During the month of December, Fishers Arts Council (FAC) will shine a spotlight on 10 Hamilton County artists who are “Up and Coming” and “New to Fishers.”. Their artwork will be on display from Dec. 5 to 30 in the Gallery at the Collaboration Hub at Hamilton County Community Foundation, 11810 Technology Drive, Fishers, and can be viewed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with a few exceptions for holiday closures. A special “Meet the Artists” panel will be offered during the Second Friday reception at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 – and guests are welcome to drop in anytime from 6 to 8 p.m. for the family friendly event.

FISHERS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO