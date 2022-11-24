Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Final-snap field goal lifts Gladwin past Frankenmuth for historic D5 title
Frankenmuth and Gladwin play Division 5 football final at Ford Field — DETROIT, MI --First downs were a fight, yards were hard and points were at a premium. And a championship would be cherished. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links...
MLive.com
Gladwin able to put together a drive when it mattered
DETROIT -- Up until the final two minutes of the third quarter of Saturday’s Division 5 state championship game, the Gladwin offense had managed a total of 66 yards. The Flying G’s managed a couple of big plays late in the third quarter, then the offense bogged down again for much of the fourth until getting one final possession.
MLive.com
‘Football kid’ Ben Sporman earns Golden Helmet Player of the Year for Class A
BAY CITY, MI -- Football can be a test of toughness. And Ben Sporman aces that exam every Friday. The Bay City Central is a true football player, a true linebacker, a true tough guy. And the Wolves made his hard-nosed mentality the centerpiece of their defense for three years.
MLive.com
Defense kept coming through for Frankenmuth
DETROIT -- At one point this season, the Frankenmuth defense was a puzzle no team could solve. The Eagles opened the season with a 27-2 win over Goodrich, then later in the year had back-to-back-to-back shutouts of Bay City John Glenn, Freeland and Bridgeport. Alma, Garber and Powers managed a touchdown each the last three weeks of the regular season. Frankenmuth entered Saturday’s Division 5 state championship game against Gladwin having allowed a total of 13 points in four postseason games, shutouts of Swan Valley and Country Day, and allowing a score each against Birch Run and Hamady.
MLive.com
Here comes the boom as Keagan Bender bangs his way to Golden Helmet for Class D
AU GRES, MI – Keagan Bender let’s his pads do the talking. And his message is received loud and clear. The Au Gres senior bangs and booms his way around the football field in thunderous fashion, whether he’s laying the lumber as a heavy-hitting linebacker or delivering the punishment as a bulldozing fullback.
Frankenmuth, Gladwin hungry to make history in Division 5 football state final
Two days after a Thanksgiving feast, Frankenmuth and Gladwin face each other for the Division 5 football state championship. And it might come down to appetite.
MLive.com
Brawny back Ethan Wissner has brains to match as Golden Helmet Class C winner
Ethan Wissner always begins the game in full contact mode. Four rough and tough quarters later, opponents realize the Laker senior has no other gear. “He is legit scary,” Laker coach Dave LeVasseur said. “He does not slow down on contact. He just tears through people. “He does...
wsgw.com
Gladwin, Saginaw County Boards of Commission Friendly HS Football Wager
Two local high scool football teams will be competing against each in a state final match up on Saturday, and local elected officials have a friendly wager on the match. The Frankenmuth Eagles will face the Gladwin Flying G’s at Ford Field in Detroit at 4:30 p.m. for the Division 5 State Finals. Both teams are 13-0. The Boards of Commissioners of both counties have agreed to provide a gift basket filled with items representative of each county to the winning county’s board.
MLive.com
After greatest win in team history, Gladwin has more daunting tasks to tackle
GLADWIN, MI – They just might be talking about that victory forever in Gladwin. But they’re trying to forget about it this week.
MLive.com
Gladwin’s state-title quest comes down to ‘Something’s gotta give’ clash
GLADWIN, MI – In the thin margin between improbable and impossible, Gladwin thrives. And the Flying G’s are relishing the chance to roam in that realm once again.
Detroit News
Can Michigan's wild turkeys survive larger hunts?
A pugnacious flock of turkeys once ran wild in the central Michigan city of Midland. They chased joggers and attacked elementary schoolers waiting for bus rides to school in the early 2000s, said Adam Bump, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources upland bird game specialist who was stationed nearby at the time.
Central Michigan Life
Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe distributes $2 million grant to local governments, schools
On Nov. 18 Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe (SCIT) announced the distribution of the two percent grant to local government agencies and schools' projects. Erik Rodriguez, a public relations director at the SCIT, said the two percent grant has been around for 28 years. It helps establish relationships with local governments and school districts and helps to meet the needs of citizens.
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, November 26
Local businesses are hoping to strike gold on Small Business Saturday. Mid-Michigan mom didn’t hesitate to help with aftermath of Hurricane Ian. It was one of the toughest decisions Jennifer Gruesbeck has ever had to make - should she put her life in mid-Michigan as a mom and Covenant medical assistant on hold and head to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian relief or not?
wcsx.com
Michigan Will Soon Have a New Largest Indoor Waterpark
A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it’s indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan’s cold winter months. That lodge is the...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan
Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
Saginaw’s Brian d’Arcy James nominated for performance in ‘The Cathedral’
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw-born Broadway and film performer Brian d’Arcy James was named among the year’s best supporting actors by the Independent Spirit Awards. He was among 10 nominees announced in the Best Supporting Performance category for the awards organization that annually recognizes outstanding independent filmmaking. He...
Modern prairie-style home in wooded Midland subdivision listed for $931k
MIDLAND, MI — A brand new modern prairie-style home by Cobblestone is for sale in Midland County’s Larkin Township. The 2,628-square-foot home, located at 3269 Pine Bluff Court in Cobblestone’s Siebert Woods subdivision, built this year and priced at $931,600, is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes across the state are featured every Wednesday.
wsgw.com
Saginaw Actor Nominated for Role in The Cathedral
Saginaw native and Hollywood actor Brian d’Arcy James has been nominated for a prestigious award for his role in an independent film. The actor portrays Richard Damrosch in the film The Cathedral. He was nominated for the 2023 Independent Spirit Award in the category of Supporting Performance in a Film, which is his first film nomination for an individual performance.
Michigan State troopers struck by alleged drunk driver
Two Michigan State troopers were injured after their vehicle was struck by a drunk driver.
Curbside yard waste pickup in Saginaw, Thomas Township ends Dec. 2
SAGINAW, MI — The week of Monday, Nov. 28, will mark the end of curbside yard waste collection for Saginaw and Thomas Township 2022, Mid Michigan Waste Authority officials announced. Residents in those two communities, whose neighborhood’s yard collection day was scheduled on Fridays, will provide the last round...
