10th FLOOR's Hyperglam Collection Gives Your Strut ‘90s Energy
Celebrity-approved label 10th FLOOR has unveiled a new collection inspired by the iconic designers and supermodels of the ’90s. Dubbed Hyperglam, the range delivers hedonistic glamour for women who use fashion as a form of self-expression. The British label seeks to encourage wearers to celebrate their individuality and be...
Gucci’s Alessandro Michele Is Leaving the Brand, and the Market Can’t Decide How It Feels
A big change is afoot at Gucci, and investors don’t know what to think. On Wednesday, the Italian fashion house confirmed speculation that its creative director Alessandro Michele would leave the brand, which he had helmed since 2015. A day earlier, a Women’s Wear Daily report revealed tensions between Michele and the senior management at Kering, Gucci’s parent company. An anonymous source told WWD that Michele “was asked to initiate a strong design shift” but did not meet the request. Another source said Kering’s chairman and CEO François-Henri Pinault is looking at a change of pace for the group’s biggest label. The...
Exclusive: Anna Delvey Talks Wearing Amazon Sneakers in Prison, Walking in BCBG Heels After Release & Making Money Selling Art
When greeted by Anna Delvey (Sorokin) at her East Village apartment in New York, she’s distinctly different from images from her socialite days — or Julia Garner’s portrayal in Netflix’s “Inventing Anna.” Gone are the 2010s minidresses and platforms; instead, she’s wearing a black Balenciaga sweatsuit and Alexander McQueen sneakers, paired with fresh makeup and her court-ordered ankle monitor. Seated in the artwork-lined living room next to her kitchen — where a statue sits on the stove, as she doesn’t cook — Delvey reminisces on her new lodgings under house arrest, where she awaits ICE deportation proceedings. “I [didn’t] want to spend...
Dior to re-issue the handbag Princess Diana carried to the Met Gala
Princess Diana's style is in the spotlight once again, thanks to the release of season five of Netflix's hit drama The Crown, which sees Elizabeth Debicki take on the royal role. Fans of the show, and of Diana's style, have been enjoying seeing some of the princess' most iconic fashion moments be recreated – and many will no doubt be pleased to discover that Dior is re-issuing perhaps her most famous accessory.
Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal
London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
EYTYS FW22 Denim Collection Makes Your Femme Fatale Dreams Come True
Stockholm-based unisex label EYTYS has unveiled its latest denim campaign starring their longtime muse, Alizée Gamberini. Dubbed “The Day After,” the editorial is a homage to the intimate in-between of everyday life. Featuring the brand’s signature “Benz” style — a ’90s classic baggy staple — Gamberini is...
Natalia Bryant Strikes a Pose in Denim Overalls & Nike Dunk High ‘Toasty’ Sneakers for Levi’s 2022 Vote Campaign
Levi’s has teamed up with a powerful group of actors, activists, athletes, and models to encourage voters to exercise their democratic rights and be the voice that becomes a vote during this season’s midterm election. The brand worked with Hailey Bieber on their 2022 Vote campaign to assemble an influential group of voters, which includes Natalia Bryant, Nico Hiraga, Quannah Chasinghorse and Jeremy Lee Stone. They all came together to share their stories in an impactful video that explores the motivations driving them to the polls, the ABCs of voting, and why it’s important that every voice is heard through their...
Katie Holmes Serves Cozy Style in Knit Sweater, Suede Saint Laurent Bag & Matching Clogs
The master of fall dressing is back again. Katie Holmes stepped out in New York on Tuesday in a cozy look. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum donned a matching set outfit consisting of a beige quarter-zip sweater and wide-leg pants. The waffle-knit material of the separates added a trendy touch to the pieces. Holmes added a neutral-colored flannel that was barely visible underneath her sweater.
Kristin Cavallari Elevates Red High-Slit Minidress With Matching Lace-Up Sandals for 21 Seeds Cookbook Party
Kristin Cavallari gave holiday style a slick spin on Wednesday night. Posing at an event she hosted at Casita Hollywood in Los Angeles for the launch of low-calorie tequila brand 21 Seeds’ Infused Tequila Cookbook Club, Cavallari wore a bright red minidress with a structural paneled base. The piece featured thin asymmetric straps attached to a draped neckline, given a sharp twist with a short thigh-high slit. A thick gold watch completed the “Hills” star’s ensemble, as well as a deep black manicure and pedicure. When it came to footwear, Cavallari strapped into a set of slick heeled sandals. Her pair featured red...
The Seville-born designer Ernesto Naranjo often pays tribute to 20th-century female artists through his collections. For his spring 2023 proposal, Lynda Benglis and Judy Chicago inspired the carefully developed ideas and colors that gave shape to his designs. “They are artists who have been overshadowed by male peers, so I wanted to celebrate them. I am inspired as much by their artistic work as by their personalities,” said the designer.
Alessandro Michele Leaves Gucci After Seven-Plus Blockbuster Years
Alessandro Michele, who defined an era of menswear at the helm of Gucci, is out. “There are times when paths part ways because of the different perspectives each one of us may have,” the designer said in a statement released by Gucci parent company Kering. “Today an extraordinary journey ends for me, lasting more than twenty years, within a company to which I have tirelessly dedicated all my love and creative passion.”
Black Friday Perfume Deals: Top Gift Sets by Chanel, Gucci, Prada and More On Sale Today
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Black Friday and holiday shopping are here, and if there’s one thing that’s certain, the Black Friday beauty deals are better than ever. If you’re on the hunt for the perfect gift for the women on your list, timeless perfume gift sets are key to any always-welcomed gift. Lucky for you, today, you can score major Black Friday deals on perfume gift sets, making them the perfect gifts for all moms and gifts for all girlfriends.More from WWDHow Ana de...
Roland Partners with Roland Lifestyle and Ageless Galaxy for an Exclusive Clothing Collection
JAKARTA, Indonesia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 25, 2022-- Roland, the world’s most iconic electronic musical instrument brand, is partnering with Roland Lifestyle to release a limited apparel collaboration through Ageless Galaxy (AGLXY). With this collection, Ageless Galaxy and Roland pay tribute to iconic instruments, such as the TR-808, JD-08, and JX-08 that have shaped the music industry into what it is today — bringing timeless classics into the modern era to create a legacy that influences generations beyond time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221125005006/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Emily Ratajkowski Goes Dark in Sheer-Paneled Dress & Heels for Swarovski’s Holiday Party
Emily Ratajkowski updated the LBD for a sleek night out. While attending Swarovski’s holiday party at the Mark Hotel in New York, the “My Body” author wore a black Aya Muse dress. Her $960 Carla style featured a floor-length matte skirt, accented with a sheer bodice crafted into a halter neck-style silhouette. Finishing Ratajkowski’s ensemble was a sparkling silver and diamond bangle bracelet, as well as a sparkling diamond necklace. Ratajkowski also carried a rounded black leather top-handle bag When it came to footwear, the “Gone Girl” actress completed her outfit with a set of subtle black sandals. Her style featured thin soles...
The 83 best handbag deals to shop right now: Kate Spade, Tory Burch and Michael Kors
Cyber Monday deals are here for Kate Spade, Tory Burch and Michael Kors. You can find excellent markdowns on designer wallets, purses and handbags.
Prada makes its first foray into fine jewellery with sustainable Eternal Gold collection
Prada has long been a byword for ultimate luxury. Now the Italian house is making a foray into fine jewellery for the first time in its 109-year history, giving high fashion fans even more to enjoy. The 48-piece collection, Eternal Gold, is the brainchild of Miuccia Prada and her fellow...
Get The Look of the Coveted Bottega Veneta Mini Jodie Knotted Clutch For Less Than $50 On Amazon!
Celebs have long been fans of the luxe Italian brand Bottega Veneta line of bags. And you can score an awesome one inspired by the designer origin right now on Amazon for less than $50!. Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you...
Sybilla’s Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion
LONDON — The Sala Canal de Isabel II, an exhibition hall in Madrid, Spain, that resembles a lighthouse from the outside, is shining a spotlight on the work of native fashion designer Sybilla, who rose to fame in the ’80s with minimal avant-garde designs. The retrospective, titled “The Invisible Thread,” is the designer’s largest exhibition to date, running until Jan. 15, and curated by her friend Laura Cerrato Mera.More from WWDPearls: The New Men's Jewelry Star in TownRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals It will include more than 80 pieces...
Black Fashion Fair Drops FUBU Collab This Friday
The two powerhouses for Black voices in fashion come together. Ahead of its 30th anniversary, beloved brand FUBU is dropping a capsule collection with Black Fashion Fair co-designed by founder Antoine Grégory. He started Black Fashion Fair in 2020 in the midst of ongoing crisis to champion Black designers and creatives. The Black visionaries of Gen Z are nurtured through BFF, and this capsule collection reflects on looking to the past and the future of streetwear. Grégory has worn many hats throughout his career in fashion, having been a consultant, stylist, and editor, and is now adding another to the rotation as a designer.
