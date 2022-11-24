Start your engines, Black Friday officially starts tomorrow – and one product that sale shoppers always seek (to no avail) is the coveted Dyson airwrap.When it launched in 2018, Dyson’s multi-purpose hair tool rapidly rose to cult status among beauty buffs, thanks to its ability to blow dry and style hair simultaneously. Heralded for creating a salon-quality look at home, the airwrap’s second iteration – the multi-styler – had a lot to live up to.Of course, it delivered – with our reviewer lauding it as even better than the original. “It feels like Dyson really has thought about every hair...

42 MINUTES AGO