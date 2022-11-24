Read full article on original website
Why protesters in China are holding up white paper
Protests erupted across China, including at universities, in an unprecedented show of defiance against the country's zero-Covid policy.
Protests across China as anger mounts over zero-Covid policy
Hundreds of people took to the streets in Beijing and Shanghai on Sunday to protest against China's zero-Covid policy in a rare outpouring of public anger against the state. A deadly fire on Thursday in Urumqi, the capital of northwest China's Xinjiang region, has become a fresh catalyst for public anger, with many blaming lengthy Covid lockdowns for hampering rescue efforts.
AP PHOTOS: Bright shops enliven Congo's dark days
GOMA, Congo (AP) — Saturday morning in Goma, the lakeside capital of eastern Congo is as busy as any other day of the week, despite tensions caused by recent fighting between M23 rebels and government forces north of the city. Hundreds of taxi-motorcycles weave through the packed streets of...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Power, heat still in short supply
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine's government appealed to people to conserve energy amid relentless Russian strikes that have halved the country's power capacity, as the United Nations health body warned of a humanitarian disaster in Ukraine this winter.
Taiwan president resigns as party leader after election loss
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen resigned as head of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party following local election losses on Saturday in which voters chose the opposition Nationalist party in several major races across the self-ruled island. Concerns about threats from rival China, which claims Taiwan as...
1 dead, up to 12 missing in landslide on Italian island
MILAN (AP) — Heavy rainfall triggered a massive landslide early Saturday on the southern Italian resort island of Ischia that destroyed buildings and swept parked cars into the sea, leaving at least one person dead and up to 12 missing. The body of a woman was pulled from the...
New Malaysian PM Anwar vows to heal divided nation, economy
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Long-time reformist leader Anwar Ibrahim was sworn in as Malaysia's prime minister Thursday and vowed to heal a racially divided nation, fight corruption and revive an economy struggling with the rising cost of living. His rise to the top a was a victory for...
Costa Rica rallies late to beat Japan 1-0 in Group E
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Keysher Fuller scored in the 81st minute to lift Costa Rica to a 1-0 victory over Japan on Sunday, leaving both teams with three points after two games in Group E of the World Cup. Fuller, who took advantage of a defensive error when...
EU nations fail to close rift on gas prices as cold sets in
BRUSSELS (AP) — On winter's doorstep, European Union nations again failed to bridge bitter disagreements over a natural gas price cap Thursday as they struggle to effectively shield 450 million citizens from massive increases in their utility bills. An emergency meeting of energy ministers only showed how the energy...
Iran government supporters confront protesters at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Tensions ran high at Iran’s second match at the World Cup on Friday as fans supporting the Iranian government harassed those protesting against it and stadium security seized flags, T-shirts and other items expressing support for the protest movement that has gripped the Islamic Republic.
Asian shares mixed as investors eye Tokyo inflation data
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Friday as worries deepened about the regional economy and Japan reported higher-than-expected inflation. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong, but rose in Sydney and Shanghai. Oil prices advanced.
