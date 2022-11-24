Read full article on original website
Guerin Catholic secures first win of the season
Guerin Catholic’s boys basketball team got its first win of the season Saturday, beating Cardinal Ritter 60-50 at the Eagles Nest in the second game of a girls-boys doubleheader. The Raiders led 15-12 after the first quarter. The Golden Eagles came back to lead 25-23 at halftime, then powered...
Fishers girls drop home game against Fort Wayne Snider
Fishers fell to Fort Wayne Snider 74-63 in a Saturday game at the Tiger Den. The Class 4A No. 3 Tigers led 17-11 after the first quarter and 29-26 at halftime. But the Panthers took over in the third period, outscoring Fishers 25-8 for a 51-37 lead. The Tigers poured in 26 points in the fourth quarter, but Snider stayed in front by scoring 23 points.
Noblesville girls drop first game this season, Dani Mendez puts up career-high 26 points
It was a tough night for Noblesville at the Sneakers for Santa Shootout at Brownsburg on Saturday night. The Class 4A No. 3 Millers fell to 4A No. 1 South Bend Washington 77-56 in a battle between two defending state champions. Noblesville won the 4A state title last year, while the Panthers won the 3A state championship and are playing up in 4A this year on the success factor.
Sheridan falls to Southmont
Sheridan’s boys basketball team dropped an away game to Southmont 59-43 on Saturday. The Mounties led 16-10 after one quarter and 31-23 at halftime, then held the Blackhawks to five points in the third period to take further control of the game. Caleb Wright led Sheridan with 16 points,...
Hot-shooting Millers waste no time taking down Olympians to open season
NOBLESVILLE – Going into the new season, Noblesville boys basketball coach Scott McClelland emphasized that his team needed to be “a lot tougher defensively” in order to have a good campaign this year. The Millers got off to a good start when it came to that goal....
Tigers take down La Porte in home game
Fishers picked up its first win of the season Saturday afternoon, beating La Porte 70-55 at the Tiger Den. The game was tied at 18-18 after one quarter, then the Slicers inched ahead 32-31 by halftime. Sophomore Jalen Haralson scored 10 points for Fishers in the first half, with Taden Metzger hitting three 3-pointers.
‘Rocks crush Wildkats in season opener
The Westfield boys basketball team began its season Saturday with an intriguing matchup at CSI Gymnasium. The Shamrocks hosted Kokomo in a re-match of last season’s Class 4A Logansport regional championship. The Wildkats won the regional, but Westfield turned the tables on Saturday, coming back to beat Kokomo 47-39.
Fishers girls drop nailbiter at Zionsville
Fishers dropped a close Hoosier Crossroads Conference game at Zionsville on Tuesday, 51-49. The Class 4A No. 6 Eagles led 10-9 after the first quarter. The 4A No. 3 Tigers came back to take a 26-21 lead at halftime, with Karina Scott making three 3-pointers. Zionsville cut the Fishers lead to 35-34 after three quarters, then scored 17 points in the fourth.
Trailblazers show Shortridge how to start season off right
The University boys turned up the defensive intensity in the second half and pulled away for a 58-38 win at Indianapolis Shortridge. Sabien Cain had 19 points and Andre Ozlowski added 17 points in the Trailblazers’ season opener. University trailed 24-20 with 3:25 left in the second quarter before...
Winning a football sectional in a small town like mine
The Sheridan Student Column is brought to readers by Sheridan High School’s 10th grade English class, taught by Abby Williams. Growing up in Sheridan has always been about football: every Friday night I would go to the games to watch the Blackhawks. Watching them win their sectional in 2012, I had thought that would be cool to do someday.
‘Hounds trip up in third quarter, fall to Moline
Carmel traveled to Moline, Ill. on Saturday to participate in the Kevin Brown Tournament of Champions. The Greyhounds fell to Moline 63-54. Carmel led 20-15 after the first quarter, but Moline came back to tie it up at halftime, 32-32. Moline then outscored the ‘Hounds 15-8 in the third quarter, and held on in the fourth.
Swimming: Fishers powers through to victory in double dual meet
The Fishers and Westfield swim teams traveled to Brownsburg Saturday morning for a double dual meet. The Tigers beat both of their opponents in both the girls and boys contests. Fishers won all 12 of the girls events, with Avery Stein a double winner in the individual medley and backstroke. In the boys meet, the Tigers placed first in 10 events; Connor Carlile paced the 50 and 100 freestyle races.
David L. Williams
David L. Williams, 81, Noblesville, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born on September 7, 1941, to Dee and Ella (McCann) Williams in Sparta, Tenn. David worked on the line for Chrysler Corp. in Kokomo. He was a member of Noblesville...
Helen Daisy Dash
Helen Daisy Dash, 90, Noblesville, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at IU Health North Hospital in Carmel. She was born on June 6, 1932, to Lewis and Lucille (Braddock) Dahlke in Noblesville. Daisy was a 1950 graduate of Noblesville High School and worked on the assembly line at...
What Noblesville native became a popular pulp fiction author?
1886 – Author Rex Stout was born in Noblesville to Quaker parents. He served in the Navy and became a popular writer of pulp fiction. His early stories spanned genres including romance, adventure, science fiction and fantasy. He is best remembered for his Nero Wolfe detective series. During World War II he campaigned against Nazism through his work with the War Writers Board.
Join Actors Theatre of Indiana to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year
“Celebrate the Holidays with ATI” returns this season. The tradition continues, also at the elegant and beautiful Feinstein’s. Join ATI and celebrate the season. Hear the music we all know and love, plus plan for some talented special guests to join in the fun. Judy Fitzgerald, Cynthia Collins,...
Actors Theatre of Indiana rings in the holidays with musical favorites – all at Feinstein’s
As the month of December approaches, please plan to spend a couple evenings with Actors Theatre of Indiana (ATI) to help get you into the holiday spirit. Just in time and updated to celebrate the holidays, on Thursday, Dec. 1, Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel will present Don Farrell and the Terry Woods Orchestra in ONE VOICE: The Music of Manilow. Manilow’s music touched folks around the world, so come to Feinstein’s and celebrate the one who wrote the songs with such romantic, lush, and melodic melodies that shaped the songbook of generations of music lovers.
Emerging artists on display in Fishers
During the month of December, Fishers Arts Council (FAC) will shine a spotlight on 10 Hamilton County artists who are “Up and Coming” and “New to Fishers.”. Their artwork will be on display from Dec. 5 to 30 in the Gallery at the Collaboration Hub at Hamilton County Community Foundation, 11810 Technology Drive, Fishers, and can be viewed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with a few exceptions for holiday closures. A special “Meet the Artists” panel will be offered during the Second Friday reception at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 – and guests are welcome to drop in anytime from 6 to 8 p.m. for the family friendly event.
Carmel High School Planetarium to hold family-friendly “Season of Light” event
Join the Carmel High School Planetarium Club for “Season of Light,” a delightful multimedia presentation celebrating the world’s most endearing holiday customs, including candy canes, candles, Yule logs, holly wreathes, gift giving, and merrymaking. Learn about the changing seasons, winter constellations, star phenomena, and much more. “Season...
Westfield in Lights moves to Grand Junction Plaza
Westfield in Lights makes its move to Grand Junction Plaza from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event, hosted by Westfield Welcome and presented by Downtown Westfield Association, includes outdoor activities, winter-themed games, food vendors, retail merchants, and live entertainment. “We are thrilled to host Westfield in...
