Pittsburgh, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins to wear 5th jersey for Winter Classic

The Pittsburgh Penguins will wear a fifth different jersey this season for their 37th game of the regular season Jan. 2 against the Boston Bruins at Fenway Park, a contest the NHL labels as the Winter Classic. On Friday, the league unveiled the uniforms the Penguins and Bruins will wear...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Locker Room: Frustration Oozes From Every Corner

Frustration, spoken, unspoken and widely eluded to, permeated the Pittsburgh Penguins’ public thoughts Saturday after their 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at PPG Paints Arena. Winger Rickard Rakell actually used the word. Others were less direct. None were as indirect as center and team captain Sidney Crosby,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Oilers and Penguins Could Make 1-for-1 Trade Hints NHL Scribe

Jonathan Willis certainly isn’t saying there’s a trade in the works, but the NHL journalist for The Athletic has connected the dots and suggested there might be a fit for both the Edmonton Oilers and Pittsburgh Penguins as trade partners. Noting that each team has a winger that is underperforming based on expectations, perhaps the two clubs could make a one-for-one trade that would benefit everyone involved.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Penguins Depth Dominates Flyers in First Meeting of Season

No matter their standing at a given time, when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers meet, it’s a tough matchup. While that’s usually the outlook for the rivalry, the Penguins put on a Black Friday beat down in Philadelphia. The first meeting of the season between the two...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Georgiev makes 41 saves in Avalanche win against Stars

DENVER -- Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves for the Colorado Avalanche in a 4-1 win against the Dallas Stars at Ball Arena on Saturday. "It was a lot of shots, but I feel like we were playing a really, really good game," Georgiev said. "We had a lot of penalty kill situations in the second, that's when they had some of their most dangerous chances, but 5-on-5, I think we played much better."
DALLAS, TX
Tribune-Review

Penguins' fourth liners spark rout of Flyers

The Pittsburgh Penguins are not an outfit that is blessed with an abundance of toughness, at least not in the traditional definition of the term. While other teams might stow a bigger, stronger, combative forward on their fourth line, the Penguins’ fourth line offers little in the way of an intimidating presence.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Senators, Maple Leafs, Ducks, Oilers, Penguins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are more specifics when it comes to how many teams the Ottawa Senators have had conversations with about trading for a defenseman. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs have their hands somewhat tied based on the timing of multiple injuries on their blue line.

