonelyplanet.com
Cafeteria culture in Indiana: try the ultimate comfort food
Dine out at one of Indiana's famous cafeterias with these top tips on where to go and what to eat © Jeffrey Isaac Greenberg 4+ / Alamy. Strawberry pie, blueberry pie, cherry pie. Fluffy lemon meringue and gooey, crunchy pecan. Chocolate cream, banana cream, coconut cream, all piled high with gravity-defying layers of whipped topping.
readthereporter.com
Join Actors Theatre of Indiana to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year
“Celebrate the Holidays with ATI” returns this season. The tradition continues, also at the elegant and beautiful Feinstein’s. Join ATI and celebrate the season. Hear the music we all know and love, plus plan for some talented special guests to join in the fun. Judy Fitzgerald, Cynthia Collins,...
Here are the birds seen most commonly in Indiana
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Indiana using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. […]
readthereporter.com
Indiana Technology & Innovation Association releases 2023 policy priorities to accelerate innovation economy
The Indiana Technology & Innovation Association (ITIA) has released its 2023 policy priorities to accelerate the innovation economy. ITIA announced its priorities at its annual Legislative Update event co-hosted by TechPoint and sponsored by AT&T and Salesforce. Nearly 130 tech leaders, two dozen state legislators and several members of the Governor’s administration attended.
readthereporter.com
Do not interrogate our kids
During the Nov. 15 Noblesville Schools Board of Trustees meeting, there was a first reading introduced to policy 5540 titled “THE SCHOOLS AND GOVERNMENTAL AGENCIES” which relates to how Department of Child Safety (DCS) can interact with students. There are several notable proposed changes that require scrutiny. For...
Get Muddy at These ATV Trails Around the Southern Indiana Area
As the saying goes, "Life begins at the end of your comfort zone." Riding an ATV was DEFINITELY outside my comfort zone until I learned last year. I grew up in St. Louis, a city girl through and through. We didn't own ATVs, let alone know how to drive them.
readthereporter.com
Newly elected officials to be sworn in on Dec. 13
Swearing-in ceremonies for Hamilton County’s newly elected and re-elected officials will be held Dec. 13 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Mill Top Banquet and Conference, 802 Mulberry St., Noblesville. Thirteen county officials, all Republicans, will be sworn in at the ceremonial event. Terms for officials elected in November...
readthereporter.com
Shawn Davis is ‘Westfield famous’ for being behind the camera
This month’s WISH-TV Golden Apple Award winner uses his media skills to motivate students in Westfield. WISH-TV is Indiana’s education station and News 8 honors outstanding teachers every month with the Golden Apple Award. It comes with a trophy and a $500 school supply shopping spree at Teachers’ Treasures.
Tire Review
Best-One Indiana Starts November Food drive
Best-One Indiana‘s November food drive is titled “Spread The Love: Wipe Out Hunger Foodraiser.” Now in its fourth year of running this campaign, the company says it intends to fill food bank shelves across Central Indiana. Best-One collects jars of peanut butter and jelly at each of...
readthereporter.com
Coach Maloney saves a life while teaching
Tony Maloney, Head Coach at Orangetheory Fitness (OTF) in Noblesville, was recently given two awards for saving a life. A few weeks ago, an incident occurred during one of his classes at OTF that led to lifesaving measures being taken, such as the use of an AED and CPR. Maloney handled the situation with calm and courageous leadership. Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen presented the city’s Partner in Progress Award, and the Noblesville Fire Department presented the Civilian Certificate of Recognition for his heroic actions.
readthereporter.com
What Noblesville native became a popular pulp fiction author?
1886 – Author Rex Stout was born in Noblesville to Quaker parents. He served in the Navy and became a popular writer of pulp fiction. His early stories spanned genres including romance, adventure, science fiction and fantasy. He is best remembered for his Nero Wolfe detective series. During World War II he campaigned against Nazism through his work with the War Writers Board.
WLKY.com
Must-see holiday light attractions in Louisville, southern Indiana for 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville and southern Indiana know how to get in the Christmas spirit. Whether that's stringing lights over a huge Christmas tree downtown or doing the same in an underground cave, there's no lack of spreading cheer. But if you're looking for things to get you in...
readthereporter.com
Swimming: Fishers powers through to victory in double dual meet
The Fishers and Westfield swim teams traveled to Brownsburg Saturday morning for a double dual meet. The Tigers beat both of their opponents in both the girls and boys contests. Fishers won all 12 of the girls events, with Avery Stein a double winner in the individual medley and backstroke. In the boys meet, the Tigers placed first in 10 events; Connor Carlile paced the 50 and 100 freestyle races.
readthereporter.com
‘Rocks crush Wildkats in season opener
The Westfield boys basketball team began its season Saturday with an intriguing matchup at CSI Gymnasium. The Shamrocks hosted Kokomo in a re-match of last season’s Class 4A Logansport regional championship. The Wildkats won the regional, but Westfield turned the tables on Saturday, coming back to beat Kokomo 47-39.
