Water boil order issued for more than 2 million in Houston. HOUSTON (AP) — Officials say more than 2 million people in the Houston area remain under a boil order notice after a power outage caused low water pressure at a water purification plant. The advisory — which means water must be boiled before it’s used for cooking, bathing or drinking — also prompted schools in the Houston area to close Monday. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says the city believes the water is safe but a boil order was required because of the drop Sunday in water pressure. Water sampling began Monday morning and the notice could be lifted by early Tuesday at the latest, once the state’s environmental agency gives an all-clear. Turner said two electrical transformers failed, causing power outages at the water plant.
Trump news – live: McCarthy and McConnell weigh in on Kanye West and Nick Fuentes Mar-a-Lago meeting
Criticism continues to pour in after the former president hosted a meeting at Mar-a-Lago with Kanye West, who has gone on an antisemitic rampage of late, and his associate Nick Fuentes, one of the US’s most notorious white supremacist activists.On Tuesday, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell condemned the meeting and said that it may have ruined Donald Trump’s chances in 2024.“Anyone meeting with people advocating that point of view, in my judgment, are highly unlikely to ever be elected president of the United States.”House Republican Leader took a weaker stance – condemning Mr Fuentes but refusing to condemn Mr...
Trump finally gives an inch as top Senate Republicans rip him for dinner with 2 antisemites
The uproar over Trump’s dinner with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes has now reached the Republican Senate leadership, along with the Jewish community.
Next generation: Hakeem Jeffries set to lead House Democrats
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Emboldened House Democrats are poised to usher in a new generation of leaders with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries becoming the first Black American to head a major political party in Congress as long-serving Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her team step aside. Showing rare party unity...
Trump campaign increasing screening after Nick Fuentes dinner
Former President Trump’s campaign is increasing its vetting protocols following his widely criticized dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes, sources told The Associated Press. A senior campaign official will be present with Trump at all times, one of the sources said. Fuentes attended a dinner at Mar-a-Lago last week...
USA’s Antonee Robinson wins praise for comforting Iran players at World Cup
Much was made of the geopolitics surrounding USA’s World Cup match with Iran on Tuesday, but the animosity between the two countries’ governments was not reflected on the pitch. After the Americans sealed a tense 1-0 victory to progress to the knockout stages in Qatar, the USA full-back...
