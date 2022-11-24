Tony Maloney, Head Coach at Orangetheory Fitness (OTF) in Noblesville, was recently given two awards for saving a life. A few weeks ago, an incident occurred during one of his classes at OTF that led to lifesaving measures being taken, such as the use of an AED and CPR. Maloney handled the situation with calm and courageous leadership. Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen presented the city’s Partner in Progress Award, and the Noblesville Fire Department presented the Civilian Certificate of Recognition for his heroic actions.

