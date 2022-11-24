Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Robert Morris Colonials and the South Alabama Jaguars play in Savannah, Georgia
South Alabama Jaguars (2-4) vs. Robert Morris Colonials (2-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Robert Morris -6.5; over/under is 138. BOTTOM LINE: The South Alabama Jaguars and the Robert Morris Colonials square off in Savannah, Georgia. The Colonials are 2-4 in non-conference play. Robert Morris is seventh in the Horizon scoring 69.7...
Towson Tigers and the Mercer Bears meet in Savannah, Georgia
Mercer Bears (4-3) vs. Towson Tigers (6-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Towson -4; over/under is 137.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Towson Tigers play the Mercer Bears at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia. The Tigers are 6-1 in non-conference play. Towson scores 69.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.
Texas Tech 78, Mercer 66
TEXAS TECH (5-1) Gerlich 2-6 2-2 7, Maupin 6-10 13-13 27, McKinney 1-5 0-0 3, Scott 1-9 10-10 12, Shavers 6-13 8-9 21, Tofaeono 1-2 1-2 3, Chevalier 0-0 0-2 0, Freelon 0-2 0-0 0, Ukkonen 0-1 0-0 0, Veitenheimer 2-2 0-0 5, Wenger 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-50 34-38 78.
Oregon Ducks play the Villanova Wildcats
Villanova Wildcats (2-4) vs. Oregon Ducks (2-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon -2.5; over/under is 134.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Villanova Wildcats and the Oregon Ducks square off in Portland, Oregon. The Ducks have a 2-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Oregon ranks seventh in the Pac-12 with 32.0 points per game in...
SE Louisiana 45, Idaho 42
IDHO_McCoy 3 run (Chavez kick), 13:23. SELA_Kovacs 19 pass from Britt (Callaghan kick), 05:46. IDHO_Jackson 95 kickoff return (Chavez kick), 14:03. IDHO_Hatten 34 pass from McCoy (Chavez kick), 09:15. SELA_Washington Jr. 1 run (Callaghan kick), 05:13. SELA_Alexander 48 interception return (Callaghan kick), 04:12. IDHO_Jackson 70 pass from McCoy (Chavez kick),...
Suspect arrested after fatal Southern California shooting
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — A man turned himself in to police early Friday following a Thanksgiving shooting in Southern California that left one person dead and four others wounded, authorities said. Costa Mesa police said the shooting occurred after a minor car crash. One of the victims was...
