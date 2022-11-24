Harvard Crimson (5-1) at Fordham Rams (5-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fordham -4; over/under is 130.5. BOTTOM LINE: Harvard visits the Fordham Rams after Chris Ledlum scored 30 points in Harvard's 61-55 win over the Loyola Chicago Ramblers. The Rams are 5-0 on their home court. Fordham averages 72.0 points and...

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO