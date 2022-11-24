ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Protests across China as anger mounts over zero-Covid policy

Hundreds of people took to the streets in Beijing and Shanghai on Sunday to protest against China's zero-Covid policy in a rare outpouring of public anger against the state. A deadly fire on Thursday in Urumqi, the capital of northwest China's Xinjiang region, has become a fresh catalyst for public anger, with many blaming lengthy Covid lockdowns for hampering rescue efforts.
Idaho State Journal

AP PHOTOS: Bright shops enliven Congo's dark days

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Saturday morning in Goma, the lakeside capital of eastern Congo is as busy as any other day of the week, despite tensions caused by recent fighting between M23 rebels and government forces north of the city. Hundreds of taxi-motorcycles weave through the packed streets of...
Idaho State Journal

Taiwan president resigns as party leader after election loss

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen resigned as head of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party following local election losses on Saturday in which voters chose the opposition Nationalist party in several major races across the self-ruled island. Concerns about threats from rival China, which claims Taiwan as...
Idaho State Journal

1 dead, up to 12 missing in landslide on Italian island

MILAN (AP) — Heavy rainfall triggered a massive landslide early Saturday on the southern Italian resort island of Ischia that destroyed buildings and swept parked cars into the sea, leaving at least one person dead and up to 12 missing. The body of a woman was pulled from the...
Idaho State Journal

New Malaysian PM Anwar vows to heal divided nation, economy

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Long-time reformist leader Anwar Ibrahim was sworn in as Malaysia's prime minister Thursday and vowed to heal a racially divided nation, fight corruption and revive an economy struggling with the rising cost of living. His rise to the top a was a victory for...
The Associated Press

Costa Rica rallies late to beat Japan 1-0 in Group E

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Keysher Fuller scored in the 81st minute to lift Costa Rica to a 1-0 victory over Japan on Sunday, leaving both teams with three points after two games in Group E of the World Cup. Fuller, who took advantage of a defensive error when...
Idaho State Journal

EU nations fail to close rift on gas prices as cold sets in

BRUSSELS (AP) — On winter's doorstep, European Union nations again failed to bridge bitter disagreements over a natural gas price cap Thursday as they struggle to effectively shield 450 million citizens from massive increases in their utility bills. An emergency meeting of energy ministers only showed how the energy...
Idaho State Journal

Iran government supporters confront protesters at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Tensions ran high at Iran’s second match at the World Cup on Friday as fans supporting the Iranian government harassed those protesting against it and stadium security seized flags, T-shirts and other items expressing support for the protest movement that has gripped the Islamic Republic.
Idaho State Journal

Asian shares mixed as investors eye Tokyo inflation data

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Friday as worries deepened about the regional economy and Japan reported higher-than-expected inflation. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong, but rose in Sydney and Shanghai. Oil prices advanced.

Comments / 0

Community Policy